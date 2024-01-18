You can only get these special edition AirPods Pro 2 if you live in Asia
Special editions to celebrate the Year of the Dragon.
sAirPods, traditionally, come in one finish — pure, unadorned white plastic. Every year, however, to celebrate the new year in parts of Asia, Apple releases a pair of AirPods with a design to reflect the animal that represents the period: This year, it’s the Dragon.
If you live in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, Macao, or South Korea (which is celebrating the year of the Blue Dragon) you can head to the Apple Store online to grab yourself a pair of the special edition AirPods Pro 2.
What’s in an Apple Special edition?
Well, for one, the buds inside the case are the same as you’d normally get when you grab a pair of AirPods Pro 2 from Apple. Noise-canceling, transparency modes, nothing new on the features front. There is, however, a nice engraving on the case of a Dragon, and there’s a Red Dragon on the retail packaging.
There is nothing more to the buds than that — you could, in fact, have your AirPods engraved in the same way any other time of year and in places other than Asia if you use the ‘Personalize your AirPods’ emoji engraving on the Apple Store. Granted, you won’t get the snazzy ‘Dragon’ box, but you can get the same emoji engraved.
Apple has also announced a spate of different special offers and savings on different products in China in more New Lunar Year celebrations.
Not in the US? You can head over to the Apple Store to grab special editions of some dragon-themed accessories, including cases, battery packs, and more.
Apple and special editions
This isn’t the first time that Apple has released special editions of its AirPods to celebrate the new year in Asia. There was a limited edition AirTag with a Dragon engraved on it released December to celebrate the new year in Japan.
More from iMore
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
As iMore's Senior Staff writer, Tammy uses her background in audio and Masters in screenwriting to pen engaging product reviews and informative buying guides. The resident audiophile (or audio weirdo), she's got an eye for detail and a love of top-quality sound. Apple is her bread and butter, with attention on HomeKit and Apple iPhone and Mac hardware. You won't find her far away from a keyboard even outside of working at iMore – in her spare time, she spends her free time writing feature-length and TV screenplays. Also known to enjoy driving digital cars around virtual circuits, to varying degrees of success. Just don't ask her about AirPods Max - you probably won't like her answer.
Most Popular
By Tammy Rogers