You can only get these special edition AirPods Pro 2 if you live in Asia

sAirPods, traditionally, come in one finish — pure, unadorned white plastic. Every year, however, to celebrate the new year in parts of Asia, Apple releases a pair of AirPods with a design to reflect the animal that represents the period: This year, it’s the Dragon.

If you live in China , Taiwan , Hong Kong , Singapore , Vietnam , Macao, or South Korea (which is celebrating the year of the Blue Dragon) you can head to the Apple Store online to grab yourself a pair of the special edition AirPods Pro 2.

What’s in an Apple Special edition?

Well, for one, the buds inside the case are the same as you’d normally get when you grab a pair of AirPods Pro 2 from Apple. Noise-canceling, transparency modes, nothing new on the features front. There is, however, a nice engraving on the case of a Dragon, and there’s a Red Dragon on the retail packaging.

There is nothing more to the buds than that — you could, in fact, have your AirPods engraved in the same way any other time of year and in places other than Asia if you use the ‘Personalize your AirPods’ emoji engraving on the Apple Store. Granted, you won’t get the snazzy ‘Dragon’ box, but you can get the same emoji engraved.

Apple has also announced a spate of different special offers and savings on different products in China in more New Lunar Year celebrations.

Not in the US? You can head over to the Apple Store to grab special editions of some dragon-themed accessories, including cases, battery packs, and more.

Apple and special editions

This isn’t the first time that Apple has released special editions of its AirPods to celebrate the new year in Asia. There was a limited edition AirTag with a Dragon engraved on it released December to celebrate the new year in Japan.