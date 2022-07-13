Apple launched AirTags just last year, and since then, they've become the Apple product I use the most — only second to my best iPhone. I struggle to track where things are and will constantly lose things around my place. My keys, wallet, and laptop are constantly in different places, and having the ability to put AirTags on that item so I can track them has literally saved me hours of wasted time looking for them.

These little white discs have a bunch of neat features all tied to the Find My network, meaning they aren't just great for finding things around the house but AirTags are awesome for tracking down lost items you've left behind anywhere. When we reviewed the AirTag we couldn't get enough of awesome features like Precision Finding (if you have an iPhone 11 or newer) that allows you to summon up a large white arrow on your iPhone's screen pointing toward your nearby AirTag. As you get very close to your AirTag, your iPhone will start to vibrate until it emits a sound when you're right on the tag, making it the most accurate tracker yet. You can grab one AirTag for $27.50 at Amazon right now, or you can pick up this four-pack of AirTags for $84.99 at Walmart — a discount of about $15.

Apple AirTag | Was $29 now $27.50 at Amazon Never tried an AirTag before? Now is your chance! Grab this single AirTag for 5% off its normal price. $27.50 at Amazon Apple AirTag (4-pack) | Was $99 now $84.99 at Walmart Buying AirTags in bulk is a way better deal on a normal day, but Walmart is being sneaky and competing with Amazon for Prime Day. Jump on this awesome deal and save $15 on four AirTags. $84.99 at Walmart

If you want to attach the AirTag to your keys, the outside of a bag, or a smaller object, you'll want some kind of carrier since AirTags don't come with one included. We've rounded up the best Prime Day Apple deals on our favorite AirTags accessories. Here are the best below.

Apple AirTag Leather Key Ring - California Poppy | Was $35 now $19 at Amazon Made from real leather, the Apple AirTag Leather Key Ring is a durable and beautifully elegant way to attach your keys to your AirTag, so you never have to worry about tracking them down again. $19 at Amazon Apple AirTag Loop | Was $29.99 now $9 at Amazon Want to attach your AirTag to a backpack, purse, book bag, or something other than keys? The Apple AirTag Loop is a simple silicone strap that fits an AirTag nicely and snugly. Put the AirTag in, wrap the loop around whatever you want, and fasten it together so you can start tracking it. Get it for 70% off in Capri Blue, Electric Orange, and Sunflower colors. $9 at Amazon Furid Airtag Wallet | Was $25.99 now $20.79 at Amazon AirTags don't necessarily fit in a wallet on their own; however, Furid makes this beautiful metal AirTag wallet, and it's on sale for Prime Day. It can hold up to 12 cards and has a built-in money clip, all while having a secure location to fit your AirTag. $20.79 at Amazon

