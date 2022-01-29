Upcoming Apple TV+ series Bad Monkey has a new cast member following the news that Saturday Night Live's Alex Moffat has joined the show.

Set to star Vince Vaughn, the next big Apple TV+ show is based on Carl Hiaasen's popular 2013 novel about a former detective who winds up working as a food inspector. Deadline reports that Moffat will have a recurring role opposite Vaughn.

Bad Monkey tells the story of Andrew Yancy (Vaughn), a one-time detective demoted to restaurant inspector in Southern Florida. A severed arm found by a tourist out fishing pulls Yancy into the world of greed and corruption that decimates the land and environment in both Florida and the Bahamas. And yes, there's a monkey. Moffat will play Evan Shook, an obnoxious real estate developer from Maryland who has bought the land next door to Andrew Yancy (Vaughn) on a secluded promontory in Big Pine Key and is in the process of developing a hideous spec house that is an affront to Yancy's environmentalist sensibilities. Yancy makes it his mission to scuttle Shook's plans, creating one problem after another for Shook as he desperately tries to find a buyer for his McMansion.

There is currently no timeline for when we can expect Bad Monkey to appear on our screens but this is one show that is already shaping up to be another winner for Apple's streaming service.

Apple TV+ is available as a $4.99 per month subscription and is also part of the Apple One bundle, too.

