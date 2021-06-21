You love jamming out to your favorite tunes with your AirPods, right? Of course you do! But what about that AirPods or AirPods Pro case? Doesn't it deserve some love too? Here are some of the best AirPods accessories that we've found for any AirPods owner, and they're all on sale for Prime Day!
Elago Silicone Case with Keychain for AirPods | 20% off at Amazon
Elago makes some great Apple accessories, including this simple but effective silicone case for AirPods. It comes in a large variety of colors, is durable and protective, and even has a keychain holder for easy transportation.
Umbartto Cool Unique Trendy Design AirPods Silicone Case | 20% off at Amazon
These unique designs from Umbartto are sure to stand out while protecting your AirPods. Choose from a Monster Energy Drink can, an Uno deck box, or sneakers — they all have keychain holders too.
KOREDA AirPods Switch Case for AirPods Pro | 20% off at Amazon
These fun silicone cases for your AirPods Pro will keep it safe and protective in fun designs. Choose from a Nintendo Switch console, Game Boy color, or the American flag.
Vape Accessories Wireless Charging Case Replacement for AirPods | 20% off at Amazon
This replacement charging case for AirPods 1 and 2 works just as well as the original Apple ones. Pop your AirPods in and it should charge without issue, and it also has a Bluetooth button and both wired/wireless charging compatible. You can also take an additional 10% off with a coupon at checkout.
GVIEWIN Floden Series AirPods Case Cover | 20% off at Amazon
GVIEWIN makes beautiful Apple accessories, including this AirPods case cover. Choose from a variety of different colored floral designs to suit your fancy. It also comes with a wrist lanyard for easy carrying.
Ztacking Rugged AirPods Case Cover | 27% off at Amazon
If you're in a more rough environment, then you should have this rugged case for your AirPods. It offers full body protection and has a strong carabiner for easy transportation.
Joyleop Cute Silicone Case for AirPods | 20% off at Amazon
Love coffee and cute things? This adorable AirPods case looks like a Starbucks Frappuccino cup, and it comes with a keychain holder for easy carrying.
Valkit AirPods Clear Case Cover | 20% off at Amazon
This clear case lets you retain the original AirPods look while keeping it safe from everyday wear and tear. It comes with a metal carabiner for easy carry.
Joyleop Kuromi Keychain Case for AirPods | 20% off at Amazon
This adorable AirPods case resembles Sanrio's Kuromi character. Not only is it cute, but it is very practical with the keychain.
WIWU Smart Case for AirPods Max | 30% off at Amazon
The AirPods Max Smart Case that Apple designed is dumb. This one from WIWU is more practical, giving full protection for your expensive AirPods Max, room for your charging cable and adapter, low-power mode enabling, and being waterproof.
Kate Spade New York Ombre Glitter AirPods Pro Case | 25% off at Amazon
Love glitter and ombre? Then Kate Spade has just the case for you! This beautiful case will keep your AirPods Pro safe and protected, and you can clearly see the charging status light. It comes with a gorgeous gold keychain.
MONOCARBON Carbon Fiber AirPods Max Cover | 20% off at Amazon
This isn't so much a case as it is a cover for the ear cups on the AirPods Max. It's made from real carbon fiber material, so the ear cups will stay safe and protected from everyday scuffs and scratches. It also gives your AirPods Max a completely unique look.
As you can see, AirPods have a huge variety of options when it comes to cases. They can be simple and practical, but there are some fantastic novelty ones available too. And for AirPods Max, there are plenty of better cases than Apple's own ridiculous-looking Smart Case, and they offer way better protection too.
All of these items are discounted for Prime Day, making them some of the best Prime Day AirPods deals we've seen. For even more savings, check out the other Prime Day deals we've found for you.
