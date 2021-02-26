The Animal Crossing Sanrio crossover has proved once again that our island getaways can, indeed, get even cuter. On March 18, 2021, the 1.9 update will allow players to scan Sanrio amiibo cards and bring fun new villagers, items, and clothing into the game. Excited to see what cool things you can collect? Awesome! We're here to gush about them with you.

What is Sanrio?

Sanrio is a Japanese company that designs and produces products like stationery, bags, pencils, plushes, watches, wallets, and more with adorable cartoon characters on them. This includes popular figures like Hello Kitty, Pochacco, Keroppi, Aggretsuko, and more.

Given the cute nature of Animal Crossing, it's no wonder that Sanrio wanted to collaborate with one of the best Nintendo Switch games of all time.

How to get Sanrio items in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

In order to get cute Sanrio items in Animal Crossing, players will need to scan the six Sanrio Animal Crossing amiibo cards. Additionally, the game will not be able to bring the items into the game until March 18, 2021 when update 1.9 goes live.

All Animal Crossing Sanrio villager amiibo cards

Animal Crossing Sanrio amiibo cards are getting reprinted and will be available exclusively at Target on March 26, 2021. Here's what they look like.