The Animal Crossing Sanrio crossover has proved once again that our island getaways can, indeed, get even cuter. On March 18, 2021, the 1.9 update will allow players to scan Sanrio amiibo cards and bring fun new villagers, items, and clothing into the game. Excited to see what cool things you can collect? Awesome! We're here to gush about them with you.
What is Sanrio?
Sanrio is a Japanese company that designs and produces products like stationery, bags, pencils, plushes, watches, wallets, and more with adorable cartoon characters on them. This includes popular figures like Hello Kitty, Pochacco, Keroppi, Aggretsuko, and more.
Given the cute nature of Animal Crossing, it's no wonder that Sanrio wanted to collaborate with one of the best Nintendo Switch games of all time.
How to get Sanrio items in Animal Crossing: New Horizons
In order to get cute Sanrio items in Animal Crossing, players will need to scan the six Sanrio Animal Crossing amiibo cards. Additionally, the game will not be able to bring the items into the game until March 18, 2021 when update 1.9 goes live.
All Animal Crossing Sanrio villager amiibo cards
Animal Crossing Sanrio amiibo cards are getting reprinted and will be available exclusively at Target on March 26, 2021. Here's what they look like.
|Name
|Description
|Rilla
|Rilla is a peppy gorilla who brings Hello Kitty items to your island.
|Marty
|Marty is a lazy bear cub who brings Pompompurin items to your island.
|Étoile
|Étoile is a normal sheep who brings Little Twin Star items to your island.
|Chai
|Chai is peppy elephant who brings Cinnamoroll items to your island.
|Chelsea
|Chelsea is a normal deer who brings My Melody items to your island.
|Toby
|Toby is a smug rabbit who brings Kerropi items to your island.
All Animal Crossing Sanrio items
By scanning the corresponding Animal Crossing Sanrio amiibo cards, players can unlock the following items and clothing.
Hello Kitty items
- Hello Kitty Bed
- Hello Kitty Clock
- Hello Kitty Chair
- Hello Kitty Drawers
- Hello Kitty Table
- Hello Kitty Planter
- Hello Kitty Dress
- Hello Kitty Outfit
- Hello Kitty Hat
- Hello Kitty Shoes
- Hello Kitty Floor
- Hello Kitty Rug
- Hello Kitty Wall
Pompompurin items
- Pompompurin Bed
- Pompompurin TV
- Pompompurin Chair
- Pompompurin Pudding
- Pompompurin Rack
- Pompompurin Table
- Pompompurin Dress
- Pompompurin Outfit
- Pompompurin Hat
- Pompompurin Shoes
- Pompompurin Rug
- Pompompurin Wall
Little Twin Stars items
- Kiki and Lala Bed
- Kiki and Lala Clock
- Cloud-making Machine
- Kiki and Lala Sofa
- Kiki and Lala Table
- Kiki and Lala Dress
- Kiki and Lala Outfit
- Kiki and Lala Pin
- Kiki and Lala Socks
- Kiki and Lala Shoes
- Kiki and Lala Rug
- Kiki and Lala Floor
- Kiki and Lala Wall
Cinnamoroll items
- Cinnamoroll Sofa
- Cinnamoroll Parasol
- Cinnamoroll Stool
- Cinnamoroll Sign
- Cinnamoroll Tray
- Cinnamoroll Table
- Cinnamoroll Jacket
- Cinnamoroll Hat
- Cinnamoroll Outfit
- Cinnamoroll Shoes
- Cinnamoroll Floor
- Cinnamoroll Rug
- Cinnamoroll Wall
My Melody items
- My Melody Bed
- My Melody Chair
- My Melody Clock
- My Melody Dresser
- My Melody Table
- My Melody Dress
- My Melody Outfit
- My Melody Hat
- My Melody Shoes
- My Melody Floor
- My Melody Rug
- My Melody Wall
Keroppi items
- Kerokerokeroppi Cake
- Kerokerokeroppi Doll
- Kerokerokeroppi Tray
- Kerokerokeroppi Screen
- Shoji Bench
- Tranquil Bridge
- Stone Lantern
- Kerokerokeroppi Top
- Green Gingham Shorts
- Kerokerokeroppi Pins
- Kerokerokeroppi Shirt
- Green Boots
- Kerokerokeroppi Wall
- Kerokerokeroppi Rug
Animal Crossing Sanrio villagers and items
Everything in the Animal Crossing Sanrio collection is so cute! I can't wait for the update to drop so I can scan my cards and start collecting all these fun things.
