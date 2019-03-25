All of Apple's big announcements from the March 2019 event

Apple made some big announcements today at its special event at Apple Park in Cupertino, California. Here are the major highlights. Apple TV+

Apple has introduced a brand new streaming service with a slate of original content. It includes original content from Steven Spielberg, J.J. Abrams, and many more. The service will launch later this year, in Fall 2019. Apple TV+: Everything you need to know Apple News+

Apple is expanding the offerings available in its News app with a service called Apple News+. News+, in addition to the news content already available in the News app, includes magazines like Time, National Geographic, Vogue, and Popular Science. You can get Apple News+ for $9.99 per month, and your subscription works with Family Sharing at no extra charge. Apple News+: Everything you need to know!

Apple Card Appl has introduced their own credit card, called Apple Card, created in partnership with Goldman Sachs and MasterCard. The card lives in the Wallet app, the card offers breaks down on how you're spending your money, makes paying down your balance easy with a range of payment options, and even offers cash back, transferred directly to the Apple Pay Cash card. Apple Card: Everything you need to know! Apple Arcade