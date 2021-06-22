Prime Day is winding down, but there's still time to grab some of the best Prime Day AirPods deals and save some money. Whether you're looking for AirPods, AirPods Pro, or AirPods Max, there are good deals to be had — especially on some cool accessories.
Here are a handful of deals that I personally handpicked for all you iMore readers to ensure that you get the absolute best price on Airpods and essential accessories.
AirPods Pro with AppleCare+ bundle | $59 off at Amazon
If you want to get AppleCare+ with your AirPods Pro, this bundle will save you $59 total. It's the same discount as if you bought the AirPods Pro and AppleCare+ separately today, but this bundle is a convenient way of getting the warranty packaged in with your new headphones.
AirPods Max | $27 off at Amazon
AirPods Max was pretty hard to find when they were first released, though supply seems to be catching up with demand, and we're starting to see some small discounts like this one on at Amazon. It may not be the biggest sale, but it's the only sale we've really seen on the AirPods Max since they launched.
AirPods with wired charging case | $40 off at Walmart
Surprisingly, Amazon doesn't have the best deal on this version of AirPods. Walmart is currently taking $40 off Apple's second-gen AirPods with the wired charging case. It's the most affordable way to get a set right now. The price is being matched at Target and was matched at Amazon before selling out.
FutureCharger AirPods Pro Charger | 20% off at Amazon
Wirelessly charging your AirPods Pro case is one of the best ways to charge, and with the FutureCharger AirPods Pro charger, you'll always have a specific place to set your AirPods Pro down. Plus, it's USB-C, meaning you can plug it into a nice charger and juice up quickly!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
