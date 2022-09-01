Best Eufy RoboVac Vacuum Cleaners 2022
The best robotic vacuum cleaners are no longer an overpriced novelty but a viable part of your smart home platform. With prices now within reach of most households, we would recommend investing in one. While there are many options available, we're looking at the range available from American consumer tech brand Eufy. From budget cleaners operated via remote control to high-end machines you can control with your voice, here is a brief look at the best models in Eufy's RoboVac range.
Boundaries, connectivity and power
If you've been following along with the pattern of Eufy's naming conventions, you can probably guess the RoboVac 30C MAX improves on the 30C with the re-engineered body design. This brings the tempered glass top, the unibody filter design, and the ten infra-red sensors to avoid crashing into things. The design also ups the suction potential on this vacuum cleaner from the 30C's 1500pa to a more powerful 2000pa. Elsewhere you still get EufyHome app control, voice control via the Amazon Alexa platform and Google's Assistant. It also comes bundled with the boundary tape so you can fence off areas you don't want the robo-cleaner to venture into.
Entry-level
The affordable, entry-level RoboVac 11S is one of the slimmest models in Eufy's range. Measuring in at just 2.85-inches tall, it can easily fit under furniture. Plus, it has a 0.6-liter dust box and manages the suction power of 1300pa. The 11S can clean for up to 100 minutes and will automatically return to its charging base when it gets low on energy. This model has BoostIQ technology, which automatically increases the suction power if it detects stronger power is needed on high dirt areas or thick pile carpets. Available in black or white, the RoboVac 11S comes with a remote control to schedule cleaning, an extra set of filters, and four side brushes.
Power upgrade
The Eufy RoboVac 11S MAX, as the name would suggest, is an upgraded version of the 11S. This model gets the re-engineered body design with the tempered glass top, the unibody filter design, and the ten infra-red sensors to avoid crashing into things. The improvements also include better suction power, 2000pa versus the standard 11S's 1300pa. Other specifications that remain the same as the 11S include the 0.6-liter dust bin, the 2.85-inch height, the 100 minutes battery life, and then return to base functionality. This model does not have Wi-Fi connectivity. It can be controlled directly, or you can set up a cleaning schedule with the included remote control.
Glass top
The RoboVac 12 has the same slimline dimensions as the 11S of 2.85-inches high and the same 0.6-liter dust box. It offers more vacuuming power, though, with a suction rate of 1500pa. This model can clean for up to 100 minutes once fully charged, automatically returning to its base when it's getting low on power. Only available in black, the RoboVac 12 has a glossy anti-scratch tempered glass top. It has dual infra-red sensors to avoid colliding into objects and drop-sensing tech to stop it from falling off steps. It has Eufy's BoostIQ technology for more intensive cleaning when required. This model comes complete with a remote control so that you can set up a daily cleaning schedule.
Wi-Fi connected
The RoboVac 15C introduces Wi-Fi connectivity to Eufy's range. This means you can control the vacuum cleaner with the EufyHome app to operate it remotely, receive notifications, set cleaning schedules, and find your RoboVac by making it emit a noise. It can also be voice-controlled using an Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant device, allowing you to ask these smart devices to tell the 15C to start cleaning or carry out specific cleaning modes. Other specs include that 2.85-inch height, 100 minutes battery life, return to base functionality and that 0.6-liter dust bin. This model only has 1300pa suction power, so with only a small price difference, you may wish to look at the 15C MAX instead.
Connected plus power
The Eufy RoboVac 15C MAX has been re-engineered from the lower end 15C model to boast 2000pa suction power for deep cleaning. It still measures in at that slimline height of 2.85-inches, and you even get up to 100 minutes of cleaning action. This model also has Wi-Fi connectivity. As with the 15C, the EufyHome app will give you remote operation, notifications, the option to set cleaning schedules, and to find your RoboVac. It can also be voice-controlled using an Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant device. Other features of note are the ten built-in infrared sensors to avoid collisions and drops, the power boost BoostIQ tech, and a bundled remote control.
Set up boundaries
This model introduces the ability to control where your RoboVac cleans. The RoboVac 30 has dual-Hall magnetic sensors beneath it and comes with 13 feet of reusable boundary tape so that you can block off areas of your home that you don't want the vacuum to go into. Still only 2.85-inches tall, the RoboVac 30 has a suction power of 1500pa, 100 minutes battery life, and a 0.6-liter dust bin. It also gets the BoostIQ tech for a power boost in dirty areas or on carpeted flooring. Unfortunately, it doesn't have smart connectivity, so control is through the remote control. Using the remote, you can set schedules or put the vacuum into particular cleaning modes.
Boundaries and connectivity
The RoboVac 30C is basically the 30 but with added Wi-Fi connectivity. This connectivity means that you can use the EufyHome app to control the robot remotely, to locate the machine, to set cleaning schedules, and to receive notifications from your vacuum. This also means you can ask Amazon Alexa devices and Google Assistant products to ask your RoboVac to start cleaning. The rest of the specs for the 30C are the same as the 30, including the ability to block off areas you don't want the robot to go. This is thanks to the bundled reusable boundary tape that the RoboVac 30C's dual-Hall sensors won't let the robot pass over.
Mid-range model
The Eufy RoboVac 35C is a model that gets the Wi-Fi connectivity, boundary strips for blocking off areas, but only 1500pa suction power. It has the same 2.85-inch height, the same up to 100 minutes of battery life, the same BoostIQ technology for deeper cleaning, and the return to base functionality. As with the other Wi-Fi-enabled models, you can control this machine via the Eufy Home app, or with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. Although this comes with boundary strips, you only get 6.6 feet of them, compared to the 13 foot you get with the three 30 models.
Next-gen option
The RoboVac L70 Hybrid is Eufy's next-generation robotic cleaner. Capable of vacuuming and mopping, it is a completely redesigned machine in a 4-inch high body with 2200pa suction power and 150 minutes of battery power. The navigation has been upgraded to Eufy's new iPath Laser Navigation. Thanks to the L70's AI Map Technology with real-time mapping, you can set virtual boundaries from the Eufy app on your phone as well as set the robot to do zone cleaning in certain areas. This model also boasts "PinPoint Return" functionality, where if it needs to return to base for a recharge during cleaning, it will remember exactly where it left off. The mop functionality of the L70 is adjustable, so you can change it to suit different surfaces.
Prepare to be floored
Eufy's RoboVac range really does have a model to suit everyone, as they make some of the best robot vacuum cleaners (opens in new tab) on the market. If you're looking for a more affordable solution from the lower end of the range, the RoboVac 11S MAX is worth considering. It doesn't get the Wi-Fi connectivity of more advanced models, but it does boast 2000pa of suction power. If you live in a smaller apartment, this robotic cleaner is ideal to have zooming around your floors a couple of times a week.
If you're looking to choose a more advanced model, then the RoboVac 30C MAX comes recommended. Thanks to its smart connectivity, you can control this vacuum cleaner via the EufyHome app on your smartphone, and via voice control with a compatible Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant device. It has 2000pa suction power, and thanks to the bundled boundary strips, you can cordon off areas you don't want this vacuum to clean.
The top-of-the-range option is, without a doubt, the RoboVac L70 Hybrid. Eufy's next-generation robotic cleaner, this not only vacuums but mops too. It gets a super-charged battery, laser navigation, and the useful ability to set boundaries from the Eufy app, rather than have to use the boundary tape that lesser models rely on. It has quite a steep price tag, but if you're looking to invest, then this really is the best.
