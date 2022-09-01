Best Eufy RoboVac Vacuum Cleaners 2022

The best robotic vacuum cleaners are no longer an overpriced novelty but a viable part of your smart home platform. With prices now within reach of most households, we would recommend investing in one. While there are many options available, we're looking at the range available from American consumer tech brand Eufy. From budget cleaners operated via remote control to high-end machines you can control with your voice, here is a brief look at the best models in Eufy's RoboVac range.

Back to the top ^

Prepare to be floored

Eufy's RoboVac range really does have a model to suit everyone, as they make some of the best robot vacuum cleaners (opens in new tab) on the market. If you're looking for a more affordable solution from the lower end of the range, the RoboVac 11S MAX is worth considering. It doesn't get the Wi-Fi connectivity of more advanced models, but it does boast 2000pa of suction power. If you live in a smaller apartment, this robotic cleaner is ideal to have zooming around your floors a couple of times a week.

If you're looking to choose a more advanced model, then the RoboVac 30C MAX comes recommended. Thanks to its smart connectivity, you can control this vacuum cleaner via the EufyHome app on your smartphone, and via voice control with a compatible Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant device. It has 2000pa suction power, and thanks to the bundled boundary strips, you can cordon off areas you don't want this vacuum to clean.

The top-of-the-range option is, without a doubt, the RoboVac L70 Hybrid. Eufy's next-generation robotic cleaner, this not only vacuums but mops too. It gets a super-charged battery, laser navigation, and the useful ability to set boundaries from the Eufy app, rather than have to use the boundary tape that lesser models rely on. It has quite a steep price tag, but if you're looking to invest, then this really is the best.