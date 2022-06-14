It's fair to say that the third season of For All Mankind was one of the most anticipated returns of an Apple TV+ show to date and so far it hasn't disappointed. Without spoiling it too much, the first episode involves gravity — really, you need to watch it to understand! — and a new YouTube video featuring star of the show Wrenn Schmidt takes a look at how gravity works, and whether we can create it in space.

Apple TV+ hit show For All Mankind is now streaming its third season and you can watch the first episode now — and after that, you can check out this new YouTube video that takes a look into the science behind that season three premiere.

The upshot is that while creating the effects of gravity is possible, we're probably still some way off being able to replicate what you see in season three, episode one of For All Mankind. Rest assured that scientists are no doubt working hard on making artificial gravity a thing for future space travel, though, and one day people will be able to walk around in space as if they were back at home. Hopefully they'll have a less eventful time of it than the folks in For All Mankind!

If you haven't yet watched the first two seasons of For All Mankind you can fix that right now. Apple TV+ is even making the first season available for free without the need for a subscription, although that second season will need you to pay $4.99 per month. You'll be hooked by then, not to mention the many other shows available on Apple TV+ including Severance, Ted Lasso, The Morning Show, and more!

