Newton Pro

'For All Mankind' stuffed an iPhone 12 Pro Max inside an Apple Newton

An iPhone 12 Pro Max brought the Apple Newton back to life.
Joe Wituschek

Apple Newton Iphone 12 Pro MaxSource: Ben McGinnis

What you need to know

  • A producer on "For All Mankind" has shared more about how the Apple Newton came to life in the series.
  • The crew managed to modify the device and stuff an iPhone 12 Pro Max inside.
  • The POV shots from the device were shot using the front-facing camera on the iPhone.

The story of the Apple Newton on "For All Mankind" continues to unfold.

Earlier this week, we reported that a cult-favorite Apple device, the Apple Newton, made a cameo in "For All Mankind." Today, we know just how they pulled it off.

Ben McGinnis, a producer for the series, posted a series of photos showing off the modified device. As explained by McGinnis, the team actually managed to fit an iPhone 12 Pro Max inside the housing of the Newton, enabling them to use the front-facing camera for the POV shots in the series.

The modified Newton was used as a video communications device in the third season of "For All Mankind." It's crazy to think that the user interface is likely an app or a video running on the iPhone 12 Pro Max inside.

Newton Messagepad In For All MankindSource: Product Placement Blog

Season three of "For All Mankind" is streaming now on Apple TV+. If you want to enjoy the series in the best quality possible, check out our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022 and our review of the Apple TV 4K.

