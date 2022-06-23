'For All Mankind' stuffed an iPhone 12 Pro Max inside an Apple Newton

What you need to know
- A producer on "For All Mankind" has shared more about how the Apple Newton came to life in the series.
- The crew managed to modify the device and stuff an iPhone 12 Pro Max inside.
- The POV shots from the device were shot using the front-facing camera on the iPhone.
The story of the Apple Newton on "For All Mankind" continues to unfold.
Earlier this week, we reported that a cult-favorite Apple device, the Apple Newton, made a cameo in "For All Mankind." Today, we know just how they pulled it off.
Ben McGinnis, a producer for the series, posted a series of photos showing off the modified device. As explained by McGinnis, the team actually managed to fit an iPhone 12 Pro Max inside the housing of the Newton, enabling them to use the front-facing camera for the POV shots in the series.
The modified Newton was used as a video communications device in the third season of "For All Mankind." It's crazy to think that the user interface is likely an app or a video running on the iPhone 12 Pro Max inside.
Season three of "For All Mankind" is streaming now on Apple TV+. If you want to enjoy the series in the best quality possible, check out our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022 and our review of the Apple TV 4K.
If you want to find the best deals for an Apple TV to watch the series, check out our list of the Best Apple deals for Prime Day 2022.
