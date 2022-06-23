'For All Mankind' stuffed an iPhone 12 Pro Max inside an Apple Newton

The story of the Apple Newton on "For All Mankind" continues to unfold.

Earlier this week, we reported that a cult-favorite Apple device, the Apple Newton, made a cameo in "For All Mankind." Today, we know just how they pulled it off.

Ben McGinnis, a producer for the series, posted a series of photos showing off the modified device. As explained by McGinnis, the team actually managed to fit an iPhone 12 Pro Max inside the housing of the Newton, enabling them to use the front-facing camera for the POV shots in the series.

Tech advances faster in 1990s @forallmankind_ alt-history! All us @Apple nerds had a blast creating (& playing with) our modified Newton's removable camera & video calls! Props even fit an #iPhone 12 Pro Max inside. The #Newton POV angles in the show were #shotoniphone #Apple pic.twitter.com/wASQcG7Qw9 — Ben McGinnis (@bengmcg) June 23, 2022

The modified Newton was used as a video communications device in the third season of "For All Mankind." It's crazy to think that the user interface is likely an app or a video running on the iPhone 12 Pro Max inside.