If you run a small or medium-sized business, the last thing you need is multiple apps to install and configure. With Taskeo, you can handle all your admin through one simple platform. Right now, one-year subscriptions are 58% off at $49.99.
No matter what industry you work in, the basics of business remain the same: you still need to attract customers, deliver your product or services, and collect your revenue.
Taskeo can handle all of these tasks, and much more besides. Rated at 5 stars on Capterra, this platform acts as the cockpit of your business.
Top features include full CRM tools for tracking leads, and the ability to launch and analyze email marketing campaigns. You can also schedule appointments with clients and sync these dates with CRM contacts.
Taskeo's project management features help you deliver on time and distribute tasks among your team. Time tracking helps you clock the hours spent, and you can create invoices inside the app.
One year of access is worth $119, but you can get your subscription today for just $49.99 covering one user.
