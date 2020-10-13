I didn't expect it to happen, but Prime Day finally made me an AirPods convert. While I have always been jealous of my friends and coworkers who have their AirPods in their ears every time we have a meeting over Google Meet, I have always resisted the urge to buy a pair myself. After all, there are so many great wireless earbuds out there cheaper than AirPods, and even if they didn't add all the functionality that Apple's headphones do, the price difference always made up for it. Now, that's not the case.

With the dedicated H1 headphone chipset and the amazing Prime Day price, you'll be hard-pressed to find a better pair of wireless earbuds for your iPhone, Mac, or Apple Watch than AirPods. It gives you super-fast pairing and switching between devices, lower latency, extra talk time, and always-on 'Hey Siri' at your command — the perfect Apple accessory.

For $44 less than the regular price, there was no more denying the value that AirPods bring to my life considering I'm an Apple user. From working throughout the day on my Mac to taking calls on my iPhone while I'm cleaning around the house to going for an evening run with my favorite tunes on my Apple Watch, the simplicity of paring and device switching the H1-chip offers is just not available on any other earbuds. Not to mention, I'm just a "Hey, Siri" away from sending a text, setting a timer, adding an appointment to my calendar, or any other task that I need to be completed. It's truly the feeling of complete audio freedom.

I'm also looking forward to the microphones that the AirPods have. As someone who has tried multiple different wireless earbuds with built-in microphones for video conferences and calls, I can tell you that no other wireless earbuds have come close to matching the performance of the AirPods. I'm excited to finally be able to hear my coworkers on our weekly meetings better and sound better.

While this was the deal that excited me the most, it wasn't the only one. There are some other AirPods Prime Day deals that may be worth looking into.

All in all, if you're like me and have been putting off getting a pair of AirPods, this Prime Day deal should make you finally hit that buy button. The incredible value AirPods offer is seconds-to-none for Apple customers, and it's finally at a price that makes it an irresistible deal. Jump on this deal before it's gone; I promise you won't regret it.