Sony WH-1000XM4 is a name that should immediately have you reaching for the buy button. Throw in the fact these excellent headphones are available at their best price yet and there really isn't more that you need to know.

Right now, Amazon is selling those Sony WH-1000XM4 noise-canceling headphones for just $248. That's a saving of almost $202 and a massive 29%. All because today happens to be Amazon Prime Day!

There isn't much to say about these headphones that most people reading this won't already be very aware of. Featuring some of the best noise canceling technology on the planet and available in blue, silver, and black, these headphones not only sound amazing but they look the part as well. I've used the previous model, the WH-1000XM3 and they were stunning. If these are better, like I'm told they are, then you're in for a treat!

With industr-leading noise cancellation technology and sound that will have you bopping in your chair, these wireless headphones are perfect for working from your Mac.

Buyers can look forward to a battery life of around 30 hours per charge. A flat battery can be made to last for a full five hours of playback after a single 10-minute charge, too.

Other features include "speak-to-chat" technology that automatically reduces volume during conversations as well as head detection that automatically pauses audio when the headphones are removed. How cool is that?

If you're working from home, or a crowded office, these headphones are a bargain you can't afford to miss. Anyone who's keen to get into a new MacBook should also check out the best MacBook deals we've come across. Pair a new MacBook with your new Sony headphones and you're sure to be the envy of the coffee shop!

