What you need to know
- Amazon has confirmed the dates of Prime Day 2022.
- It will run from July 12 through 13.
- Amazon is also going to start handing out some early deals in just a few days time.
So Amazon has bestowed upon us a date - and it's a tad later than we thought. Amazon Prime Day 2022 will take place over July 12 and 13, falling just as we predicted in mid-July, but about a day later happening over a Tuesday and Wednesday over its traditional Monday - Tuesday timeslot.
In a Press release, Amazon announced that early deals would start from June 21, with big savings of up to 50% on Fire-equipped Smart TVs, up to 55% on Amazon devices and other deals on big-name brands like Delonghi, Dove, and SodaStream.
This means it's almost time for us to start trawling through the thousands of deals on Amazon to bring you the best deals on the tech you want - of course, that includes Prime Day iPad deals, Prime Day Apple Watch deals, and Prime Day AirPod deals. There will likely be other Apple Deals on the day, so make sure you keep it locked to our site, and we'll keep you updated as we find out more about the deals both in the run-up and on the Prime Days proper.
If you're interested in Amazon's Prime Day deals, you're going to need a subscription to Amazon's Prime service - thankfully, it's super easy to join up, and if you haven't had it before, there is a 30-day free trial you can grab. We'd recommend signing up for the trial not as the early deals begin, but closer to Prime Day proper - then you'll get access to all the Prime Day deals on the day, which tend to be the best.
Worth keeping in mind that Amazon also posts lightning deals over the course of Prime Day - limited-time offers that give great prices, but only as long as stock lasts or just for a certain, usually fairly short time frame. We'll keep you updated on these as well, so keep an eye on our Prime Day coverage for the best deals!
