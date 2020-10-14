The iPad Air 4 isn't even out yet, so the deals on it are going to be scarce-to-non-existent. Meanwhile, you can get your hands on the new 10.2-inch iPad and the iPad Pro just fine, as well as the previous-generation iPad Air, which is still on sale at Amazon. Here are the best Prime Day deals on iPads right now.

iPad (32GB, 2020) | From $299 at Amazon This iPad is $329 at Amazon right now, but we expect some solid deals come Prime Day. The entry-level iPad, which supports the Smart Keyboard and the first-generation Apple Pencil, is often the recipient of some great deals, and we don't think Prime Day will be any exception. From $299 at Amazon

iPad (128GB, 2020) | From $399 at Amazon Like the 32GB model, we expect a decent deal on the larger-capacity 10.2-inch iPad this Prime Day, though it's available at the suggested retail price for now. At 128GB, you get more than double the storage of the previous-generation iPad Air for a notably lower price. From $399 at Amazon

iPad mini (64GBGB, 2019) | From $349 at Amazon If you need a tiny tablet, there isn't a better one than the iPad mini, and it's already discounted down about $50 for the 64GB model, even ahead of Prime Day. It supports the first-generation Apple Pencil, and it ultra-portable, ready to go in any bag, and, in some cases, pockets. From $349 at Amazon

iPad mini (256GBGB, 2019) | From $490 at Amazon If you want a small tablet but need more than 64GB of storage, right now you can get a great deal on the 256GB version of the iPad mini 5. It has the sam great specs and quadruple the storage. From $490 at Amazon

iPad Pro (11-inch, 2020) | From $849 at Amazon The 2020 iPad Pro has been around for a little while now, so we expect it to get discounted somewhat when Amazon starts running its Prime Day iPad deals. Powered by the A12Z, the smaller iPad Pro supports the Apple Pencil 2, the Magic Keyboard, and is currently one of Apple's most powerful mobile devices. From $849 at Amazon

iPad Pro (12.9-inch, 2020) | From $949 at Amazon While we expect to see Apple's most expensive tablet as part of the Prime Day iPad deals, it's already discounted on Amazon, where you can grab it for about $50 less than its usual starting price. From $949 at Amazon

Which iPad should I get?

Apple makes excellent tablets across its lineup. From the entry-level 10.2-inch iPad to the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, there's a tablet for every kind of customer out there. As with any product, your specific needs dictate which is the best iPad for you.

For instance, if you need something more for streaming, light work or gaming, or maybe sketching with the Apple Pencil, then get the entry-level iPad. If you need something ultra-portable, check out the iPad mini.

Most people who are serious about using tablets should give consideration to waiting on the iPad Air 4 to launch. It's got a great new design, updated screen size, Apple Pencil 2 support and a brand new Apple chip. While the iPad Air 3 is still on sale, it's not worth getting at this point: the 10.2-inch iPad is now just as powerful, supports the same accessories, and its largest storage size is both twice the capacity and at least $70 less expensive than the iPad Air 3's base price.

Finally, we have the iPad Pro. I would encourage you to get the iPad Pro if you're serious about using a tablet for things that are important to you. It's a perfect work device for both business and creative professionals, especially the larger, 12.9-inch model. It's a great digital canvas, offers plenty of screen real estate for creating documents, and is a dynamite multitasker. It might be pricey, but if you want a tablet to be your primary device, this is the one to get.