Despite being Apple's latest smartwatch models, the Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE have seen some solid sales since their release in September. While you might think the Apple Watch deals would have ended with Black Friday and Cyber Monday, there are a ton of savings still on offer at Amazon with many models still shipping in time for Christmas — though this might be your last chance to snag one.

Apple Watch Series 6 may only be a few months old at this point, but you can already drop the entry-level model down to $350 at Amazon. Around $50 off is some solid savings for such a recent Apple device.

Apple Watch Series 6 is the latest, top-of-the-line Apple Watch iteration. Though it looks like the Series 5, for the most part, it is powered by an all-new S6 system-in-package that is built to make the Apple Watch run better and for longer before the battery runs down. According to Apple, it runs 20% faster than the Series 5 and makes it possible to have a brighter always-on screen as compared to the Series 5.

The key new technology for the Apple Watch Series 6 is the blood oxygen monitor (or SpO2 sensor) that can keep track of how oxygenated you are. The sensor lets you measure your blood oxygen in just six seconds and can record your levels in the background while you sleep if you sleep with your Apple Watch on. Other updates include new case finishes, like a blue and (Product)RED aluminum, as well as new bands and watch faces.

Entry-level models are discounted as low as $349.99 with some GPS + Cellular models seeing savings in the realm of $70. These prices won't hang around for much longer, and the shipping timeframes are only going to stretch longer at this point, so it's best to place your order as soon as possible if you want one this side of Christmas (or in 2020 at all).