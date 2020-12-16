Despite being Apple's latest smartwatch models, the Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE have seen some solid sales since their release in September. While you might think the Apple Watch deals would have ended with Black Friday and Cyber Monday, there are a ton of savings still on offer at Amazon with many models still shipping in time for Christmas — though this might be your last chance to snag one.
Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm) | $349.99 at Amazon
Apple Watch Series 6 may only be a few months old at this point, but you can already drop the entry-level model down to $350 at Amazon. Around $50 off is some solid savings for such a recent Apple device.
Apple Watch Series 6 is the latest, top-of-the-line Apple Watch iteration. Though it looks like the Series 5, for the most part, it is powered by an all-new S6 system-in-package that is built to make the Apple Watch run better and for longer before the battery runs down. According to Apple, it runs 20% faster than the Series 5 and makes it possible to have a brighter always-on screen as compared to the Series 5.
The key new technology for the Apple Watch Series 6 is the blood oxygen monitor (or SpO2 sensor) that can keep track of how oxygenated you are. The sensor lets you measure your blood oxygen in just six seconds and can record your levels in the background while you sleep if you sleep with your Apple Watch on. Other updates include new case finishes, like a blue and (Product)RED aluminum, as well as new bands and watch faces.
Entry-level models are discounted as low as $349.99 with some GPS + Cellular models seeing savings in the realm of $70. These prices won't hang around for much longer, and the shipping timeframes are only going to stretch longer at this point, so it's best to place your order as soon as possible if you want one this side of Christmas (or in 2020 at all).
Apple Watch SE (44mm) | $249.99 at Amazon
If you'd prefer the larger, 44m Apple Watch SE, you can score $59 off via Amazon. This is the lowest we've ever seen this particular model go.
The new Apple Watch SE is designed to be an entry-level model that includes a bunch of the same features as the Apple Watch Series 6, save for a few key aspects, at a lower price. Its display is 30% larger than that of the Series 3, though it's not always-on like the Series 6, and it's powered by the dual-core S5 chipset from the previous-gen Series 5 meaning it will be future-proofed for many years of software updates.
The Apple Watch SE provides high and low heart rate notifications, irregular heart rhythm notifications, emergency SOS, and fall detection. It also includes a compass and always-on altimeter, as well as water-resistance up to 50m so you can track your swimming workouts or simply rest assured knowing it won't get damaged while washing your hands.
Though the 40mm models aren't discounted quite as steeply, the 44mm version dropping to just $249.99 marks a new all-time low for the larger model. It's no surprise that it is already set to deliver post-Christmas, but it's still well worth locking that price in. GPS+ Cellular models are also on sale.
It's worth bearing in mind that the SE can't take an ECG or read your blood oxygen like the flagship Apple Watch Series 6. Check out our guide to the other key Apple Watch SE and Series 6 differences if you need help deciding which is right for your wrist.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.