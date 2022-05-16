Amazon Freevee, the service previously known as IMDb TV, is now available as an Apple TV app for the first time. The new app can be downloaded from the App Store and is a universal all — it's the same as the one that's already available for iPhone and iPad.

Variety was the first to report on the new app and those who want to see what it has to offer can check it out in the Apple TV App Store right now. It's a free download and the content itself is free, too. All of the Freevee movies and TV shows are ad-supported, meaning you don't need to pay a penny unlike other offerings including Netflix and Apple TV+.

While the content might not necessarily be put to the same standard as some of the paid-for alternatives, that doesn't mean that Freevee is without content worth watching. Bosch: Legacy is a spin-off of the popular Amazon Prime Video show Bosh, for example, while other popular shows include Pretty Hard Cases. Given the fact Freevee is free, why not download the app and take a look?

The Freevee app is also available for iPhone and iPad and you can download it now. Those with game consoles can also get the app there, while some smart televisions also offer a Freevee app, too.

If you want to enjoy your Freevee content in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.