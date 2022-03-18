Apple TV+ has recast a character for its upcoming show Bad Monkey, according to a new report. Ana Villafañe was previously set to play Rosa but that will now be the job of Natalie Martinez.

The switch is a simple matter of age, according to a report by Deadline. The Rosa character was originally written as being older than it's thought Villafañe could play.

Recastings are unfortunate but inevitable part of the business that could occur for various of reasons. In this case, I hear the character had been written older than Villafañe's age, leading to the decision to replace her.

The show is based on Carl Hiaasen's popular 2013 novel of the same name and will star Vince Vaughn as Andrew Yancy, a deceptive who finds himself demoted to be a restaurant inspector in South Florida. Things begin to go awry when a severed arm is found by someone fishing and, apparently, there's a monkey involved somewhere along the line. Martinez will play Rosa, a medical examiner.

Martinez plays Rosa, a Miami medical examiner who is starting to realize she may not be cut out for her job, so is happy to ditch work and help Yancy try to figure out the story of the severed arm he brings into her lab.

We don't yet have a release window for Bad Monkey but it does already sound like another Apple TV+ winner. You'll need an Apple TV+ subscription to watch it, of course, but it's also available as part of the Apple One subscription bundle, too.

