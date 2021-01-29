With Festivale, Valentine's Day, and the Super Bowl on the horizon Nintendo saw fit to release another Animal Crossing update. As you might have guessed, the update includes plenty of fun items, decorations, and other collectibles to help you celebrate these upcoming events. Curious to see what you can add to your inventory? Thanks to the magic of datamining, we've already been able to get a look at the new Animal Crossing items coming in February. Here they all are.

Animal Crossing is on our list of the best Nintendo Switch games. Check it out if you want to learn about some other awesome titles.

Festivale items

On February 15th Animal Crossing players get to celebrate Festivale with Pavé the peacock. This fabulous bird is all about flashy and colorful things. Here are some of the items players can collect while celebrating the event.