With Festivale, Valentine's Day, and the Super Bowl on the horizon Nintendo saw fit to release another Animal Crossing update. As you might have guessed, the update includes plenty of fun items, decorations, and other collectibles to help you celebrate these upcoming events. Curious to see what you can add to your inventory? Thanks to the magic of datamining, we've already been able to get a look at the new Animal Crossing items coming in February. Here they all are.
Festivale items
On February 15th Animal Crossing players get to celebrate Festivale with Pavé the peacock. This fabulous bird is all about flashy and colorful things. Here are some of the items players can collect while celebrating the event.
|Name
|Color variations
|Feather
|Festivale Accessory
|Festivale Balloon Lamp
|Festivale Confetti Machine
|Festivale Costume
|Festivale Drum
|Festivale Flag
|Festivale Garland
|Festivale Lamp
|Festivale Stage
|Festivale Stall
|Festivale Tank Dress
Other items for February
In addition to Festivale, the January update brings items to help us celebrate the Lunar New Year, Valentine's Day, and the Super Bowl. Here are all of the fun items for these events.
|Name
|Color variations
|Bean Tossing Kit
|Bokjumeoni Lucky Pouch
|Chocolate Heart
|Megaphone
|Heart-Shaped Bouquet
|Horned-Ogre Mask
|Lucky Red Envelope
|Lunar New Year Decoration
|Maracas
|Ogre Costume
|Okame Mask
|Resetti Model
New Animal Crossing items
There are so many fun things coming to our islands. I can't wait to collect them all and then decorate my little getaway like crazy. What are you looking forward to collecting in February?
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
