Acnh Festivale ItemsSource: Nintendo (screenshot)

With Festivale, Valentine's Day, and the Super Bowl on the horizon Nintendo saw fit to release another Animal Crossing update. As you might have guessed, the update includes plenty of fun items, decorations, and other collectibles to help you celebrate these upcoming events. Curious to see what you can add to your inventory? Thanks to the magic of datamining, we've already been able to get a look at the new Animal Crossing items coming in February. Here they all are.

Animal Crossing is on our list of the best Nintendo Switch games. Check it out if you want to learn about some other awesome titles.

VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

Festivale items

On February 15th Animal Crossing players get to celebrate Festivale with Pavé the peacock. This fabulous bird is all about flashy and colorful things. Here are some of the items players can collect while celebrating the event.

Name Color variations
Feather Acnh Feathers
Festivale Accessory Acnh Festivale Accessory
Festivale Balloon Lamp Acnh Festivale Balloon Lamp
Festivale Confetti Machine Acnh Confetti Machine
Festivale Costume Acnh Festivale Costume
Festivale Drum Acnh Festivale Drums
Festivale Flag Acnh Festivale Flags
Festivale Garland Acnh Festivale Garlands
Festivale Lamp Acnh Festivale Lamp
Festivale Stage Acnh Festivale Stage
Festivale Stall Acnh Festivale Stall
Festivale Tank Dress Acnh Festivale Tank Dress

Other items for February

In addition to Festivale, the January update brings items to help us celebrate the Lunar New Year, Valentine's Day, and the Super Bowl. Here are all of the fun items for these events.

Name Color variations
Bean Tossing Kit Animal Crossing New Horizons January Update Datamine Item Icon Bean Tossing Kit Variation Na
Bokjumeoni Lucky Pouch Animal Crossing New Horizons January Update Datamine Item Icon Bokjumeoni Lucky Pouch Variation
Chocolate Heart Acnh Chocolate Heart
Megaphone Acnh Cheer Megaphone
Heart-Shaped Bouquet Acnh Heart Shaped Flowers
Horned-Ogre Mask Acnh Ogre Masks
Lucky Red Envelope Animal Crossing New Horizons January Update Datamine Item Icon Lucky Red Envelope Variation
Lunar New Year Decoration Animal Crossing New Horizons January Update Datamine Item Icon Lunar New Year Decoration Variation Na
Maracas Animal Crossing New Horizons January Update Datamine Item Icon Maracas Variation Na
Ogre Costume Acnh Ogre Costumes
Okame Mask Animal Crossing New Horizons January Update Datamine Item Icon Okame Mask Variation Na
Resetti Model Animal Crossing New Horizons January Update Datamine Item Icon Resetti Model Variation Na

New Animal Crossing items

There are so many fun things coming to our islands. I can't wait to collect them all and then decorate my little getaway like crazy. What are you looking forward to collecting in February?

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Main

Animal Crossing TitleSource: Nintendo

Get More Switch

Nintendo Switch

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.