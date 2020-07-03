As part of New Horizons' most recent summer update, players now have the ability to randomly stumble across Gullivarr (pirate Gulliver) while walking around their island's beaches. Upon waking this hopeless bird, he'll ask you to dive into the depths around your island in order to locate his missing communicator part. But this bird won't just ask for your help for free. As a reward for your assistance, Gullivarr will give you some sweet pirate decor or clothing.

You know what that means? We can handout pirate garb to all of our villagers and turn our islands into Treasure Island! I'm so down with this, matey! Here are all of the pirate rewards we've discovered so far.

Note: Regular Gulliver will also continue to show up randomly on your island. Unlike Gullivarr, he will not give you pirate decor or pirate clothing.

Pirate Clothing

It's dress like a pirate day everyday in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. It appears as though some of these clothing items come in different colors.

Pirate Cannon

Treasure Chest

Pirate Barrel

Horizontal Barrel

Pirate Wheel

Pirate Wall

Pirate Floor

Pirate Rug

Pirate Decor

Make your island look like a pirate getaway with these awesome pirate-themed decorations.

Pirate Eyepatch

Pirate Dress

Pirate Treasure Robe

Pirate Boots

Pirate Beard

Pirate Bandana

Pirate Pants

Pirate Treasure Crown

Pirate Clothes

Pirate Coat

Pirate Hat

Ahoy thar!

Alrighty, now that we know that these amazing pirate docrations and outfits exist it's time to batten the hatches and work on helping Gullivarr. I can't wait until my villagers and my island are all decked out with these buccaneer goodies. And good luck collecting them for yourself, matey!