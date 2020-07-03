As part of New Horizons' most recent summer update, players now have the ability to randomly stumble across Gullivarr (pirate Gulliver) while walking around their island's beaches. Upon waking this hopeless bird, he'll ask you to dive into the depths around your island in order to locate his missing communicator part. But this bird won't just ask for your help for free. As a reward for your assistance, Gullivarr will give you some sweet pirate decor or clothing.
You know what that means? We can handout pirate garb to all of our villagers and turn our islands into Treasure Island! I'm so down with this, matey! Here are all of the pirate rewards we've discovered so far.
Note: Regular Gulliver will also continue to show up randomly on your island. Unlike Gullivarr, he will not give you pirate decor or pirate clothing.
Pirate Clothing
It's dress like a pirate day everyday in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. It appears as though some of these clothing items come in different colors.
Pirate Cannon
Treasure Chest
Pirate Barrel
Horizontal Barrel
Pirate Wheel
Pirate Wall
Pirate Floor
Pirate Rug
Pirate Decor
Make your island look like a pirate getaway with these awesome pirate-themed decorations.
Pirate Eyepatch
Pirate Dress
Pirate Treasure Robe
Pirate Boots
Pirate Beard
Pirate Bandana
Pirate Pants
Pirate Treasure Crown
Pirate Clothes
Pirate Coat
Pirate Hat
Ahoy thar!
Alrighty, now that we know that these amazing pirate docrations and outfits exist it's time to batten the hatches and work on helping Gullivarr. I can't wait until my villagers and my island are all decked out with these buccaneer goodies. And good luck collecting them for yourself, matey!
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
