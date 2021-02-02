What you need to know
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons' server is down for maintenance right now.
- This mainly affects online activities associated with the game.
- Until the server comes back up, players cannot visit other islands or send gifts to friends via online play.
- It's unclear when things will be back to normal.
Updated Feb. 2, 2021, 9:00 p.m. ET: The Animal Crossing server is back up and online functions are working properly again.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons players aren't able to use the game's online services to travel to another island, welcome visitors to their own island, or send gifts right now due to the Animal Crossing server being down for maintenance. Local communications are unaffected.
If players attempt to use any part of the game that requires online services a notification pops up that reads:
Error Code: 2306-0811
The server is currently undergoing maintenance.
We apologize for any inconvenience. Please try again later.
It's currently unclear how long the server will be down for. However, if we were to guess, we'd say it will likely only be down for 30 minutes to a couple hours. Last time the Animal Crossing server went down a large update became available right afterwards. It's possible this maintenance has something to do with the upcoming Festivale event, the Animal Crossing Mario event scheduled for March, or other big changes coming to New Horizons.
Animal Crossing is one of the best Nintendo Switch games of all time. With it being such a popular game, the server going down definitely affects a lot of players. We'll keep on top of this news and will update when the server comes back on.
If you're looking for a fun multiplayer Switch game to play in the meantime, we highly recommend Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Splatoon 2, or Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.
If you're really missing the life sim fun, you might want to check out the best Switch games that are like Animal Crossing. Some of them also offer online multiplayer options. Who knows, maybe you'll discover another game that you love just as much.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
The Legend of Zelda 35th anniversary retrospective: A windy adventure
The Legend of Zelda series has been going strong for 35 years. As one of Nintendo's long-standing franchise, we look back on its impact on the gaming world and ruminate on what it can do for the future.
Apple has a new manufacturing partner for its Beats headphones
Taiwanese company MediaTek has joined Apple's Beats supply chain and will produce "some important components" for the company.
Apple Car will be 'very high-end model' and way more expensive than a Tesla
A new report from supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that Apple Car will be a "very high-end model", and cost "significantly" more than ordinary electric vehicles.
The most convenient and comfortable grips for Nintendo Switch
Whether you're looking for a little more color or a little more comfort, we've found the best comfort grips for the Nintendo Switch. Perfect for the gift-buying season!