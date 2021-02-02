Animal Crossing: New Horizons players aren't able to use the game's online services to travel to another island, welcome visitors to their own island, or send gifts right now due to the Animal Crossing server being down for maintenance. Local communications are unaffected.

If players attempt to use any part of the game that requires online services a notification pops up that reads:

Error Code: 2306-0811

The server is currently undergoing maintenance.

We apologize for any inconvenience. Please try again later.