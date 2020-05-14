One of the most fun things that you can do in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is craft furniture, clothing, and decorations by collecting a wide variety of ingredients around your island. Much like in the real world, bamboo is a particularly versatile building material. It's a component in dozens of recipes in the game. So, we've put together a guide on how to collect and build all of them. How to get bamboo

When going on a Mystery Island tour, you have a 10% chance to visit the bamboo island. This island doesn't have any typical trees, just coconut palms, and bamboo plants. Several of the bamboo plants will have dig spots nearby, as you would typically see when looking for fossils. Use your shovel to dig them up, and you'll find a bamboo sprout. While you can eat them like any fruit, they're pretty rare, so you should just take them home to your island and plant them. You can also eat the coconuts to give yourself the strength to dig up some of the full-grown trees and replant them at home. Get an iPhone SE with Mint Mobile service for $30/mo Like other trees, the new bamboo needs space to grow and will take three days to reach maturity. Each fully grown tree will produce its own sprout, which you can dig up and start the whole process again. You'll want to save a few sprouts since you can use them in some recipes. Trees can be hit with your ax to produce bamboo pieces used for crafting. If you don't have much bamboo you should be sure to use a flimsy or stone ax to avoid cutting the plant down. If you don't get lucky and find yourself on the bamboo island, you can still get bamboo sprouts from Daisy Mae. When you buy turnips from her on Sunday mornings she'll mail you some the next day. Seasonal bamboo recipes

During spring, which runs from March through May in the Northern Hemisphere and September through November in the Southern Hemisphere, hitting bamboo with your ax will occasionally produce Young Spring Bamboo instead of the typical Bamboo Pieces. During this time, you'll also be able to find a selection of DIY recipes through talking to Isabelle at Resident Services, shooting down balloons, and looking for messages in bottles on the beach. Here's everything you need to know about the recipes we've found. Bamboo doll

This recipe can be acquired from a balloon during spring. Sells for: 2,400 Bells

Young spring bamboo x 6 Bamboo-grove wall

This recipe can be acquired from a balloon during spring. Sells for: 4,300 Bells

Young spring bamboo x 7

Bamboo shoot x 3 Bamboo noodle slide

Players can get this recipe from Isabelle or a balloon during spring. Sells for: 3,160 Bells

Young spring bamboo x 7

Wood x 3 Bamboo-shoot lamp

This recipe can be acquired from a balloon during spring. Sells for: 4,900 Bells

Young spring bamboo x 4

Bamboo shoot x 5

Clay x 4 Bamboo wand

This recipe can be acquired from a message in a bottle or a balloon during spring. Sells for: 3,900 Bells

Young spring bamboo x 6

Star fragment x 3 Basket pack

This recipe can be acquired from a balloon during spring. Sells for: 2,400 Bells

Young spring bamboo x 6 Green-leaf pile

This recipe can be acquired from a balloon during spring. Sells for: 600 Bells

Young spring bamboo x 1

Clump of weeds x 10 Light bamboo rug

This recipe can be acquired from a balloon during spring. Sells for: 2,400 Bells

Young spring bamboo x 6 Pan flute This recipe can be acquired from a balloon during spring. Sells for: 2,800 Bells

Young spring bamboo x 7 Steamer basket set

This recipe can be acquired from a balloon during spring. Sells for: 2,400 Bells

Young spring bamboo x 6 Regular bamboo recipes

Gathering and crafting with Young Spring Bamboo should be your priority while it's in season, but there are plenty of other DIY projects you can make using bamboo year-round. Keep talking to your villagers, popping balloons, and looking for message bottles to try to collect them all. Here's everything we've found so far. Bamboo housewares Bamboo basket

Players can get this recipe from Snooty villagers or a balloon. Sells for: 1,100 Bells

Bamboo piece x 7 Bamboo bench Players can get this recipe from Normal villagers or a balloon. Sells for: 1,280 Bells

Bamboo piece x 8 Bamboo floor lamp Players can get this recipe from Normal villagers. Sells for: 1,280 Bells

Bamboo piece x 8 Bamboo partition Players can get this recipe from Cranky villagers or a balloon. Sells for: 2,020 Bells

Bamboo piece x 7

Stone x 6 Bamboo shelf Players can get this recipe from Snooty villagers or a message in a bottle. Sells for: 2,400 Bells

Bamboo piece x 15 Bamboo speaker

Players can get this recipe from Snooty villagers. Sells for: 1,230 Bells

Bamboo piece x 3

Iron nugget x 1 Bamboo stool

Players can get this recipe from Snooty villagers or a message in a bottle. Sells for: 800 Bells

Bamboo piece x 5 Bamboo stopblock Players can get this recipe from Jock villagers. Sells for: 480 Bells

Bamboo piece x 3 Deer scare

Players can get this recipe from a Cranky villager or a balloon. Sells for: 1,740 Bells

Bamboo piece x 3

Stone x 8

Clump of weeds x 3 Hearth

Find this recipe in the Wildest Dreams DIY recipe book purchased at Nook's Cranny. Sells for: 5,470 Bells

Bamboo piece x 2

Iron nugget x 5

Clay x 4

Hardwood x 5 Miscelaneous bamboo items Bamboo candleholder Players can get this recipe from a Snooty villager. Sells for: 880 Bells

Bamboo piece x 3

Clay x 2 Bamboo drum

Players can get this recipe from a Jock villager or a message in a bottle. Sells for: 720 Bells

Bamboo piece x 3

Softwood x 2 Bamboo lunch box Players can get this recipe from a Snooty villager or a message in a bottle. Sells for: 640 Bells

Bamboo piece x 4 Bamboo sphere Players can get this recipe from a Normal villager. Sells for: 480 Bells

Bamboo piece x 3 Wall-mounted bamboo Bamboo wall decoration

Players can get this recipe from a Jock villager or message in a bottle. Sells for: 160 Bells

Bamboo piece x 1 Bamboo wallpaper, rugs, and flooring Bamboo flooring Players can get this recipe from a Cranky villager. Sells for: 2,400 Bells

Bamboo piece x 15 Bamboo wall Players can get this recipe from a Cranky villager. Sells for: 2,400 Bells

Bamboo piece x 15 Dark bamboo rug Players can get this recipe from a Cranky villager. Sells for: 960 Bells

Bamboo piece x 6 Other bamboo recipes Bamboo lattice fence