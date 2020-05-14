One of the most fun things that you can do in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is craft furniture, clothing, and decorations by collecting a wide variety of ingredients around your island. Much like in the real world, bamboo is a particularly versatile building material. It's a component in dozens of recipes in the game. So, we've put together a guide on how to collect and build all of them.
How to get bamboo
When going on a Mystery Island tour, you have a 10% chance to visit the bamboo island. This island doesn't have any typical trees, just coconut palms, and bamboo plants.
Several of the bamboo plants will have dig spots nearby, as you would typically see when looking for fossils. Use your shovel to dig them up, and you'll find a bamboo sprout. While you can eat them like any fruit, they're pretty rare, so you should just take them home to your island and plant them. You can also eat the coconuts to give yourself the strength to dig up some of the full-grown trees and replant them at home.
Like other trees, the new bamboo needs space to grow and will take three days to reach maturity. Each fully grown tree will produce its own sprout, which you can dig up and start the whole process again. You'll want to save a few sprouts since you can use them in some recipes. Trees can be hit with your ax to produce bamboo pieces used for crafting. If you don't have much bamboo you should be sure to use a flimsy or stone ax to avoid cutting the plant down.
If you don't get lucky and find yourself on the bamboo island, you can still get bamboo sprouts from Daisy Mae. When you buy turnips from her on Sunday mornings she'll mail you some the next day.
Seasonal bamboo recipes
During spring, which runs from March through May in the Northern Hemisphere and September through November in the Southern Hemisphere, hitting bamboo with your ax will occasionally produce Young Spring Bamboo instead of the typical Bamboo Pieces. During this time, you'll also be able to find a selection of DIY recipes through talking to Isabelle at Resident Services, shooting down balloons, and looking for messages in bottles on the beach. Here's everything you need to know about the recipes we've found.
Bamboo doll
This recipe can be acquired from a balloon during spring.
- Sells for: 2,400 Bells
- Young spring bamboo x 6
Bamboo-grove wall
This recipe can be acquired from a balloon during spring.
- Sells for: 4,300 Bells
- Young spring bamboo x 7
- Bamboo shoot x 3
Bamboo noodle slide
Players can get this recipe from Isabelle or a balloon during spring.
- Sells for: 3,160 Bells
- Young spring bamboo x 7
- Wood x 3
Bamboo-shoot lamp
This recipe can be acquired from a balloon during spring.
- Sells for: 4,900 Bells
- Young spring bamboo x 4
- Bamboo shoot x 5
- Clay x 4
Bamboo wand
This recipe can be acquired from a message in a bottle or a balloon during spring.
- Sells for: 3,900 Bells
- Young spring bamboo x 6
- Star fragment x 3
Basket pack
This recipe can be acquired from a balloon during spring.
- Sells for: 2,400 Bells
- Young spring bamboo x 6
Green-leaf pile
This recipe can be acquired from a balloon during spring.
- Sells for: 600 Bells
- Young spring bamboo x 1
- Clump of weeds x 10
Light bamboo rug
This recipe can be acquired from a balloon during spring.
- Sells for: 2,400 Bells
- Young spring bamboo x 6
Pan flute
This recipe can be acquired from a balloon during spring.
- Sells for: 2,800 Bells
- Young spring bamboo x 7
Steamer basket set
This recipe can be acquired from a balloon during spring.
- Sells for: 2,400 Bells
- Young spring bamboo x 6
Regular bamboo recipes
Gathering and crafting with Young Spring Bamboo should be your priority while it's in season, but there are plenty of other DIY projects you can make using bamboo year-round. Keep talking to your villagers, popping balloons, and looking for message bottles to try to collect them all. Here's everything we've found so far.
Bamboo housewares
Bamboo basket
Players can get this recipe from Snooty villagers or a balloon.
- Sells for: 1,100 Bells
- Bamboo piece x 7
Bamboo bench
Players can get this recipe from Normal villagers or a balloon.
- Sells for: 1,280 Bells
- Bamboo piece x 8
Bamboo floor lamp
Players can get this recipe from Normal villagers.
- Sells for: 1,280 Bells
- Bamboo piece x 8
Bamboo partition
Players can get this recipe from Cranky villagers or a balloon.
- Sells for: 2,020 Bells
- Bamboo piece x 7
- Stone x 6
Bamboo shelf
Players can get this recipe from Snooty villagers or a message in a bottle.
- Sells for: 2,400 Bells
- Bamboo piece x 15
Bamboo speaker
Players can get this recipe from Snooty villagers.
- Sells for: 1,230 Bells
- Bamboo piece x 3
- Iron nugget x 1
Bamboo stool
Players can get this recipe from Snooty villagers or a message in a bottle.
- Sells for: 800 Bells
- Bamboo piece x 5
Bamboo stopblock
Players can get this recipe from Jock villagers.
- Sells for: 480 Bells
- Bamboo piece x 3
Deer scare
Players can get this recipe from a Cranky villager or a balloon.
- Sells for: 1,740 Bells
- Bamboo piece x 3
- Stone x 8
- Clump of weeds x 3
Hearth
Find this recipe in the Wildest Dreams DIY recipe book purchased at Nook's Cranny.
- Sells for: 5,470 Bells
- Bamboo piece x 2
- Iron nugget x 5
- Clay x 4
- Hardwood x 5
Miscelaneous bamboo items
Bamboo candleholder
Players can get this recipe from a Snooty villager.
- Sells for: 880 Bells
- Bamboo piece x 3
- Clay x 2
Bamboo drum
Players can get this recipe from a Jock villager or a message in a bottle.
- Sells for: 720 Bells
- Bamboo piece x 3
- Softwood x 2
Bamboo lunch box
Players can get this recipe from a Snooty villager or a message in a bottle.
- Sells for: 640 Bells
- Bamboo piece x 4
Bamboo sphere
Players can get this recipe from a Normal villager.
- Sells for: 480 Bells
- Bamboo piece x 3
Wall-mounted bamboo
Bamboo wall decoration
Players can get this recipe from a Jock villager or message in a bottle.
- Sells for: 160 Bells
- Bamboo piece x 1
Bamboo wallpaper, rugs, and flooring
Bamboo flooring
Players can get this recipe from a Cranky villager.
- Sells for: 2,400 Bells
- Bamboo piece x 15
Bamboo wall
Players can get this recipe from a Cranky villager.
- Sells for: 2,400 Bells
- Bamboo piece x 15
Dark bamboo rug
Players can get this recipe from a Cranky villager.
- Sells for: 960 Bells
- Bamboo piece x 6
Other bamboo recipes
Bamboo lattice fence
Players can buy this recipe from the Nook Stop kiosk for 1,000 Nook Miles.
- Sells for: 960 Bells
- Bamboo piece x 6
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
