All you would-be entomologists and bug lovers rejoice! You get to waste away the hours in Animal Crossing: New Horizons looking for rare and valuable creepy crawlies. Since the kind of insects that appear in the game change with the passage of time, you're going to want to check back in frequently so you can catch everything you can before some creatures disappear for a few months.
To help you out, we've made a list of all of the bugs you can catch this month along with lists showing which bugs will be coming and going from the game next month. Happy bug hunting!
Northern Hemisphere
For anyone who has their Animal Crossing: New Horizons game playing in the Northern Hemisphere, here are the bugs you'll be able to encounter this month.
March bugs Northern Hemisphere
|Name
|Bell Price
|Location
|Seasonality
|Active Hours
|Ant
|80 Bells
|On Rotten Food
|All Year
|All Day
|Bagworm
|600 Bells
|Dangle from shaken trees
|All Year
|All Day
|Centipede
|300 Bells
|Found after hitting rocks
|Sep-June
|4 p.m. - 11 p.m.
|Citrus Long-Horned Beetle
|350 Bells
|On tree stumps
|All Year
|All Day
|Common Butterfly
|160 Bells
|Flying in the air
|Apr-Aug
|4 a.m. - 7 p.m.
|Emperor Butterfly
|4,000 Bells
|Flying in the air
|Jun-Sep, Dec-Mar
|5 p.m. - 8 a.m.
|Fly
|80 Bells
|On garbage
|All Year
|All Day
|Hermit Crab
|1,000 Bells
|Along the beach
|All Year
|7 p.m. - 8 a.m.
|Honeybee
|200 Bells
|Flying near flowers
|Mar-July
|8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
|Ladybug
|200 Bells
|On flowers
|Mar-Jun, Oct
|8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
|Man-Faced Stink Bug
|1,000 Bells
|On flowers
|Mar-Nov
|7 p.m. - 8 a.m.
|Mantis
|430 Bells
|On flowers
|Mar-Nov
|8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
|Mole Cricket
|500 Bells
|Underground
|Nov-May
|All Day
|Moth
|130 Bells
|Flying around lights
|All year
|7 p.m. - 4 a.m.
|Orchid Mantis
|2,400 Bells
|On white flowers
|Mar-Nov
|8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
|Paper Kite Butterfly
|1,000 Bells
|Flying in the air
|All Year
|8 a.m. - 7 p.m.
|Peacock Butterfly
|2,500 Bells
|Flying around hybrid flowers
|Mar-June
|4 a.m. - 7 p.m.
|Pill Bug
|250 Bells
|Found after hitting rocks
|Sep-June
|11 p.m. - 4 p.m.
|Snail
|250 Bells
|On rocks during rain
|All Year
|All Day
|Spider
|480 Bells
|Dangle from shaken trees
|All Year
|7 p.m. - 8 a.m.
|Stinkbug
|120 Bells
|On flowers
|Mar-Nov
|All Day
|Tarantula
|8,000 Bells
|On ground
|Nov-Apr
|7 p.m. - 4 a.m.
|Tiger Beetle
|1,500 Bells
|On ground
|Nov-Apr
|All Day
|Tiger Butterfly
|240 Bells
|Flying in the air
|Mar-Sep
|4 a.m. - 7 p.m.
|Wasp
|2,500 Bells
|Falls from shaken trees
|All Year
|All Day
|Wharf Roach
|200 Bells
|On rocks at the beach
|All Year
|All Day
|Yellow Butterfly
|160 Bells
|Flying in the air
|Sep-June
|4 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Bugs leaving at the end of the month Northern Hemisphere
|Name
|Bell Price
|Location
|Seasonality
|Active Hours
|Emperor Butterfly
|4,000 Bells
|Flying in the air
|Jun-Sep, Dec-Mar
|5 p.m. - 8 a.m.
Bugs coming next month Northern Hemisphere
|Name
|Bell Price
|Location
|Seasonality
|Active Hours
|Agrias Butterfly
|3,000 Bells
|Flying in the air
|Apr-Sep
|Pond | 24 hours
|Atlas Moth
|3,000 Bells
|On tree trunks
|Aprl-Sep
|7 p.m. - 4 a.m.
|Common Bluebottle
|300 Bells
|Flying in the air
|Apr-Aug
|4 a.m. - 7 p.m.
|Darner Dragonfly
|230 Bells
|Flying in the air
|Apr-Oct
|8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
|Flea
|70 Bells
|On villagers
|Apr-Nov.
|All Day
|Giant Water Bug
|2,000 Bells
|Ponds/Rivers
|Apr-Sep
|7 p.m. - 8 a.m.
|Jewel Beetle
|2,400 Bells
|On tree trunks
|Apr-Aug
|All Day
|Long Locust
|200 Bells
|On grounds
|Apr-Nov
|8 a.m. - 7 p.m.
|Madagascan Sunset Moth
|2,500 Bells
|Flying in the air
|Apr-Sep
|8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
|Raja Brooke's Birdwing
|2,500 Bells
|Flying in the air
|April-Sep, Dec-Feb
|8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Southern Hemisphere
For anyone who has their Animal Crossing: New Horizons game playing in the Southern Hemisphere, here are the bugs you'll be able to encounter this month.
March bugs Southern Hemisphere
|Name
|Bell Price
|Location
|Seasonality
|Active Hours
|Agris Butterfly
|3,000 Bells
|Flying in the air
|Nov-Mar
|8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
|Ant
|80 Bells
|On rotten food
|All Year
|All Day
|Atlas Moth
|3,000 Bells
|On tree trunks
|Oct-Mar
|7 p.m. - 4 a.m.
|Bagworm
|600 Bells
|Falls from shaken trees
|All Year
|All Day
|Banded Dragonfly
|4,500 Bells
|Flying in the air
|Nov-Apr
|8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
|Bell Cricket
|430 Bells
|On the ground
|Mar-Apr
|5 p.m. - 8 a.m.
|Centipede
|300 Bells
|Found after hitting rocks
|Mar-Dec
|4 p.m. - 11 p.m.
|Citrus Long-Horned Beetle
|350 Bells
|On tree stumps
|All Year
|All Day
|Common Butterfly
|160 Bells
|Flying in the air
|Mar-Dec
|4 a.m. - 7 p.m.
|Cricket
|130 Bells
|On the ground
|Mar-May
|5 p.m. - 8 a.m.
|Darner Dragonfly
|230 Bells
|Flying in the air
|Oct-Apr
|8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
|Diving Beetle
|800 Bells
|Ponds/Rivers
|Nov-Mar
|8 a.m. - 7 p.m.
|Earth-Boring Dung Beetle
|300 Bells
|On the ground
|Jan-Mar
|All Day
|Emperor Butterfly
|4,000 Bells
|Flying in the air
|Dec-Mar, June-Sep
|5 p.m. - 8 a.m.
|Flea
|70 Bells
|On villagers
|Oct-May
|All Day
|Fly
|80 Bells
|On garbage
|All Year
|All Day
|Giant Water Bug
|2,000 Bells
|Pond/River
|Oct-Mar
|7 p.m. - 8 a.m.
|Goliath Beetle
|6,000 Bells
|On tree trunks
|Mar-June, Sep-Nov
|All Day
|Grasshopper
|150 Bells
|On the ground
|Nov-Mar
|4 p.m.-9 a.m.
|Great Purple Emperor
|2,000 Bells
|Flying in the air
|Dec-Mar
|4 a.m. - 7 p.m.
|Hermit Crab
|1,000 Bells
|Along the beach
|All Year
|7 p.m. - 8 a.m.
|Honeybee
|200 Bells
|Flying new flowers
|Mar-July
|8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
|Long Locust
|200 Bells
|On the ground
|Nov-May
|8 a.m. - 7 p.m.
|Madagascan Sunset Moth
|2,500 Bells
|Flying in the air
|Oct-Mar
|8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
|Man-Faced Stink Bug
|1,000 Bells
|On flowers
|Sep-May
|7 p.m. - 8 a.m.
|Mantis
|430 Bells
|On flowers
|Sep-May
|8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
|Migratory Locust
|600 Bells
|On ground
|Feb-May
|8 a.m. - 7 p.m.
|Monarch Butterfly
|4,000 Bells
|Flying in the air
|Mar-May
|4 a.m. - 5 p.m.
|Mosquito
|130 Bells
|Flying in the air
|Dec-Mar
|5 p.m. - 4 a.m.
|Moth
|130 Bells
|Flying near light
|All Year
|7 p.m. - 4 a.m.
|Orchid Mantis
|2,400 Bells
|On white flowers
|Sep-May
|8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
|Paper Kite Butterfly
|1,000 Bells
|Flying in the air
|All Year
|8 a.m. - 7 p.m.
|Pill Bug
|250 Bells
|Found after hitting rocks
|Mar-Dec
|11 p.m. - 4 p.m.
|Pondskater
|130 Bells
|Ponds
|Nov-Mar
|8 a.m. - 7 p.m.
|Queen Alexandra's Birdwing
|4,000 Bells
|Flying in the air
|Nov-Mar
|8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
|Rainbow Stag
|10,000 Bells
|On tree trunks
|Dec-Mar
|7 p.m. - 8 a.m.
|Raja Brooke's Birdwing
|2,500 Bells
|Flying in the air
|Nov-Mar, June-Aug
|8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
|Red Dragonfly
|180 Bells
|Flying in the air
|Mar-Apr
|8 a.m. - 7 p.m.
|Rice Grasshopper
|160 Bells
|On the ground
|Feb-May
|8 a.m. - 7 p.m.
|Rosalia Batesi Beetle
|Unknown
|Unknown
|Nov-Mar
|All Day
|Scorpion
|8,000 Bells
|On the ground
|Nov-Apr
|7 p.m. - 4 a.m.
|Snail
|250 Bells
|On rocks when raining
|All Year
|All Day
|Spider
|480 Bells
|Dangle from shaken trees
|All Year
|7 p.m. - 8 a.m.
|Stinkbug
|120 Bells
|On flowers
|Sep-May
|All Day
|Tiger Beetle
|1,500 Bells
|On the ground
|Aug-May
|All Day
|Tiger Butterfly
|240 Bells
|Flying in the air
|Sep-Mar
|4 a.m. - 7 p.m.
|Violin Beetle
|450 Bells
|On tree stumps
|Nov-Dec, Mar-Apr
|All Day
|Walker Cicada
|400 Bells
|On tree trunks
|Feb-Mar
|8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
|Walker Leaf
|600 Bells
|Below trees disguised as leaf items
|Jan-Mar
|All Day
|Walker Stick
|600 Bells
|Falls from shaken trees
|Jan-May
|4 a.m. - 8 a.m., 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
|Wasp
|2,500 Bells
|Falls from shaken trees
|All Year
|All Day
|Warf Roach
|200 Bells
|On rocks at the beach
|All Year
|All Day
|Yellow Butterfly
|160 Bells
|Flying in the air
|Mar-Apr, Sep-Dec
|4 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Bugs leaving at the end of the month Southern Hemisphere
|Name
|Bell Price
|Location
|Seasonality
|Active Hours
|Agris Butterfly
|3,000 Bells
|Flying in the air
|Nov-Mar
|8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
|Atlas Moth
|3,000 Bells
|On tree trunks
|Oct-Mar
|7 p.m. - 4 a.m.
|Diving Beetle
|800 Bells
|Ponds/Rivers
|Nov-Mar
|8 a.m. - 7 p.m.
|Earth-Boring Dung Beetle
|300 Bells
|On the ground
|Jan-Mar
|All Day
|Emperor Butterfly
|4,000 Bells
|Flying in the air
|Dec-Mar, June-Sep
|5 p.m. - 8 a.m.
|Giant Water Bug
|2,000 Bells
|Pond/River
|Oct-Mar
|7 p.m. - 8 a.m.
|Goliath Beetle
|6,000 Bells
|On tree trunks
|Mar-June, Sep-Nov
|All Day
|Grasshopper
|2,500 Bells
|On the ground
|Nov-Mar
|4 p.m.-9 a.m.
|Great Purple Emperor
|2,000 Bells
|Flying in the air
|Dec-Mar
|All Day
|Madagascan Sunset Moth
|2,500 Bells
|Flying in the air
|Oct-Mar
|8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
|Mosquito
|130 Bells
|Flying in the air
|Dec-Mar
|5 p.m. - 4 a.m.
|Moth
|130 Bells
|Flying near light
|All Year
|7 p.m. - 4 a.m.
|Pondskater
|130 Bells
|Ponds
|Nov-Mar
|8 a.m. - 7 p.m.
|Queen Alexandra's Birdwing
|4,000 Bells
|Flying in the air
|Nov-Mar
|8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
|Rainbow Stag
|10,000 Bells
|On tree trunks
|Dec-Mar
|7 p.m. - 8 a.m.
|Raja Brooke's Birdwing
|2,500 Bells
|Flying in the air
|Nov-Mar, June-Aug
|8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
|Rosalia Batesi Beetle
|Unknown
|Unknown
|Nov-Mar
|All Day
|Scorpion
|8,000 Bells
|On the ground
|Nov-Apr
|7 p.m. - 4 a.m.
|Tiger Butterfly
|240 Bells
|Flying in the air
|Sep-Mar
|4 a.m. - 7 p.m.
|Walker Cicada
|400 Bells
|On tree trunks
|Feb-Mar
|8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
|Walker Leaf
|600 Bells
|Below trees disguised as leaf items
|Jan-Mar
|All Day
Bugs coming next month Southern Hemisphere
|Name
|Bell Price
|Location
|Seasonality
|Active Hours
|Ladybug
|200 Bells
|On flowers
|Sep-Dec, April
|8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
|Violin Beetle
|450 Bells
|On tree trunks
|Nov-Dec, Mar-Apr
|All Day
Swing that net
Now that you know which bugs are going to be here this month, along with which ones will be coming and going next month, you can really start focusing in on the ones you want to catch. We'll be updating this list to make sure it's helpful for the coming months. Good luck on your bug hunt! I hope you're able to catch all of the rarest and most valuable bugs out there.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
