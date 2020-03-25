All you would-be entomologists and bug lovers rejoice! You get to waste away the hours in Animal Crossing: New Horizons looking for rare and valuable creepy crawlies. Since the kind of insects that appear in the game change with the passage of time, you're going to want to check back in frequently so you can catch everything you can before some creatures disappear for a few months.

To help you out, we've made a list of all of the bugs you can catch this month along with lists showing which bugs will be coming and going from the game next month. Happy bug hunting!

Northern Hemisphere

Southern Hemisphere

Northern Hemisphere

For anyone who has their Animal Crossing: New Horizons game playing in the Northern Hemisphere, here are the bugs you'll be able to encounter this month.

March bugs Northern Hemisphere