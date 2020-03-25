Animal Crossing New Horizons Monthly Bugs HeroSource: iMore

All you would-be entomologists and bug lovers rejoice! You get to waste away the hours in Animal Crossing: New Horizons looking for rare and valuable creepy crawlies. Since the kind of insects that appear in the game change with the passage of time, you're going to want to check back in frequently so you can catch everything you can before some creatures disappear for a few months.

To help you out, we've made a list of all of the bugs you can catch this month along with lists showing which bugs will be coming and going from the game next month. Happy bug hunting!

Northern Hemisphere

Southern Hemisphere

Northern Hemisphere

For anyone who has their Animal Crossing: New Horizons game playing in the Northern Hemisphere, here are the bugs you'll be able to encounter this month.

March bugs Northern Hemisphere

Animal Crossing Tarantula IslandSource: iMore

Name Bell Price Location Seasonality Active Hours
Ant 80 Bells On Rotten Food All Year All Day
Bagworm 600 Bells Dangle from shaken trees All Year All Day
Centipede 300 Bells Found after hitting rocks Sep-June 4 p.m. - 11 p.m.
Citrus Long-Horned Beetle 350 Bells On tree stumps All Year All Day
Common Butterfly 160 Bells Flying in the air Apr-Aug 4 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Emperor Butterfly 4,000 Bells Flying in the air Jun-Sep, Dec-Mar 5 p.m. - 8 a.m.
Fly 80 Bells On garbage All Year All Day
Hermit Crab 1,000 Bells Along the beach All Year 7 p.m. - 8 a.m.
Honeybee 200 Bells Flying near flowers Mar-July 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Ladybug 200 Bells On flowers Mar-Jun, Oct 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Man-Faced Stink Bug 1,000 Bells On flowers Mar-Nov 7 p.m. - 8 a.m.
Mantis 430 Bells On flowers Mar-Nov 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Mole Cricket 500 Bells Underground Nov-May All Day
Moth 130 Bells Flying around lights All year 7 p.m. - 4 a.m.
Orchid Mantis 2,400 Bells On white flowers Mar-Nov 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Paper Kite Butterfly 1,000 Bells Flying in the air All Year 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Peacock Butterfly 2,500 Bells Flying around hybrid flowers Mar-June 4 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Pill Bug 250 Bells Found after hitting rocks Sep-June 11 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Snail 250 Bells On rocks during rain All Year All Day
Spider 480 Bells Dangle from shaken trees All Year 7 p.m. - 8 a.m.
Stinkbug 120 Bells On flowers Mar-Nov All Day
Tarantula 8,000 Bells On ground Nov-Apr 7 p.m. - 4 a.m.
Tiger Beetle 1,500 Bells On ground Nov-Apr All Day
Tiger Butterfly 240 Bells Flying in the air Mar-Sep 4 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Wasp 2,500 Bells Falls from shaken trees All Year All Day
Wharf Roach 200 Bells On rocks at the beach All Year All Day
Yellow Butterfly 160 Bells Flying in the air Sep-June 4 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Bugs leaving at the end of the month Northern Hemisphere

Name Bell Price Location Seasonality Active Hours
Emperor Butterfly 4,000 Bells Flying in the air Jun-Sep, Dec-Mar 5 p.m. - 8 a.m.

Bugs coming next month Northern Hemisphere

Name Bell Price Location Seasonality Active Hours
Agrias Butterfly 3,000 Bells Flying in the air Apr-Sep Pond | 24 hours
Atlas Moth 3,000 Bells On tree trunks Aprl-Sep 7 p.m. - 4 a.m.
Common Bluebottle 300 Bells Flying in the air Apr-Aug 4 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Darner Dragonfly 230 Bells Flying in the air Apr-Oct 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Flea 70 Bells On villagers Apr-Nov. All Day
Giant Water Bug 2,000 Bells Ponds/Rivers Apr-Sep 7 p.m. - 8 a.m.
Jewel Beetle 2,400 Bells On tree trunks Apr-Aug All Day
Long Locust 200 Bells On grounds Apr-Nov 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Madagascan Sunset Moth 2,500 Bells Flying in the air Apr-Sep 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Raja Brooke's Birdwing 2,500 Bells Flying in the air April-Sep, Dec-Feb 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Southern Hemisphere

For anyone who has their Animal Crossing: New Horizons game playing in the Southern Hemisphere, here are the bugs you'll be able to encounter this month.

March bugs Southern Hemisphere

Animal Crossing New Horizons ButterflySource: iMore

Name Bell Price Location Seasonality Active Hours
Agris Butterfly 3,000 Bells Flying in the air Nov-Mar 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Ant 80 Bells On rotten food All Year All Day
Atlas Moth 3,000 Bells On tree trunks Oct-Mar 7 p.m. - 4 a.m.
Bagworm 600 Bells Falls from shaken trees All Year All Day
Banded Dragonfly 4,500 Bells Flying in the air Nov-Apr 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Bell Cricket 430 Bells On the ground Mar-Apr 5 p.m. - 8 a.m.
Centipede 300 Bells Found after hitting rocks Mar-Dec 4 p.m. - 11 p.m.
Citrus Long-Horned Beetle 350 Bells On tree stumps All Year All Day
Common Butterfly 160 Bells Flying in the air Mar-Dec 4 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Cricket 130 Bells On the ground Mar-May 5 p.m. - 8 a.m.
Darner Dragonfly 230 Bells Flying in the air Oct-Apr 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Diving Beetle 800 Bells Ponds/Rivers Nov-Mar 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Earth-Boring Dung Beetle 300 Bells On the ground Jan-Mar All Day
Emperor Butterfly 4,000 Bells Flying in the air Dec-Mar, June-Sep 5 p.m. - 8 a.m.
Flea 70 Bells On villagers Oct-May All Day
Fly 80 Bells On garbage All Year All Day
Giant Water Bug 2,000 Bells Pond/River Oct-Mar 7 p.m. - 8 a.m.
Goliath Beetle 6,000 Bells On tree trunks Mar-June, Sep-Nov All Day
Grasshopper 150 Bells On the ground Nov-Mar 4 p.m.-9 a.m.
Great Purple Emperor 2,000 Bells Flying in the air Dec-Mar 4 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Hermit Crab 1,000 Bells Along the beach All Year 7 p.m. - 8 a.m.
Honeybee 200 Bells Flying new flowers Mar-July 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Long Locust 200 Bells On the ground Nov-May 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Madagascan Sunset Moth 2,500 Bells Flying in the air Oct-Mar 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Man-Faced Stink Bug 1,000 Bells On flowers Sep-May 7 p.m. - 8 a.m.
Mantis 430 Bells On flowers Sep-May 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Migratory Locust 600 Bells On ground Feb-May 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Monarch Butterfly 4,000 Bells Flying in the air Mar-May 4 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Mosquito 130 Bells Flying in the air Dec-Mar 5 p.m. - 4 a.m.
Moth 130 Bells Flying near light All Year 7 p.m. - 4 a.m.
Orchid Mantis 2,400 Bells On white flowers Sep-May 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Paper Kite Butterfly 1,000 Bells Flying in the air All Year 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Pill Bug 250 Bells Found after hitting rocks Mar-Dec 11 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Pondskater 130 Bells Ponds Nov-Mar 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Queen Alexandra's Birdwing 4,000 Bells Flying in the air Nov-Mar 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Rainbow Stag 10,000 Bells On tree trunks Dec-Mar 7 p.m. - 8 a.m.
Raja Brooke's Birdwing 2,500 Bells Flying in the air Nov-Mar, June-Aug 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Red Dragonfly 180 Bells Flying in the air Mar-Apr 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Rice Grasshopper 160 Bells On the ground Feb-May 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Rosalia Batesi Beetle Unknown Unknown Nov-Mar All Day
Scorpion 8,000 Bells On the ground Nov-Apr 7 p.m. - 4 a.m.
Snail 250 Bells On rocks when raining All Year All Day
Spider 480 Bells Dangle from shaken trees All Year 7 p.m. - 8 a.m.
Stinkbug 120 Bells On flowers Sep-May All Day
Tiger Beetle 1,500 Bells On the ground Aug-May All Day
Tiger Butterfly 240 Bells Flying in the air Sep-Mar 4 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Violin Beetle 450 Bells On tree stumps Nov-Dec, Mar-Apr All Day
Walker Cicada 400 Bells On tree trunks Feb-Mar 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Walker Leaf 600 Bells Below trees disguised as leaf items Jan-Mar All Day
Walker Stick 600 Bells Falls from shaken trees Jan-May 4 a.m. - 8 a.m., 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Wasp 2,500 Bells Falls from shaken trees All Year All Day
Warf Roach 200 Bells On rocks at the beach All Year All Day
Yellow Butterfly 160 Bells Flying in the air Mar-Apr, Sep-Dec 4 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Bugs leaving at the end of the month Southern Hemisphere

Name Bell Price Location Seasonality Active Hours
Agris Butterfly 3,000 Bells Flying in the air Nov-Mar 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Atlas Moth 3,000 Bells On tree trunks Oct-Mar 7 p.m. - 4 a.m.
Diving Beetle 800 Bells Ponds/Rivers Nov-Mar 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Earth-Boring Dung Beetle 300 Bells On the ground Jan-Mar All Day
Emperor Butterfly 4,000 Bells Flying in the air Dec-Mar, June-Sep 5 p.m. - 8 a.m.
Giant Water Bug 2,000 Bells Pond/River Oct-Mar 7 p.m. - 8 a.m.
Goliath Beetle 6,000 Bells On tree trunks Mar-June, Sep-Nov All Day
Grasshopper 2,500 Bells On the ground Nov-Mar 4 p.m.-9 a.m.
Great Purple Emperor 2,000 Bells Flying in the air Dec-Mar All Day
Madagascan Sunset Moth 2,500 Bells Flying in the air Oct-Mar 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Mosquito 130 Bells Flying in the air Dec-Mar 5 p.m. - 4 a.m.
Moth 130 Bells Flying near light All Year 7 p.m. - 4 a.m.
Pondskater 130 Bells Ponds Nov-Mar 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Queen Alexandra's Birdwing 4,000 Bells Flying in the air Nov-Mar 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Rainbow Stag 10,000 Bells On tree trunks Dec-Mar 7 p.m. - 8 a.m.
Raja Brooke's Birdwing 2,500 Bells Flying in the air Nov-Mar, June-Aug 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Rosalia Batesi Beetle Unknown Unknown Nov-Mar All Day
Scorpion 8,000 Bells On the ground Nov-Apr 7 p.m. - 4 a.m.
Tiger Butterfly 240 Bells Flying in the air Sep-Mar 4 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Walker Cicada 400 Bells On tree trunks Feb-Mar 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Walker Leaf 600 Bells Below trees disguised as leaf items Jan-Mar All Day

Bugs coming next month Southern Hemisphere

Name Bell Price Location Seasonality Active Hours
Ladybug 200 Bells On flowers Sep-Dec, April 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Violin Beetle 450 Bells On tree trunks Nov-Dec, Mar-Apr All Day

Swing that net

Now that you know which bugs are going to be here this month, along with which ones will be coming and going next month, you can really start focusing in on the ones you want to catch. We'll be updating this list to make sure it's helpful for the coming months. Good luck on your bug hunt! I hope you're able to catch all of the rarest and most valuable bugs out there.

