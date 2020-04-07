As you run around during this 12-day Bunny Day event, you're going to find several eggs hidden around your island. Along with these hidden eggs, you'll be able to find several Bunny Day recipes, which you can fashion into festive decorations and clothing. You can keep these items to decorate your island with, or you can sell them for a decent amount of Bells at Nook's Cranny. Here are all of the 41 Bunny Day recipes you can collect along with, where you find these recipes, how many eggs are needed to craft each of them, and how much the crafted Bunny Day items sell for. Bunny Day runs from April 1 - April 12. Where to find Bunny Day eggs

How to get Bunny Day recipes

All Bunny Day recipes Where to find Bunny Day eggs

There are six different types of eggs: Stone, Water, Wood, Sky, Leaf, and Earth eggs. Here's where you'll find them. Earth eggs : Use a shovel to dig whenever you see a crack in the ground. You might just find an orange Earth egg.

: Use a shovel to dig whenever you see a crack in the ground. You might just find an orange Earth egg. Leaf eggs : Sometimes you'll see green eggs in the canopy of trees. Shake the trees to make the Leaf eggs tumble down to the ground.

: Sometimes you'll see green eggs in the canopy of trees. Shake the trees to make the Leaf eggs tumble down to the ground. Sky eggs : Whenever you see a multicolored balloon flying over your island, pull out your slingshot and shoot it down. You'll likely find a blue Sky egg this way.

: Whenever you see a multicolored balloon flying over your island, pull out your slingshot and shoot it down. You'll likely find a blue Sky egg this way. Stone eggs : Whenever you come upon a stone, hack away at it with your shovel or ax. You'll likely get a few yellow Stone eggs from doing this.

: Whenever you come upon a stone, hack away at it with your shovel or ax. You'll likely get a few yellow Stone eggs from doing this. Water eggs : Sometimes when you go fishing, you might just pull a purple Water egg out of the water instead of a fish.

: Sometimes when you go fishing, you might just pull a purple Water egg out of the water instead of a fish. Wood eggs: Take your ax to a tree trunk in order to harvest these orange Wood eggs from your trees. How to find Bunny Day recipes

Zipper T. Bunny will give you your first Bunny Day recipe either in person if you met him on April 1st, or in the mail if you didn't happen to see him. After that, it's up to you to discover where the rest of the recipes are. You might find them after popping balloons, talking to your villagers, or finding washed up bottles on the beach. Keep an eye out for them. You can always sell duplicate recipes to Nook's Cranny if you find any. All Bunny Day recipes

There are 41 Bunny Day recipes in total. If you gather enough eggs to craft all of these items, you'll get some festive furniture, decor, accessories, and clothing to truly decorate your island with. Furniture, decor, and accessories

Outfits Bunny Day furniture and decor There are 20 Bunny Day recipes that result in creating furniture, decor, and accessories for your home or character. We've listed them in alphabetical order and included how much money you can get for selling them at Nook's Cranny. Bunny Day Arch

This recipe can be found in Bunny Day message bottles and balloons. Sells for: 4,800 Bells

Earth egg x 2

Stone egg x 2

Leaf egg x 2

Wood egg x 2

Sky egg x 2

Water egg x 2 Bunny Day Bag

This recipe is given to you by villagers on your island. Sells for: 2,400 Bells

Earth egg x 1

Stone egg x 1

Leaf egg x 1

Wood egg x 1

Sky egg x 1

Water egg x 1 Bunny Day Bed

This recipe is given to you by Zipper T. Bunny. Sells for: 2,400 Bells

Earth egg x 1

Stone egg x 1

Leaf egg x 1

Wood egg x 1

Sky egg x 1

Water egg x 1 Bunny Day Crown

This recipe is given to you by your villagers. Sells for: 2,400 Bells

Earth egg x 1

Stone egg x 1

Leaf egg x 1

Wood egg x 1

Sky egg x 1

Water egg x 1 Bunny Day Fence

This recipe is found in Bunny Day message bottles and balloons. Sells for: 2,400 Bells

Earth egg x 1

Stone egg x 1

Leaf egg x 1

Wood egg x 1

Sky egg x 1

Water egg x 1 Bunny Day Festive Balloons

This recipe is found in Bunny Day message bottles or balloons. Sells for: 1,200 Bells

Stone egg x 1

Wood egg x 1

Water egg x 1 Bunny Day Flooring

This recipe is found in Bunny Day message bottles or balloons. Sells for: 4,800 Bells

Earth egg x 2

Stone egg x 2

Leaf egg x 2

Wood egg x 2

Sky egg x 2

Water egg x 2 Bunny Day Glowy Garland

This recipe is found in Bunny Day message bottles or balloon. Sells for: 2,400 Bells

Earth egg x 1

Stone egg x 1

Leaf egg x 1

Wood egg x 1

Sky egg x 1

Water egg x 1 Bunny Day Lamp

This recipe is found in a Bunny Day message bottle or balloon. Sells for: 1,600 Bells

Wood egg x 4 Bunny Day Merry Balloons

This recipe is found in Bunny Day message bottles and balloons. Sells for: 1,200 Bells

Earth egg x 1

Leaf egg x 1

Sky egg x 1 Bunny Day Rug

This recipe is found in Bunny Day message bottles and balloons. Sells for: 2,400 Bells

Earth egg x 1

Stone egg x 1

Leaf egg x 1

Wood egg x 1

Sky egg x 1

Water egg x 1 Bunny Day Stool

This recipe is found in a Bunny Day message bottle or balloon. Sells for: 1,200 Bells

Water egg x 3 Bunny Day Table

This recipe is found in a Bunny Day message bottle or balloon. Sells for: 1,600 Bells

Earth egg x 4 Bunny Day Vanity

This recipe is found in a Bunny Day message bottle or balloon. Sells for: 1,600 Bells

Leaf egg x 4 Bunny Day Wall

This recipe is found in a Bunny Day message bottle or balloon. Sells for: 4,800 Bells

Earth egg x 2

Stone egg x 2

Leaf egg x 2

Wood egg x 2

Sky egg x 2

Water egg x 2 Bunny Day Wall Clock

This recipe is found in a Bunny Day message bottle or balloon. Sells for: 1,200 Bells

Sky egg x 3 Bunny Day Wardrobe

This recipe is found in a Bunny Day message bottle or balloon. Sells for: 1,600 Bells

Stone egg x 4 Bunny Day Wreath

This recipe is found in a Bunny Day message bottle or balloon. Sells for: 2,400 Bells

Earth egg x 1

Stone egg x 1

Leaf egg x 1

Wood egg x 1

Sky egg x 1

Water egg x 1 Wobbling Zipper Toy

You get this recipe after crafting 18 different Bunny Day DIY recipes. Sells for: 9,600 Bells

Earth egg x 4

Stone egg x 4

Leaf egg x 4

Wood egg x 4

Sky egg x 4

Water egg x 4 Bunny Day Wand

You can only obtain this wand once you've crafted the Wobbling Zipper toy. Sells for: Unknown

Wobble Zipper toy x 1

Star Fragment x 3 Bunny Day outfits There are 20 different Bunny Day clothing recipes which result in seven different oufits total. We've listed them in alphabetical order and included how many Bells you can get for selling them at Nook's Cranny. Egg Party Outfit Egg Party Hat

Your character will eventually think up this DIY recipe while collecting eggs. Sells for: 4,800 Bells

Earth egg x 2

Stone egg x 2

Leaf egg x 2

Wood egg x 2

Sky egg x 2

Water egg x 2 Egg Party Dress

Your character will eventually think up this DIY recipe while collecting eggs. Sells for: 7,200 Bells

Earth egg x 3

Stone egg x 3

Leaf egg x 3

Wood egg x 3

Sky egg x 3

Water egg x 3 Earth-egg Clothes Earth-egg Shell

Your character will eventually think up this DIY recipe while collecting eggs. Sells for: 800 Bells

Earth egg x 2 Earth-egg Outfit

Your character will eventually think up this DIY recipe while collecting eggs. Sells for: 1,200 Bells

Earth egg x 3 Earth-egg Shoes

Your character will eventually think up this DIY recipe while collecting eggs. Sells for: 800 Bells

Earth egg x 2 Leaf-egg Clothes Leaf-egg Shell

Your character will eventually think up this DIY recipe while collecting eggs. Sells for: 800 Bells

Leaf egg x 2 Leaf-egg Outfit

Your character will eventually think up this DIY recipe while collecting eggs. Sells for: 1,200 Bells

Leaf egg x 3 Leaf-egg Shoes

Your character will eventually think up this DIY recipe while collecting eggs. Sells for: 800 Bells

Leaf egg x 2 Sky-egg Clothes Sky-egg Shell

Your character will eventually think up this DIY recipe while collecting eggs. Sells for: 800 Bells

Sky egg x 2 Sky-egg Outfit

Your character will eventually think up this DIY recipe while collecting eggs. Sells for: 1,200 Bells

Sky egg x 3 Sky-egg Shoes

Your character will eventually think up this DIY recipe while collecting eggs. Sells for: 800 Bells

Sky egg x 2 Stone-egg Clothes Stone-egg Shell

Your character will eventually think up this DIY recipe while collecting eggs. Sells for: 800 Bells

Stone egg x 2 Stone-egg Outfit

Your character will eventually think up this DIY recipe while collecting eggs. Sells for: 1,200 Bells

Sky egg x 3 Stone-egg Shoes

Your character will eventually think up this DIY recipe while collecting eggs. Sells for: 800 Bells

Sky egg x 2 Water-egg Clothes Water-egg Shell

Your character will eventually think up this DIY recipe while collecting eggs. Sells for: 800 Bells

Water egg x 2 Water-egg Outfit

Your character will eventually think up this DIY recipe while collecting eggs. Sells for: 1,200 Bells

Water egg x 3 Water-egg Shoes

Your character will eventually think up this DIY recipe while collecting eggs. Sells for: 800 Bells

Water egg x 2 Wood-egg Clothes Wood-egg Shell

Your character will eventually think up this DIY recipe while collecting eggs. Sells for: 800 Bells

Wood egg x 2 Wood-egg Outfit