Animal Crossing New Horizons Monthly Fish Bugs HeroSource: iMore

Spending the day staring at the water with a fishing pole in hand is a relaxing way to pass the time in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. If you're a serious angler, you'll need to keep in mind the time of year and the hemisphere you've selected in Animal Crossing to catch all available fish in the game. That's because the real-world time of day, as well as the real-life time of year, affects what happens in-game. Some fish only appear in the winter months, or they might only show up in the summer.

To help you know what catches are available to you in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, we've made a list of all the fish you can catch in Animal Crossing this month as well as lists for fish that will be coming into and leaving from the game this next month.

Best online learning tools for kids: ABCmouse, Reading IQ, & more

Northern Hemisphere

Southern Hemisphere

Northern Hemisphere

For anyone who has their Animal Crossing: New Horizons game playing in the northern hemisphere, here are the fish you'll be able to encounter this month.

March fish Northern Hemisphere

Name Bell Price Location Seasonality Active Hours
Anchovy 200 Bells Sea All Year 4 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Barred Knifejaw 5,000 Bells Sea Mar - Nov All Day
Barreleye 12,000 Bells Sea All Year 9 p.m. - 4 a.m.
Bitterling 900 Bells River Nov - Mar All Day
Black Bass 400 Bells River All Year All Day
Blue Marlin 10,000 Bells Pier July-Sep, Nov-April All Day
Bluegill 180 Bells River All Year 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Carp 300 Bells Pond All Year All Day
Char 3,800 Bells River/Pond Mar-June, Sep-Nov 4 p.m.-9 a.m.
Cherry Salmon 1,000 Bells River Mar-June, Sep-Nov All Day
Coelacanth 15,000 Bells Sea (rainy days) All Year All Day
Crucian Carp 160 Bells River All Year All Day
Dab 300 Bells Sea Oct-April All Day
Dace 240 Bells River All Year 4 p.m.-9 a.m.
Football Fish 2,500 Bells Sea Nov-Mar 4 p.m.-9 a.m.
Freshwater Goby 400 Bells River All Year 4 p.m.-9 a.m.
Golden Trout 15,000 Bells River (clifftop) Mar-June, Sep-Nov
Horse Mackerel 150 Bells Sea All Year All Day
Koi 4,000 Bells Pond All Year 4 p.m.-9 a.m.
Loach 400 Bells River Mar-May All Day
Oarfish 9,000 Bells Sea Dec-May All Day
Olive Flounder 800 Bells Sea All Year All Day
Pale Chub 160 Bells River All Year 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Pop-eyed Goldfish 1,300 Bells Pond All Year 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Ranchu Goldfish 4,500 Bells Pond All Year 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Red Snapper 3,000 Bells Sea All Year All Day
Sea Bass 400 Bells Sea All Year All Day
Sea Butterfly 1,000 Bells Sea Dec-Mar All Day
Squid 500 Bells Sea Dec-Aug All Day
Stringfish 15,000 Bells River (clifftop) Dec-Mar 4 p.m.-9 a.m.
Sturgeon 10,000 Bells River (mouth) Sep-Mar All Day
Tadpole 100 Bells Pond Mar-July All Day
Tuna 7,000 Bells Pier Nov-Apr All Day
Yellow Perch 300 Bells River Oct-Mar All Day

Fish leaving at the end of the month Northern Hemisphere

Name Bell Price Location Seasonality Active Hours
Bitterling 900 Bells River Nov - Mar All Day
Cherry Salmon 1,000 Bells River Mar-June, Sep-Nov All Day
Football Fish 2,500 Bells Sea Nov-Mar 4 p.m.-9 a.m.
Sea Butterfly 1,000 Bells Sea Dec-Mar All Day
Stringfish 15,000 Bells River (clifftop) Dec-Mar 4 p.m.-9 a.m.
Sturgeon 10,000 Bells River (mouth) Sep-Mar All Day
Yellow Perch 300 Bells River Oct-Mar All Day

Fish coming next month Northern Hemisphere

Name Bell Price Location Seasonality Active Hours
Butterfly Fish 1,000 Bells Sea Apr-Sep All Day
Clownfish 650 Bells Sea Apr-Sep All Day
Crawfish 200 Bells Pond Apr-Sep All Day
Guppy 1,300 Bells River Apr-Nov 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Killifish 300 Bells Pond Apr-Aug All Day
Neon Tetra 500 Bells River Apr-Nov 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Seahorse 1,100 Bells Sea Apr-Nov All Day
Snapping Turtle 5,000 Bells River Apr-Oct 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Surgeonfish 1,000 Bells River Apr-Sep All Day
Zebra Turkeyfish 500 Bells Sea Apr-Nov All Day

Southern Hemisphere

For anyone who has their Animal Crossing: New Horizons game playing in the southern hemisphere, here are the fish you'll be able to encounter this month.

March fish Southern Hemisphere

Name Bell Price Location Seasonality Active Hours
Anchovy 200 Bells Sea All Year 4 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Angelfish 3,000 Bells River Nov-Apr 4 p.m. - 9 a.m.
Arapaima 10,000 Bells River Dec-Mar 4 p.m. - 9 a.m.
Arowana 10,000 Bells River Dec-Mar 4 p.m. - 9 a.m.
Barred Knifejaw 5,000 Bells Sea Sep-May All Day
Barreleye 12,000 Bells Sea All Year 9 p.m. - 4 a.m.
Betta 2,500 Bells River Nov-Apr 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Black Bass 400 Bells River All Year All Day
Blue Marlin 10,000 Bells Pier Jan-Mar, May-Nov All Day
Bluegill 180 Bells River All Year 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Butterfly Fish 1,000 Bells Sea Oct-Mar All Day
Carp 300 Bells Pond All Year All Day
Catfish 800 Bells Pond Nov- Apr 4 p.m. - 9 a.m.
Char 3,800 Bells River/Pond Mar-May, Sep-Dec 4 p.m. - 9 a.m.
Cherry Salmon 1,000 Bells River Mar-May, Sep-Dec All Day
Clownfish 650 Bells Sea Oct-Mar All Day
Coelacanth 15,000 Bells Sea (rainy days) All Year All Day
Crucian Carp 160 Bells River All Year All Day
Dace 240 Bells River All Year 4 p.m. - 9 a.m.
Dorado 15,000 Bells River Dec-Mar 4 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Freshwater Goby 400 Bells River All Year 4 p.m. - 9 a.m.
Gar 6,000 Bells Pond Jan-Apr 4 p.m.-9 a.m.
Giant Trevally 4,500 Bells Pier Nov-Apr All Day
Golden Trout 15,000 Bells River (clifftop) Mar-May, Sep-Dec 4 p.m. - 9 a.m.
Goldfish 1,300 Bells Pond All Year All Day
Great White Shark 15,000 Bells Sea Dec-Mar 4 p.m. - 9 a.m.
Guppy 1,300 Bells River Oct-May 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Hammerhead Shark 8,000 Bells Sea Dec-Mar 4 p.m. - 9 a.m.
Horse Mackerel 150 Bells Sea All Year All Day
Koi 4,000 Bells Pond All Year 4 p.m.-9 a.m.
Mahi-mahi 6,000 Bells Sea Nov-Apr All Day
Mitten Crab 2,000 Bells River Mar-May 4 p.m. - 9 a.m.
Moray Eel 2,000 Bells Sea Feb-Apr All Day
Neon Tetra 500 Bells River Oct-May 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Ocean Sunfish 4,000 Bells Sea Jan-Mar 4 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Olive Flounder 800 Bells Sea All Year All Day
Pale Chub 160 Bells River All Year 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Pike 1,800 Bells River Mar-June All Day
Piranha 2,500 Bells River Dec-Mar 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., 9 p.m. - 4 a.m.
Pop-eyed Goldfish 1,300 Bells Pond All Year 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Puffer Fish 250 Bells Sea Jan-Mar All Day
Rainbowfish 800 Bells River Nov-Apr 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Ranchu Goldfish 4,500 Bells Pond All Year 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Ray 3,000 Bells Sea Feb-May 4 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Red Snapper 3,000 Bells Sea All Year All Day
Ribbon Eel 600 Bells Sea Dec-Apr All Day
Saddled Bichir 4,000 Bells River Dec-Mar 9 p.m. - 4 a.m.
Salmon 700 Bells River (mouth) March All Day
Saw Shark 12,000 Bells Sea Dec-Mar 4 p.m. - 9 a.m.
Sea Bass 400 Bells Sea All Year All Day
Seahorse 1,100 Bells Sea Oct-May All Day
Snapping Turtle 5,000 Bells River Oct-Apr 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Soft-shelled Turtle 3,750 Bells River Feb-Mar 4 p.m. - 9 a.m.
Sturgeon 10,000 Bells River (mouth) Sep-Mar All Day
Suckerfish 1,500 Bells Sea Dec-Mar All Day
Surgeonfish 1,000 Bells Sea Oct-Mar All Day
Sweetfish 900 Bells River Jan-Mar All Day
Tilapia 800 Bells River Dec-Apr All Day
Whale Shark 13,000 Bells Sea Dec-Mar All Day
Zebra Turkeyfish 500 Bells Sea Oct-May All Day

Fish leaving at the end of the month Southern Hemisphere

Name Bell Price Location Seasonality Active Hours
Arapaima 10,000 Bells River Dec-Mar 4 p.m. - 9 a.m.
Arowana 10,000 Bells River Dec-Mar 4 p.m. - 9 a.m.
Blue Marlin 10,000 Bells Pier Jan-Mar, May-Nov All Day
Butterfly Fish 1,000 Bells Sea Oct-Mar All Day
Clownfish 650 Bells Sea Oct-Mar All Day
Crawfish 200 Bells Pond Oct-Mar All Day
Dorado 15,000 Bells River Dec-Mar 4 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Great White Shark 15,000 Bells Sea Dec-Mar 4 p.m. - 9 a.m.
Hammerhead Shark 8,000 Bells Sea Dec-Mar 4 p.m. - 9 a.m.
King Salmon 1,800 Bells River (mouth) March All Day
Nibble Fish 1,500 Bells River Nov-Mar 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Ocean Sunfish 4,000 Bells Sea Jan-Mar 4 a.m.- 9 p.m.
Piranha 2,500 Bells River Dec-Mar 9 a.m.-4 p.m., 9 p.m. - 4 a.m.
Puffer Fish 250 Bells Sea Jan-Mar All Day
Salmon 700 Bells River (mouth) March All Day
Saw Shark 12,000 Bells Sea Dec-Mar 4 p.m. - 9 a.m.
Soft-shelled Turtle 3,750 Bells River Feb-Mar 4 p.m. - 9 a.m.
Suckerfish 1,500 Bells Sea Dec-Mar All Day
Surgeon Fish 1,000 Bells Sea Oct-Mar All Day
Sweetfish 900 Bells River Jan-Mar All Day
Whale Shark 13,000 Bells Sea Dec-Mar All Day

Fish coming next month Southern Hemisphere

Name Bell Price Location Seasonality Active Hours
Dab 300 Bells Sea Apr-Oct All Day
Yellow Perch 300 Bells River Apr-Sep All Day

Gone fishing

Those are all of the fish that you can currently catch in Animal Crossing: New Horizons this month, along with the fish that are coming and leaving soon. Make sure to nab all of these fish before they disappear for a while. I hope you're able to catch plenty of rare fish and make tons of Bells.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Main

Animal Crossing TitleSource: Nintendo

Get More Switch

Nintendo Switch

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.