Spending the day staring at the water with a fishing pole in hand is a relaxing way to pass the time in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. If you're a serious angler, you'll need to keep in mind the time of year and the hemisphere you've selected in Animal Crossing to catch all available fish in the game. That's because the real-world time of day, as well as the real-life time of year, affects what happens in-game. Some fish only appear in the winter months, or they might only show up in the summer.
To help you know what catches are available to you in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, we've made a list of all the fish you can catch in Animal Crossing this month as well as lists for fish that will be coming into and leaving from the game this next month.
Northern Hemisphere
For anyone who has their Animal Crossing: New Horizons game playing in the northern hemisphere, here are the fish you'll be able to encounter this month.
March fish Northern Hemisphere
|Name
|Bell Price
|Location
|Seasonality
|Active Hours
|Anchovy
|200 Bells
|Sea
|All Year
|4 a.m. - 9 p.m.
|Barred Knifejaw
|5,000 Bells
|Sea
|Mar - Nov
|All Day
|Barreleye
|12,000 Bells
|Sea
|All Year
|9 p.m. - 4 a.m.
|Bitterling
|900 Bells
|River
|Nov - Mar
|All Day
|Black Bass
|400 Bells
|River
|All Year
|All Day
|Blue Marlin
|10,000 Bells
|Pier
|July-Sep, Nov-April
|All Day
|Bluegill
|180 Bells
|River
|All Year
|9 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Carp
|300 Bells
|Pond
|All Year
|All Day
|Char
|3,800 Bells
|River/Pond
|Mar-June, Sep-Nov
|4 p.m.-9 a.m.
|Cherry Salmon
|1,000 Bells
|River
|Mar-June, Sep-Nov
|All Day
|Coelacanth
|15,000 Bells
|Sea (rainy days)
|All Year
|All Day
|Crucian Carp
|160 Bells
|River
|All Year
|All Day
|Dab
|300 Bells
|Sea
|Oct-April
|All Day
|Dace
|240 Bells
|River
|All Year
|4 p.m.-9 a.m.
|Football Fish
|2,500 Bells
|Sea
|Nov-Mar
|4 p.m.-9 a.m.
|Freshwater Goby
|400 Bells
|River
|All Year
|4 p.m.-9 a.m.
|Golden Trout
|15,000 Bells
|River (clifftop)
|Mar-June, Sep-Nov
|Horse Mackerel
|150 Bells
|Sea
|All Year
|All Day
|Koi
|4,000 Bells
|Pond
|All Year
|4 p.m.-9 a.m.
|Loach
|400 Bells
|River
|Mar-May
|All Day
|Oarfish
|9,000 Bells
|Sea
|Dec-May
|All Day
|Olive Flounder
|800 Bells
|Sea
|All Year
|All Day
|Pale Chub
|160 Bells
|River
|All Year
|9 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Pop-eyed Goldfish
|1,300 Bells
|Pond
|All Year
|9 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Ranchu Goldfish
|4,500 Bells
|Pond
|All Year
|9 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Red Snapper
|3,000 Bells
|Sea
|All Year
|All Day
|Sea Bass
|400 Bells
|Sea
|All Year
|All Day
|Sea Butterfly
|1,000 Bells
|Sea
|Dec-Mar
|All Day
|Squid
|500 Bells
|Sea
|Dec-Aug
|All Day
|Stringfish
|15,000 Bells
|River (clifftop)
|Dec-Mar
|4 p.m.-9 a.m.
|Sturgeon
|10,000 Bells
|River (mouth)
|Sep-Mar
|All Day
|Tadpole
|100 Bells
|Pond
|Mar-July
|All Day
|Tuna
|7,000 Bells
|Pier
|Nov-Apr
|All Day
|Yellow Perch
|300 Bells
|River
|Oct-Mar
|All Day
Fish leaving at the end of the month Northern Hemisphere
|Name
|Bell Price
|Location
|Seasonality
|Active Hours
|Bitterling
|900 Bells
|River
|Nov - Mar
|All Day
|Cherry Salmon
|1,000 Bells
|River
|Mar-June, Sep-Nov
|All Day
|Football Fish
|2,500 Bells
|Sea
|Nov-Mar
|4 p.m.-9 a.m.
|Sea Butterfly
|1,000 Bells
|Sea
|Dec-Mar
|All Day
|Stringfish
|15,000 Bells
|River (clifftop)
|Dec-Mar
|4 p.m.-9 a.m.
|Sturgeon
|10,000 Bells
|River (mouth)
|Sep-Mar
|All Day
|Yellow Perch
|300 Bells
|River
|Oct-Mar
|All Day
Fish coming next month Northern Hemisphere
|Name
|Bell Price
|Location
|Seasonality
|Active Hours
|Butterfly Fish
|1,000 Bells
|Sea
|Apr-Sep
|All Day
|Clownfish
|650 Bells
|Sea
|Apr-Sep
|All Day
|Crawfish
|200 Bells
|Pond
|Apr-Sep
|All Day
|Guppy
|1,300 Bells
|River
|Apr-Nov
|9 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Killifish
|300 Bells
|Pond
|Apr-Aug
|All Day
|Neon Tetra
|500 Bells
|River
|Apr-Nov
|9 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Seahorse
|1,100 Bells
|Sea
|Apr-Nov
|All Day
|Snapping Turtle
|5,000 Bells
|River
|Apr-Oct
|9 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Surgeonfish
|1,000 Bells
|River
|Apr-Sep
|All Day
|Zebra Turkeyfish
|500 Bells
|Sea
|Apr-Nov
|All Day
Southern Hemisphere
For anyone who has their Animal Crossing: New Horizons game playing in the southern hemisphere, here are the fish you'll be able to encounter this month.
March fish Southern Hemisphere
|Name
|Bell Price
|Location
|Seasonality
|Active Hours
|Anchovy
|200 Bells
|Sea
|All Year
|4 a.m. - 9 p.m.
|Angelfish
|3,000 Bells
|River
|Nov-Apr
|4 p.m. - 9 a.m.
|Arapaima
|10,000 Bells
|River
|Dec-Mar
|4 p.m. - 9 a.m.
|Arowana
|10,000 Bells
|River
|Dec-Mar
|4 p.m. - 9 a.m.
|Barred Knifejaw
|5,000 Bells
|Sea
|Sep-May
|All Day
|Barreleye
|12,000 Bells
|Sea
|All Year
|9 p.m. - 4 a.m.
|Betta
|2,500 Bells
|River
|Nov-Apr
|9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
|Black Bass
|400 Bells
|River
|All Year
|All Day
|Blue Marlin
|10,000 Bells
|Pier
|Jan-Mar, May-Nov
|All Day
|Bluegill
|180 Bells
|River
|All Year
|9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
|Butterfly Fish
|1,000 Bells
|Sea
|Oct-Mar
|All Day
|Carp
|300 Bells
|Pond
|All Year
|All Day
|Catfish
|800 Bells
|Pond
|Nov- Apr
|4 p.m. - 9 a.m.
|Char
|3,800 Bells
|River/Pond
|Mar-May, Sep-Dec
|4 p.m. - 9 a.m.
|Cherry Salmon
|1,000 Bells
|River
|Mar-May, Sep-Dec
|All Day
|Clownfish
|650 Bells
|Sea
|Oct-Mar
|All Day
|Coelacanth
|15,000 Bells
|Sea (rainy days)
|All Year
|All Day
|Crucian Carp
|160 Bells
|River
|All Year
|All Day
|Dace
|240 Bells
|River
|All Year
|4 p.m. - 9 a.m.
|Dorado
|15,000 Bells
|River
|Dec-Mar
|4 a.m. - 9 p.m.
|Freshwater Goby
|400 Bells
|River
|All Year
|4 p.m. - 9 a.m.
|Gar
|6,000 Bells
|Pond
|Jan-Apr
|4 p.m.-9 a.m.
|Giant Trevally
|4,500 Bells
|Pier
|Nov-Apr
|All Day
|Golden Trout
|15,000 Bells
|River (clifftop)
|Mar-May, Sep-Dec
|4 p.m. - 9 a.m.
|Goldfish
|1,300 Bells
|Pond
|All Year
|All Day
|Great White Shark
|15,000 Bells
|Sea
|Dec-Mar
|4 p.m. - 9 a.m.
|Guppy
|1,300 Bells
|River
|Oct-May
|9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
|Hammerhead Shark
|8,000 Bells
|Sea
|Dec-Mar
|4 p.m. - 9 a.m.
|Horse Mackerel
|150 Bells
|Sea
|All Year
|All Day
|Koi
|4,000 Bells
|Pond
|All Year
|4 p.m.-9 a.m.
|Mahi-mahi
|6,000 Bells
|Sea
|Nov-Apr
|All Day
|Mitten Crab
|2,000 Bells
|River
|Mar-May
|4 p.m. - 9 a.m.
|Moray Eel
|2,000 Bells
|Sea
|Feb-Apr
|All Day
|Neon Tetra
|500 Bells
|River
|Oct-May
|9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
|Ocean Sunfish
|4,000 Bells
|Sea
|Jan-Mar
|4 a.m. - 9 p.m.
|Olive Flounder
|800 Bells
|Sea
|All Year
|All Day
|Pale Chub
|160 Bells
|River
|All Year
|9 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Pike
|1,800 Bells
|River
|Mar-June
|All Day
|Piranha
|2,500 Bells
|River
|Dec-Mar
|9 a.m. - 4 p.m., 9 p.m. - 4 a.m.
|Pop-eyed Goldfish
|1,300 Bells
|Pond
|All Year
|9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
|Puffer Fish
|250 Bells
|Sea
|Jan-Mar
|All Day
|Rainbowfish
|800 Bells
|River
|Nov-Apr
|9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
|Ranchu Goldfish
|4,500 Bells
|Pond
|All Year
|9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
|Ray
|3,000 Bells
|Sea
|Feb-May
|4 a.m. - 9 p.m.
|Red Snapper
|3,000 Bells
|Sea
|All Year
|All Day
|Ribbon Eel
|600 Bells
|Sea
|Dec-Apr
|All Day
|Saddled Bichir
|4,000 Bells
|River
|Dec-Mar
|9 p.m. - 4 a.m.
|Salmon
|700 Bells
|River (mouth)
|March
|All Day
|Saw Shark
|12,000 Bells
|Sea
|Dec-Mar
|4 p.m. - 9 a.m.
|Sea Bass
|400 Bells
|Sea
|All Year
|All Day
|Seahorse
|1,100 Bells
|Sea
|Oct-May
|All Day
|Snapping Turtle
|5,000 Bells
|River
|Oct-Apr
|9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
|Soft-shelled Turtle
|3,750 Bells
|River
|Feb-Mar
|4 p.m. - 9 a.m.
|Sturgeon
|10,000 Bells
|River (mouth)
|Sep-Mar
|All Day
|Suckerfish
|1,500 Bells
|Sea
|Dec-Mar
|All Day
|Surgeonfish
|1,000 Bells
|Sea
|Oct-Mar
|All Day
|Sweetfish
|900 Bells
|River
|Jan-Mar
|All Day
|Tilapia
|800 Bells
|River
|Dec-Apr
|All Day
|Whale Shark
|13,000 Bells
|Sea
|Dec-Mar
|All Day
|Zebra Turkeyfish
|500 Bells
|Sea
|Oct-May
|All Day
Fish leaving at the end of the month Southern Hemisphere
|Name
|Bell Price
|Location
|Seasonality
|Active Hours
|Arapaima
|10,000 Bells
|River
|Dec-Mar
|4 p.m. - 9 a.m.
|Arowana
|10,000 Bells
|River
|Dec-Mar
|4 p.m. - 9 a.m.
|Blue Marlin
|10,000 Bells
|Pier
|Jan-Mar, May-Nov
|All Day
|Butterfly Fish
|1,000 Bells
|Sea
|Oct-Mar
|All Day
|Clownfish
|650 Bells
|Sea
|Oct-Mar
|All Day
|Crawfish
|200 Bells
|Pond
|Oct-Mar
|All Day
|Dorado
|15,000 Bells
|River
|Dec-Mar
|4 a.m. - 9 p.m.
|Great White Shark
|15,000 Bells
|Sea
|Dec-Mar
|4 p.m. - 9 a.m.
|Hammerhead Shark
|8,000 Bells
|Sea
|Dec-Mar
|4 p.m. - 9 a.m.
|King Salmon
|1,800 Bells
|River (mouth)
|March
|All Day
|Nibble Fish
|1,500 Bells
|River
|Nov-Mar
|9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
|Ocean Sunfish
|4,000 Bells
|Sea
|Jan-Mar
|4 a.m.- 9 p.m.
|Piranha
|2,500 Bells
|River
|Dec-Mar
|9 a.m.-4 p.m., 9 p.m. - 4 a.m.
|Puffer Fish
|250 Bells
|Sea
|Jan-Mar
|All Day
|Salmon
|700 Bells
|River (mouth)
|March
|All Day
|Saw Shark
|12,000 Bells
|Sea
|Dec-Mar
|4 p.m. - 9 a.m.
|Soft-shelled Turtle
|3,750 Bells
|River
|Feb-Mar
|4 p.m. - 9 a.m.
|Suckerfish
|1,500 Bells
|Sea
|Dec-Mar
|All Day
|Surgeon Fish
|1,000 Bells
|Sea
|Oct-Mar
|All Day
|Sweetfish
|900 Bells
|River
|Jan-Mar
|All Day
|Whale Shark
|13,000 Bells
|Sea
|Dec-Mar
|All Day
Fish coming next month Southern Hemisphere
|Name
|Bell Price
|Location
|Seasonality
|Active Hours
|Dab
|300 Bells
|Sea
|Apr-Oct
|All Day
|Yellow Perch
|300 Bells
|River
|Apr-Sep
|All Day
Gone fishing
Those are all of the fish that you can currently catch in Animal Crossing: New Horizons this month, along with the fish that are coming and leaving soon. Make sure to nab all of these fish before they disappear for a while. I hope you're able to catch plenty of rare fish and make tons of Bells.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
