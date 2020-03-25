Spending the day staring at the water with a fishing pole in hand is a relaxing way to pass the time in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. If you're a serious angler, you'll need to keep in mind the time of year and the hemisphere you've selected in Animal Crossing to catch all available fish in the game. That's because the real-world time of day, as well as the real-life time of year, affects what happens in-game. Some fish only appear in the winter months, or they might only show up in the summer.

To help you know what catches are available to you in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, we've made a list of all the fish you can catch in Animal Crossing this month as well as lists for fish that will be coming into and leaving from the game this next month.

Northern Hemisphere

Southern Hemisphere

Northern Hemisphere

For anyone who has their Animal Crossing: New Horizons game playing in the northern hemisphere, here are the fish you'll be able to encounter this month.

March fish Northern Hemisphere