Animal Crossing New Horizons Mermaid DiySource: Nintendo

Summer time is all about swimming and exploring the depths around your island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. As you go diving for sea creatures you'll occiasionally come across scallops. Trade these to Pascal the otter and he'll offer you some gorgeous mermaid DIY recipes in exchange. Here are all of the mermiad DIY recipes you can collect along with what items are needed to craft them.

All mermaid DIY recipes

Pascal gives you a number of beautiful DIY recipes fit for a mermaid princess. Here they all are.

Mermaid Bed

  • 2 pearls
  • 2 giant clams
  • 5 sand dollars

Mermaid Chair

Animal Crossing Mermaid ChairSource: iMore

  • 1 pearl
  • 2 giant clams
  • 2 sand dollars

Mermaid Closet

Animal Crossing Mermaid ClosetSource: iMore

  • 2 pearls
  • 1 giant clam
  • 2 coral
  • 5 sand dollars

Mermaid Dresser

Animal Crossing Mermaid DresserSource: iMore

  • 2 pearls
  • 1 giant clam
  • 3 coral

Mermaid Flooring

Acnh Mermaid FloorSource: iMore

  • 2 pearls
  • 5 sand dollars
  • 5 stones

Mermaid Lamp

Animal Crossing Mermaid LampSource: iMore

  • 1 pearl
  • 3 conch
  • 2 coral
  • 2 iron nuggets

Mermaid Rug

Animal Crossing Mermaid RugSource: iMore

  • 1 pearl
  • 3 sand dollars

Mermaid Screen

Animal Crossing Mermaid ScreenSource: iMore

  • 2 pearls
  • 3 giant clams
  • 5 sand dollars

Mermaid Shelf

  • 1 pearl
  • 1 giant clam
  • 4 coral

Mermaid Sofa

Animal Crossing Mermaid SofaSource: iMore

  • 1 pearl
  • 10 sand dollars

Mermaid Table

Animal Crossing Mermaid TableSource: iMore

  • 1 pearl
  • 4 sand dollars

Mermaid Vanity

Animal Crossing Mermaid VanitySource: iMore

  • 1 pearl
  • 1 giant clam
  • 2 coral
  • 2 iron nuggets

Mermaid Wall

  • 2 pearls
  • 2 sea snails
  • 2 sand dollars
  • 2 coral
  • 2 giant clams

Mermaid Wall Clock

Animal Crossing Mermaid Wall ClockSource: iMore

  • 1 pearl
  • 3 sea snails
  • 2 coral
  • 2 iron nuggets

Make this decor part of your world

After seeing all of the gorgeous mermaid DIY recipes that Animal Crossing: New Horizons has to offer, it's become apparent that I need to designate one of the rooms in my house as the mermaid room. Good luck finding scallops and trading with Pascal. I hope everything goes along swimmingly.

