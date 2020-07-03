Summer time is all about swimming and exploring the depths around your island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. As you go diving for sea creatures you'll occiasionally come across scallops. Trade these to Pascal the otter and he'll offer you some gorgeous mermaid DIY recipes in exchange. Here are all of the mermiad DIY recipes you can collect along with what items are needed to craft them.
All mermaid DIY recipes
Pascal gives you a number of beautiful DIY recipes fit for a mermaid princess. Here they all are.
Mermaid Bed
- 2 pearls
- 2 giant clams
- 5 sand dollars
Mermaid Chair
- 1 pearl
- 2 giant clams
- 2 sand dollars
Mermaid Closet
- 2 pearls
- 1 giant clam
- 2 coral
- 5 sand dollars
Mermaid Dresser
- 2 pearls
- 1 giant clam
- 3 coral
Mermaid Flooring
- 2 pearls
- 5 sand dollars
- 5 stones
Mermaid Lamp
- 1 pearl
- 3 conch
- 2 coral
- 2 iron nuggets
Mermaid Rug
- 1 pearl
- 3 sand dollars
Mermaid Screen
- 2 pearls
- 3 giant clams
- 5 sand dollars
Mermaid Shelf
- 1 pearl
- 1 giant clam
- 4 coral
Mermaid Sofa
- 1 pearl
- 10 sand dollars
Mermaid Table
- 1 pearl
- 4 sand dollars
Mermaid Vanity
- 1 pearl
- 1 giant clam
- 2 coral
- 2 iron nuggets
Mermaid Wall
- 2 pearls
- 2 sea snails
- 2 sand dollars
- 2 coral
- 2 giant clams
Mermaid Wall Clock
- 1 pearl
- 3 sea snails
- 2 coral
- 2 iron nuggets
Make this decor part of your world
After seeing all of the gorgeous mermaid DIY recipes that Animal Crossing: New Horizons has to offer, it's become apparent that I need to designate one of the rooms in my house as the mermaid room. Good luck finding scallops and trading with Pascal. I hope everything goes along swimmingly.
