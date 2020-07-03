Summer time is all about swimming and exploring the depths around your island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. As you go diving for sea creatures you'll occiasionally come across scallops. Trade these to Pascal the otter and he'll offer you some gorgeous mermaid DIY recipes in exchange. Here are all of the mermiad DIY recipes you can collect along with what items are needed to craft them.

All mermaid DIY recipes

Pascal gives you a number of beautiful DIY recipes fit for a mermaid princess. Here they all are.

Mermaid Bed

2 pearls

2 giant clams

5 sand dollars

Mermaid Chair