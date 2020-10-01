Anch Spooky Tower And WitchSource: iMore

The Animal Crossing Fall Update brought with it several new Spooky Pumpkin DIY recipes so you can decorate your island and get ready for Halloween. Turns out that some of these decorations take a lot of materials, so you're going to want to start growing your pumpkin patch right now if you want to make them all.

Here are all Animal Crossing Spooky Pumpkin DIY recipes, how to find them, and what materials you need to craft them.

How to find Spooky Pumpkin DIY recipes

Anch Villager At WorkbenchSource: iMore

You'll find Spooky Pumpkin DIY recipes by talking to villagers while they are working at their crafting tables. Talk to them and they will give you the recipe. It's also rumored that you can also find recipes in balloons, but we haven't been able to verify if this is true yet.

Get an iPhone SE with Mint Mobile service for $30/mo

All Spooky Pumpkin DIY recipes

There are 14 Spooky Pumpkin DIY recipes total. Here they all are along with what materials you need to craft them.

Name Required Materials
Acnh Spooky Arch Recipe Spooky Arch ○ Hardwood x 10
○ Clay x 3
○ Orange Pumpkin x 10
Acnh Spooky Candy Set Recipe Spooky Candy Set ○ Orange Pumpkin x 1
○ Candy x 3
Acnh Spooky Carriage Recipe Spooky Carriage ○ Wood x 20
○ Softwood x 10
○ Hardwood x 20
○ Iron Nugget x 10
○ Orange Pumpkin x 30
Acnh Spooky Chair Spooky Chair ○ Orange Pumpkin x 3
○ Softwood x 3
Acnh Spooky Fence Spooky Fence ○ Orange Pumpkin x 3
○ Iron Nugget x 5
Acnh Spooky Garland Spooky Garland ○ Iron Nugget x 1
○ Clay x 1
○ Orange Pumpkin x 1
Acnh Spooky Lantern Spooky Lantern ○ Orange Pumpkin x 4
Acnh Spooky Lantern Set Spooky Lantern Set ○ Orange Pumpkin x 4
○ Clump of Weeds x 4
Acnh Spooky Scarecrow Spooky Scarecrow ○ Orange Pumpkin x 3
○ Wood x 4
Acnh Spooky Standing Lamp Spooky Standing Lamp ○ Hardwood x 5
○ Clay x 1
○ Orange Pumpkin x 3
Acnh Spooky Table Spooky Table ○ Orange Pumpkin x 14
○ Softwood x 10
Acnh Spooky Table Setting Spooky Table Setting ○ Iron Nugget x 1
○ Clay x 1
○ Orange Pumpkin x 1
Acnh Spooky Tower Spooky Tower ○ Orange Pumpkin x 7
Acnh Spooky Wand Spooky Wand ○ Star Fragment x 3
○ Spooky Lantern x 1

Spooky Wall, Flooring, and Rug

Acnh Halloween Villagers In CostumeSource: Nintendo (screenshot)

It's rumored that you can only get the Spooky Wall, the Spooky Flooring, or the Spooky Rug by giving candy to your villagers on Halloween. We're not entirely sure what these things look like, but we'll update as soon as possible.

Animal Crossing Spooky Pumpkin DIY recipes

The only thing better than in-game decorations are real-world Animal Crossing Switch accessories.

You're gonna need to start gathering candy and growing pumpkins if you want to get your island decorated by Halloween. Better hop to it!

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Main

Animal Crossing TitleSource: Nintendo

Get More Switch

Nintendo Switch

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.