The Animal Crossing Fall Update brought with it several new Spooky Pumpkin DIY recipes so you can decorate your island and get ready for Halloween. Turns out that some of these decorations take a lot of materials, so you're going to want to start growing your pumpkin patch right now if you want to make them all. Here are all Animal Crossing Spooky Pumpkin DIY recipes, how to find them, and what materials you need to craft them.

How to find Spooky Pumpkin DIY recipes

You'll find Spooky Pumpkin DIY recipes by talking to villagers while they are working at their crafting tables. Talk to them and they will give you the recipe. It's also rumored that you can also find recipes in balloons, but we haven't been able to verify if this is true yet. All Spooky Pumpkin DIY recipes There are 14 Spooky Pumpkin DIY recipes total. Here they all are along with what materials you need to craft them.

Name Required Materials Spooky Arch ○ Hardwood x 10

○ Clay x 3

○ Orange Pumpkin x 10 Spooky Candy Set ○ Orange Pumpkin x 1

○ Candy x 3 Spooky Carriage ○ Wood x 20

○ Softwood x 10

○ Hardwood x 20

○ Iron Nugget x 10

○ Orange Pumpkin x 30 Spooky Chair ○ Orange Pumpkin x 3

○ Softwood x 3 Spooky Fence ○ Orange Pumpkin x 3

○ Iron Nugget x 5 Spooky Garland ○ Iron Nugget x 1

○ Clay x 1

○ Orange Pumpkin x 1 Spooky Lantern ○ Orange Pumpkin x 4 Spooky Lantern Set ○ Orange Pumpkin x 4

○ Clump of Weeds x 4 Spooky Scarecrow ○ Orange Pumpkin x 3

○ Wood x 4 Spooky Standing Lamp ○ Hardwood x 5

○ Clay x 1

○ Orange Pumpkin x 3 Spooky Table ○ Orange Pumpkin x 14

○ Softwood x 10 Spooky Table Setting ○ Iron Nugget x 1

○ Clay x 1

○ Orange Pumpkin x 1 Spooky Tower ○ Orange Pumpkin x 7 Spooky Wand ○ Star Fragment x 3

○ Spooky Lantern x 1

Spooky Wall, Flooring, and Rug