The Animal Crossing Fall Update brought with it several new Spooky Pumpkin DIY recipes so you can decorate your island and get ready for Halloween. Turns out that some of these decorations take a lot of materials, so you're going to want to start growing your pumpkin patch right now if you want to make them all.
Here are all Animal Crossing Spooky Pumpkin DIY recipes, how to find them, and what materials you need to craft them.
How to find Spooky Pumpkin DIY recipes
You'll find Spooky Pumpkin DIY recipes by talking to villagers while they are working at their crafting tables. Talk to them and they will give you the recipe. It's also rumored that you can also find recipes in balloons, but we haven't been able to verify if this is true yet.
All Spooky Pumpkin DIY recipes
There are 14 Spooky Pumpkin DIY recipes total. Here they all are along with what materials you need to craft them.
|Name
|Required Materials
|Spooky Arch
|○ Hardwood x 10
○ Clay x 3
○ Orange Pumpkin x 10
|Spooky Candy Set
|○ Orange Pumpkin x 1
○ Candy x 3
|Spooky Carriage
|○ Wood x 20
○ Softwood x 10
○ Hardwood x 20
○ Iron Nugget x 10
○ Orange Pumpkin x 30
|Spooky Chair
|○ Orange Pumpkin x 3
○ Softwood x 3
|Spooky Fence
|○ Orange Pumpkin x 3
○ Iron Nugget x 5
|Spooky Garland
|○ Iron Nugget x 1
○ Clay x 1
○ Orange Pumpkin x 1
|Spooky Lantern
|○ Orange Pumpkin x 4
|Spooky Lantern Set
|○ Orange Pumpkin x 4
○ Clump of Weeds x 4
|Spooky Scarecrow
|○ Orange Pumpkin x 3
○ Wood x 4
|Spooky Standing Lamp
|○ Hardwood x 5
○ Clay x 1
○ Orange Pumpkin x 3
|Spooky Table
|○ Orange Pumpkin x 14
○ Softwood x 10
|Spooky Table Setting
|○ Iron Nugget x 1
○ Clay x 1
○ Orange Pumpkin x 1
|Spooky Tower
|○ Orange Pumpkin x 7
|Spooky Wand
|○ Star Fragment x 3
○ Spooky Lantern x 1
Spooky Wall, Flooring, and Rug
It's rumored that you can only get the Spooky Wall, the Spooky Flooring, or the Spooky Rug by giving candy to your villagers on Halloween. We're not entirely sure what these things look like, but we'll update as soon as possible.
Animal Crossing Spooky Pumpkin DIY recipes
The only thing better than in-game decorations are real-world Animal Crossing Switch accessories.
You're gonna need to start gathering candy and growing pumpkins if you want to get your island decorated by Halloween. Better hop to it!
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
New Twitterrific updates fix Big Sur issues, improve iOS accessibility
Popular Twitter app Twitterrific has received updates for its iOS 14 and macOS Big Sur apps, fixing bugs and improving accessibility.
Apple releases the second public beta of watchOS 7.1
Apple has released beta 2 of watchOS 7.1 for its public beta testers. Here's how to download it.
The foldable iPhone just got closer thanks to a self-healing screen patent
We've wanted a foldable iPhone since before the likes of Samsung started doing it. A new Apple patent might mean that's closer to reality than ever.
Stay fit with these Nintendo Switch workout games
The portability of the Nintendo Switch makes it a great way to stay fit, even if you're on-the-go. Check out these best workout games for the Nintendo Switch and keep up with your fitness.