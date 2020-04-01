Get ready to celebrate the arrival of spring in Animal Crossing: New Horizons! A happy little rabbit is going to show up on your island and bring with him the Bunny Day festivities. This event runs for multiple days and allows you to find eggs and craft them into Bunny Day-themed clothing and decor for your island. Here's everything you need to know about Bunny Day, including a breakdown of the activities you can participate in.
- What is Bunny Day?
- How to find Zipper T. Bunny
- Types of Eggs and where to find them
- How to get new Bunny Day DIY recipes
- Reward for crafting Bunny Day recipes
- All Bunny Day DIY Recipes
What is Bunny Day?
Every year when Spring rolls around in Animal Crossing, the island is visited by a yellow rabbit known as Zipper T. Bunny. Despite being called Bunny Day, the event runs for multiple days and eventually ends on Easter. Included activities involve finding six different types of eggs, earning different Bunny Day-themed DIY recipes, and crafting special Bunny Day items. More and more recipes will appear as it gets closer to actual Bunny Day. To get everything started, you'll need to locate Zipper T. Bunny on your island.
How to find Zipper T. Bunny
This yellow rabbit appears randomly somewhere on your island on April 1, 2020. He has a zipper running down his back implying that he's actually a different villager in a costume, but no one knows who's inside. To find him, you'll need to run around and check every section of your island. Upon locating him, you'll kick off the Bunny Day event. Zipper will explain that there are different eggs and that you can craft special Bunny Day items.
Don't worry. If you missed the first day of Bunny Day, you'll receive a letter from Zipper in the mail with a recipe attached.
Types of Eggs and where to find them
There are six different egg types total, and they're each found in different locations. Here are all six along with where to find them:
|Egg
|Where to find
|Sky Egg
|These will float over your island by a multicolored-striped balloon. If you suddenly hear wind, look around. A blue egg is probably flying by overhead. You should note that non-Bunny Day balloons will also be flying over your island during this time.
|Leaf Egg
|These appear on trees just like regular fruit. Run around your island and shake any trees that have green eggs in them.
|Wood Egg
|You'll harvest these the same way you'd harvest wood. Take an ax to a tree and see if any orange eggs pop out.
|Stone Egg
|Run up to a rock and use a shovel or a hammer to pound away at it. If you're lucky, some yellow eggs will pop out.
|Water Egg
|When you see fish shadows in rivers, ponds, and the ocean go ahead and cast your line. You might just catch a purple egg.
|Earth Egg
|If you come across cracks on the ground in your island, go ahead and dig them up with a shovel. Instead of finding fossils, you might just dig up a pink egg.
How to get new Bunny Day DIY recipes
There are a few different ways to discover Bunny Day recipes.
- Zipper T. Bunny - To get you started, this yellow rabbit will give you your first recipe.
- Shoot down multicolored balloons - In addition to getting eggs, you might get a new recipe when popping these colorful fliers.
- Talk to your villagers - Your villagers are also excited for the Bunny Day event. Run around and talk to everyone, they might just give you some new recipes to craft.
- Message in a bottle - While running around your beaches, you might come across a multicolored bottle washed on shore. You'll likely find a new Bunny Day recipe inside.
- Keep collecting eggs - As you continue to add eggs to your inventory, your character might just suddenly get an idea for a new Bunny Day recipe.
Reward for crafting all Bunny Day recipes
Players will get rewarded upon crafting all 18 Bunny Day furniture/decor recipes. We currently don't know what this reward is, but we'll update when we find out. Just so you know, the game doesn't include any recipes your character comes up with in this number.
All Bunny Day DIY Recipes
You'll find several Bunny Day DIY recipes while running around on your island. They might get shaken from trees, you might pop one from a balloon, or you might even find a multicolored bottle washed up on shore with a recipe inside. Continue to explore and interact with everything on your island, and you'll find yourself some Bunny Day-themed recipes.
Once you've acquired the recipes, you can finally craft. Make sure you have the proper type and amount of eggs necessary to fashion these festive decorations.
Here's a list of all of the Bunny Day recipes we've discovered so far:
Bunny Day furniture and decor
- Bunny Day Arch
- Bunny Day Bag
- Bunny Day Bed
- Bunny Day Crown
- Bunny Day Fence
- Bunny Day Festive Balloons
- Bunny Day Flooring
- Bunny Day Glowy Garland
- Bunny Day Lamp
- Bunny Day Merry Balloons
- Bunny Day Rug
- Bunny Day Stool
- Bunny Day Table
- Bunny Day Vanity
- Bunny Day Wall
- Bunny Day Wall Clock
- Bunny Day Wand
- Bunny Day Wardrobe
- Bunny Day Wreath
- Wobbling Zipper Toy
Bunny Day clothes
- Egg party hat
- Egg party dress
- Sky-egg Shell
- Sky-egg Outfit
- Sky-egg Shoes
- Stone-egg Shell
- Stone-egg Outfit
- Stone-egg Shoes
- Wood-egg Shell
- Wood-egg Outfit
- Wood-egg Shoes
- Water-egg Shell
- Water-egg Outfit
- Water-egg Shoes
- Earth-egg Shell
- Earth-egg Outfit
- Earth-egg Shoes
- Leaf-egg Shell
- Leaf-egg Outfit
- Leaf-egg Shoes
Eggcellent event
That's everything you need to know about the Bunny Day event in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Good luck searching for those eggs! I hope you're able to craft all of the Bunny Day items you want and can decorate your island to match the festivities.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
