This yellow rabbit appears randomly somewhere on your island on April 1, 2020. He has a zipper running down his back implying that he's actually a different villager in a costume, but no one knows who's inside. To find him, you'll need to run around and check every section of your island. Upon locating him, you'll kick off the Bunny Day event. Zipper will explain that there are different eggs and that you can craft special Bunny Day items. Don't worry. If you missed the first day of Bunny Day, you'll receive a letter from Zipper in the mail with a recipe attached. Types of Eggs and where to find them

There are six different egg types total, and they're each found in different locations. Here are all six along with where to find them:

Egg Where to find Sky Egg These will float over your island by a multicolored-striped balloon. If you suddenly hear wind, look around. A blue egg is probably flying by overhead. You should note that non-Bunny Day balloons will also be flying over your island during this time. Leaf Egg These appear on trees just like regular fruit. Run around your island and shake any trees that have green eggs in them. Wood Egg You'll harvest these the same way you'd harvest wood. Take an ax to a tree and see if any orange eggs pop out. Stone Egg Run up to a rock and use a shovel or a hammer to pound away at it. If you're lucky, some yellow eggs will pop out. Water Egg When you see fish shadows in rivers, ponds, and the ocean go ahead and cast your line. You might just catch a purple egg. Earth Egg If you come across cracks on the ground in your island, go ahead and dig them up with a shovel. Instead of finding fossils, you might just dig up a pink egg.

How to get new Bunny Day DIY recipes

There are a few different ways to discover Bunny Day recipes. Zipper T. Bunny - To get you started, this yellow rabbit will give you your first recipe. Shoot down multicolored balloons - In addition to getting eggs, you might get a new recipe when popping these colorful fliers. Talk to your villagers - Your villagers are also excited for the Bunny Day event. Run around and talk to everyone, they might just give you some new recipes to craft. Message in a bottle - While running around your beaches, you might come across a multicolored bottle washed on shore. You'll likely find a new Bunny Day recipe inside. Keep collecting eggs - As you continue to add eggs to your inventory, your character might just suddenly get an idea for a new Bunny Day recipe. Reward for crafting all Bunny Day recipes Players will get rewarded upon crafting all 18 Bunny Day furniture/decor recipes. We currently don't know what this reward is, but we'll update when we find out. Just so you know, the game doesn't include any recipes your character comes up with in this number. All Bunny Day DIY Recipes