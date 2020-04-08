April 1 marked a lot of big changes in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. It marked a changing of the fish and bugs you could catch on your island and also kicked off the egg hunting and crafting extravaganza leading up to Bunny Day (aka Easter) on April 12.
But there's another marker of spring happening from April 1-10 on islands in the Northern Hemisphere: cherry blossom season. If you have upgraded Resident Services to a building, Isabelle might mention the event during her morning announcements and give out a recipe for an outdoor picnic set. If not, you might be confused about why all of the hardwood trees on your island have turned pink.
How to gather petals and recipes
The color shift is temporary, as is the chance to collect the materials and recipes associated with the event. While you wander your island, you'll notice pink petals floating about. Most seem to be falling from the sky and disappear quickly, but a few are larger and gently move about. Pull out your net and catch them the way you would a flying insect. These petals will disappear if you miss, but there should be plenty more. They can be stored in your pockets in stacks of 10 and sold for 200 Bells. They're also used to craft special items that will appear in the seasonal recipes section of your DIY recipes collection.
If you missed the chance to get the picnic recipe from Isabelle, you can still find it and other recipes incorporating cherry blossoms by shooting down balloons floating over your island. These will be standard primary colored balloons rather than the multicolored ones indicating that they will drop Bunny Day recipes or sky eggs. Considering both events are happening simultaneously, it's an excellent time to be watching the skies with a slingshot in hand!
While cherry blossoms are the primary ingredient in each of these recipes, some of them do require other materials like clay, wood, and star fragments. It's unclear if there's a reward for crafting all of them the way there will be for Bunny Day. Here are the recipes we've found so far:
Blossom-viewing lantern
- Sells for: 2,880 Bells
- Cherry-blossom petals x 6
- Hardwood x 4
Cherry-blossom bonsai
- Sells for: 3,300 Bells
- Cherry-blossom petals x 6
- Hardwood x 2
- Clump of weeds x 3
- Clay x 3
Cherry-blossom branches
- Sells for: 4,240 Bells
- Cherry-blossom petals x 8
- Tree branch x 4
- Clay x 5
Cherry-blossom clock
- Sells for: 2,750 Bells
- Cherry-blossom petals x 5
- Iron nugget x 1
Cherry-blossom flooring
- Sells for: 4,400 Bells
- Cherry-blossom petals x 10
- Clump of weeds x 20
Cherry-blossom-petal pile
- Sells for: 2,000 Bells
- Cherry-blossom petals x 5
Cherry-blossom pochette
- Sells for: 2,400 Bells
- Cherry-blossom petals x 6
Cherry-blossom pond stone
- Sells for: 2,700 Bells
- Cherry-blossom petals x 3
- Stone x 10
Cherry-blossom-trees wall
- Sells for: 4,600 Bells
- Cherry-blossom petals x 10
- Hardwood x 5
Cherry-blossom umbrella
- Sells for: 2,800 Bells
- Cherry-blossom petals x 7
Cherry-blossom wand
- Sells for: 2,700 Bells
- Cherry-blossom petals x 3
- Star fragment x 3
Outdoor picnic set
- Sells for: 4,000 Bells
- Cherry-blossom petals x 10
Sakura-wood flooring
- Sells for: 3,200 Bells
- Cherry-blossom petals x 5
- Wood x 10
Sakura-wood wall
- Sells for: 3,200 Bells
- Cherry-blossom petals x 5
- Wood x 10
Pretty in pink
Have any questions about cherry-blossom season or know of recipes we're missing? Let us know in the comments section!
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
