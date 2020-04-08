But there's another marker of spring happening from April 1-10 on islands in the Northern Hemisphere: cherry blossom season. If you have upgraded Resident Services to a building , Isabelle might mention the event during her morning announcements and give out a recipe for an outdoor picnic set. If not, you might be confused about why all of the hardwood trees on your island have turned pink.

April 1 marked a lot of big changes in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. It marked a changing of the fish and bugs you could catch on your island and also kicked off the egg hunting and crafting extravaganza leading up to Bunny Day (aka Easter) on April 12.

The color shift is temporary, as is the chance to collect the materials and recipes associated with the event. While you wander your island, you'll notice pink petals floating about. Most seem to be falling from the sky and disappear quickly, but a few are larger and gently move about. Pull out your net and catch them the way you would a flying insect. These petals will disappear if you miss, but there should be plenty more. They can be stored in your pockets in stacks of 10 and sold for 200 Bells. They're also used to craft special items that will appear in the seasonal recipes section of your DIY recipes collection.

If you missed the chance to get the picnic recipe from Isabelle, you can still find it and other recipes incorporating cherry blossoms by shooting down balloons floating over your island. These will be standard primary colored balloons rather than the multicolored ones indicating that they will drop Bunny Day recipes or sky eggs. Considering both events are happening simultaneously, it's an excellent time to be watching the skies with a slingshot in hand!

While cherry blossoms are the primary ingredient in each of these recipes, some of them do require other materials like clay, wood, and star fragments. It's unclear if there's a reward for crafting all of them the way there will be for Bunny Day. Here are the recipes we've found so far:

Blossom-viewing lantern