Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been out for over a month now, which means that many of us who obtained the game on release day have gotten really far. Many of us have even hit a wall of sorts since we've updated our islands as much as possible. Lucky for us, Nintendo has several updates planned during the next few months, which will give us more to do.

While the gaming company isn't quick to reveal anything, data miners like Ninji have been able to uncover information that hasn't been released yet. Here are all of the unreleased updates that have been discovered so far in the game's code.

Spoiler Alert: This article is riddled with spoilers. Do not continue reading if you don't want anything spoiled for you.

Everything that data miners have discovered in the game code

By diving into the game code, data miners have been able to uncover several exciting updates that will likely come to the game. Just keep in mind that while it's likely these things will come to fruition, not all of it has been confirmed yet. It's even possible that some of these things won't happen, or at least won't happen for a long time.

Museum upgrades