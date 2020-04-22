Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been out for over a month now, which means that many of us who obtained the game on release day have gotten really far. Many of us have even hit a wall of sorts since we've updated our islands as much as possible. Lucky for us, Nintendo has several updates planned during the next few months, which will give us more to do.
While the gaming company isn't quick to reveal anything, data miners like Ninji have been able to uncover information that hasn't been released yet. Here are all of the unreleased updates that have been discovered so far in the game's code.
Spoiler Alert: This article is riddled with spoilers. Do not continue reading if you don't want anything spoiled for you.
Everything that data miners have discovered in the game code
By diving into the game code, data miners have been able to uncover several exciting updates that will likely come to the game. Just keep in mind that while it's likely these things will come to fruition, not all of it has been confirmed yet. It's even possible that some of these things won't happen, or at least won't happen for a long time.
Museum upgrades
It seems as though the museum is not only going to be getting upgrades but two stand-alone buildings as well. The code shows that the museum has three upgrades total, after the tent phase. Additionally, there's coding for a museum shop and a museum cafe, which will incorporate Gyroids in some fashion.
Redd the art dealer and forgeries
Redd, the fox, will dock his ship at the "secret beach" to the north of the island. He'll sell art from his boat, but not all of them are genuine pieces. The fake art mechanic from previous games is making an appearance, but we don't know all the details yet.
Bushes, fruits, and vegetables
Ninji discovered that there's coding for different types of shrubs: azalea, hibiscus, holly, hydrangea, camellia, and osmanthus. In addition to that, there's coding for the ability to grow and pick the following foods: pumpkin, carrot, potato, tomato, wheat, sugar cane.
Seafood
There's a file for "Seafood" in the 1.0.0 Critterpedia page that contains 33 items. Currently, the only thing from this file that exists in the game is the manila clam.
Diving in the ocean
In New Leaf, players could go swimming and dive into the ocean to obtain oysters. It seems that this mechanic is also in New Horizons. According to Ninji, diving will allow players to obtain seaweed and a different set of fish than they're able to get while fishing from land.
3rd Nook's Cranny update
We already know that there's a base Nook's Cranny and an upgraded Nook's Cranny. However, the coding references a third upgrade to the store. But that's all we know for now.
Additional recipe types
Apparently, there are three different types of recipes within the code: get_recipe_diy, get_recipe_clothing, get_recipe_cooking. Currently, only the first one is in play. This might mean that players could be able to cook food or craft clothing in the future.
The future's looking bright
It's important to keep in mind that just because the coding exists in the game, it doesn't mean that the update will ever release, or that it will release in the way that we expect it to. At any rate, I'm super excited about these updates and hope they get added to Animal Crossing: New Horizons in the near future.
