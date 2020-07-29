We've long suspected that Luna and dreaming would be coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons in a future update and our dreams have come true with the Summer Update Wave 2. With this fabulous tapir's help players, can visit other people's islands or allow others to visit their own island in the land of dreams.

Fortunately, these visits can't turn into nightmares since players can't bring anything with them to another person's island, nor do any of the things they do affect the "real" island. So now that we know these visits are safe, here's how to visit another person's dream island and how to share your own dream island with others.

As with all online interactions, players must have a Nintendo Switch Online membership to visit dream islands and share island dreams with others.