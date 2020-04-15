Back on March 26, 2020, during the Nintendo Direct mini, we got a teaser showing Leif the Sloth with text that implied that there would be a free update later in April. Since Leif has been connected with Nature Day events in past games, which correspond with the real-life Earth Day, we assume that there will be an Earth Day event within New Horizons on April 22. Granted, Nintendo hasn't confirmed a date yet, but since this was when Nature Day events took place in past Animal Crossing games, we're pretty confident that it will happen for New Horizons as well. Here's everything you need to know about Earth Day or Nature Day in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. What happens for Earth Day in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

Nintendo hasn't yet revealed what will happen during Earth Day in New Horizons. However, we do know what has happened in past Animal Crossing games. In the original Animal Crossing game, players received a Tree Model. In City Folk, players were given a Cool Globe, and in New Leaf Isabelle was found in the town square next to a cardboard cutout where you could stick your face through a hole to make it look like you were hugging the world. Best online learning tools for kids: ABCmouse, Reading IQ, & more Our guess is that Leif the Sloth will appear on player's islands and that players will obtain various nature-focused recipes and items in celebration of Earth Day. We'll update as soon as we learn more about this event. Who is Leif?

Source: Nintendo