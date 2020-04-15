Back on March 26, 2020, during the Nintendo Direct mini, we got a teaser showing Leif the Sloth with text that implied that there would be a free update later in April. Since Leif has been connected with Nature Day events in past games, which correspond with the real-life Earth Day, we assume that there will be an Earth Day event within New Horizons on April 22.
Granted, Nintendo hasn't confirmed a date yet, but since this was when Nature Day events took place in past Animal Crossing games, we're pretty confident that it will happen for New Horizons as well. Here's everything you need to know about Earth Day or Nature Day in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.
What happens for Earth Day in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?
Nintendo hasn't yet revealed what will happen during Earth Day in New Horizons. However, we do know what has happened in past Animal Crossing games. In the original Animal Crossing game, players received a Tree Model. In City Folk, players were given a Cool Globe, and in New Leaf Isabelle was found in the town square next to a cardboard cutout where you could stick your face through a hole to make it look like you were hugging the world.
Our guess is that Leif the Sloth will appear on player's islands and that players will obtain various nature-focused recipes and items in celebration of Earth Day. We'll update as soon as we learn more about this event.
Who is Leif?
Leif is a sloth who first appeared in the 3DS game Animal Crossing: New Leaf. He ran a Garden Store where players could purchase flower seeds and saplings to beautify their village with. His Garden Store eventually merged with Timmy and Tommy's Nook's Cranny store to become one large supermarket.
He's also appeared in the mobile game Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp where he tasked players with promoting the ecosystem by having them grow specific flowers to attract ladybugs. In exchange for doing this, players were rewarded with clothing, furniture, and other items.
We're guessing he'll issue a similar nature-focused challenge in New Horizons for Earth Day and will also give rewards to those who complete his tasks. We'll update when we learn more.
Get back to nature
The events in Animal Crossing games correspond to real-life holidays, seasons, and events. Considering that Earth Day is fast approaching in the real world and that Nintendo teased an event in April that involved Leif the Sloth, we're absolutely positive that a Nature Day or Earth Day event will appear in New Horizons. We'll update this article as soon as we learn more about the event, so check back soon.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
