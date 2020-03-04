If I've learned anything from Castaway, it's that living on a deserted island isn't exactly the simplest thing. If the bugs and sun don't get you, then the loneliness will. Fortunately, you aren't entirely alone on your island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, since Tom Nook and his kiddos will be there with you from the start — although some people might see this as far worse than being alone.

But Tom Nook isn't all bad. I mean, sure you promise to purchase a home from him and you'll be indebted to him for most of the game... okay, maybe he is the devil. But, he's kind enough to give you a starter kit when you begin life on your deserted island, and he lets you pay back your loan whenever you want. That way, you're a little more prepared and far less lonely than Chuck Noland was. Here's everything you get from Tom Nook in your New Horizons starter kit.