One of the most useful types of items in Animal Crossing: New Horizons are fossils that you can find in your village. Not only are these fossils important for filling your museum with stunning exhibits, but they can also be sold for serious Bells at the town shop, too! Here's our full overview of all there is to know about fossils, including where and how to find them, what to do with them, a complete list of every fossil in the game, and how many Bells you can get for them.

Where to find fossils

While you may think trying to find ancient bones buried underneath the ground will be difficult, it's actually pretty easy and straightforward in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. As you walk around your village, you may come across star-shaped depressions in the ground. If you take your shovel tool and dig in this spot, you'll come across a fossil. In some rare cases, it may be another object. During the Bunny Day holiday, for example, you might find Earth eggs; however, the vast majority of the time, these spots contain fossils in them. Best online learning tools for kids: ABCmouse, Reading IQ, & more You can find up to four fossils per day in your village, so we recommend thoroughly searching every bit of land on the island. You can also come across these valuable pieces of history when you take Mystery Island Tours. Fossils can be buried anywhere, including tricky spots like on the edges of small cliffs, so keep a sharp eye out. Getting your fossils assessed

Now that you have some fossils, you'll need to have Blathers, the owl that operates the town museum, assess them. If you don't have them assessed, they won't sell for much at Nook's Cranny, and Blathers won't be able to accept them as donations either. You need to have them assessed. Who would want to buy some unknown lump of questionable dirt anyway? Related: Animal Crossing: New Horizons — How to unlock multiplayer, the museum, shops, and island trips Thankfully, getting the fossils assessed is a quick and straightforward process. Here's what you need to do: Enter the museum .

. Speak to Blathers .

. Select Assess fossils.

Select all of the fossils in your inventory .

. Press the + Button to confirm. Once you do this, Blathers will identify what each fossil is. You can easily tell the difference between assessed fossils and unassessed ones in your inventory by the skull-and-bones icon. Hovering over an assessed fossil in your inventory will show you what specific type it is. What to do with fossils

Now that you've gotten your fossils identified, there are three main things that you can do with them. Firstly, you can donate them to your museum by speaking to Blathers and telling him that you want to donate, just as you would with bugs or fish. If Blathers notices a fossil the museum doesn't have yet, he'll ask if you want to donate it after his assessment. We recommend doing this since the exhibit looks really cool once you fill it with fossils, and you'll be rewarded with Nook Miles for your donation efforts. Once you donate a fossil type once, though, Blathers won't take any duplicates in the future. Your second option is to sell them for Bells, which can be surprisingly lucrative. Each fossil in the game sells for at least 1,000 Bells, and most of them will sell for more than that. Duplicate fossils can get you anywhere between 10,000-15,000 Bells daily. Not bad for digging some holes! Lastly, you have the option of using assessed fossils as furniture, which is a cool way to add some unique flair to a room in your house. Since you can place furniture outside, too, you could also get creative and design a custom outdoor fossil exhibit if you want to. Just be aware that many fossils are massive and take up a lot of space. A complete list of fossils and their selling prices

There are a whopping 73 unique fossils to find in Animal Crossing: New Horizons and each one comes with its own selling price. Some pieces are standalone, while others are part of a set. Here's a full list of every fossil in the game.

Fossil name Fossile class Selling price Acanthostega Standalone 2,000 Bells Amber Standalone 1,200 Bells Ammonite Standalone 1,100 Bells Anomalocaris Standalone 2,000 Bells Archaeopteryx Standalone 1,300 Bells Australopith Standalone 1,100 Bells Coprolite Standalone 1,100 Bells Dinosaur track Standalone 1,000 Bells Dunkleosteus Standalone 3,500 Bells Eusthenopteron Standalone 2,000 Bells Juramaia Standalone 1,000 Bells Myllokunmingia Standalone 1,500 Bells Shark-tooth pattern Standalone 1,000 Bells Trilobite Standalone 1,300 Bells Ankylo skull Ankylosaurus 5,000 Bells Ankylo torso Ankylosaurus 3,000 Bells Ankylo tail Ankylosaurus 2,500 Bells Archelon skull Archelon 4,000 Bells Archelon tail Archelon 3,500 Bells Brachio skull Brachiosaurus 6,000 Bells Brachio chest Brachiosaurus 5,500 Bells Brachio pelvis Brachiosaurus 5,000 Bells Brachio tail Brachiosaurus 5,500 Bells Deinony torso Deinonychus 3,000 Bells Deinony tail Deinonychus 2,500 Bells Dimetrodon skull Dimetrodon 5,500 Bells Dimetrodon torso Dimetrodon 5,000 Bells Diplo skull Diplodocus 5,000 Bells Diplo neck Diplodocus 4,500 Bells Diplo chest Diplodocus 4,000 Bells Diplo pelvis Diplodocus 4,500 Bells Diplo tail Diplodocus 5,000 Bells Diplo tail tip Diplodocus 4,000 Bells Iguanodon skull Iguanodon 4,000 Bells Iguanodon torso Iguanodon 3,500 Bells Iguanodon tail Iguanodon 3,000 Bells Mammoth skull Mammoth 3,000 Bells Mammoth torso Mammoth 2,500 Bells Megacero skull Megacerops 4,500 Bells Megacero torso Megacerops 3,500 Bells Megacero tail Megacerops 3,000 Bells Left Megalo side Megaloceros 4,000 Bells Right Megalo side Megaloceros 5,500 Bells Ophthalmo skull Ophthalmosaurus 2,500 Bells Ophthalmo torso Ophthalmosaurus 2,000 Bells Pachysaurus skull Pachycephalosaurus 4,000 Bells Pachysaurus tail Pachycephalosaurus 3,500 Bells Parasaur skull Parasaurolophus 3,500 Bells Parasaur torso Parasaurolophus 3,000 Bells Parasaur tail Parasaurolophus 2,500 Bells Plesio skull Plesiosaurus 4,000 Bells Plesio tail Plesiosaurus 4,500 Bells Plesio body Plesiosaurus 4,500 Bells Ptera body Pteranodon 4,000 Bells Right Ptera wing Pteranodon 4,500 Bells Left Ptera wing Pteranodon 4,500 Bells Quetzal torso Quetzalcoatlus 4,500 Bells Right quetzal wing Quetzalcoatlus 5,000 Bells Left quetzal wing Quetzalcoatlus 5,000 Bells Sabertooth skull Sabertooth tiger 2,500 Bells Sabertooth tail Sabertooth tiger 2,000 Bells Spino skull Spinosaurus 4,000 Bells Spino torso Spinosaurus 5,000 Bells Spino tail Spinosaurus 4,000 Bells Stego skull Stegosaurus 5,000 Bells Stego torso Stegosaurus 4,500 Bells Stego tail Stegosaurus 4,000 Bells Tricera skull Triceratops 5,500 Bells Tricera torso Triceratops 5,000 Bells Tricera tail Triceratops 4,500 Bells T-Rex skull Tyrannosaurus rex 6,000 Bells T-Rex torso Tyrannosaurus rex 5,500 Bells T-Rex tail Tyrannosaurus rex 5,000 Bells

Have you found all your fossils? Fossil hunting is simple, easy, and if you fill up your museum fast, you can make a lot of Bells to pay off those pesky home loans. A little digging is worth it sometimes, so happy fossil hunting! Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available for $60 on Nintendo Switch.