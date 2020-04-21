As part of the update, players will randomly be visited by Redd, a dubious fox who sells you antiques, statues, and canvases from his boat. Like any shady art dealer, he prefers to conduct his business on the down-low. He'll randomly dock his trawler in that private little beach at the back of your island. So, you'll need to keep an eye out for it and visit when you get the chance. If you didn't already know, this fox has been in previous games and doesn't have the best reputation.

Source: Nintendo

Within past games, he usually runs some sort of black market, which allows you to obtain goods you wouldn't find anywhere else. You'll find iconic pieces of art that exist in real life, such as Van Gogh's Starry Night or Georges Seurat's A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte. The thing is, in past games Redd has sold forgeries along with genuine artwork. Blathers would identify the forgeries and wouldn't allow them in his museum. On top of that, the forgeries don't sell for very much, so you might spend a lot of Bells on bogus pieces. We aren't entirely sure if Redd will sell fake artistry in New Horizons, but we wouldn't be surprised if he does. I mean, look at how shady his boat is. The dim lighting makes it hard to spot an original versus a copycat. How to add the art gallery to your museum Unfortunately, we currently don't know what requirements you need to meet to unlock the art gallery at Blathers' museum. We'll be sure to update this section when we get more information. What do you do in the art gallery?