Life on your deserted island is pretty ideal. There are rare bugs to discover, unique fish to catch, and plenty of materials to harvest from the land. However, you won't be able to access every section of your island right away. If you want to scale those towering cliffs, you're going to need a ladder first. Here's how to unlock the ladder and reach those taunting goodies on the cliffs. How to get the ladder in Animal Crossing: New Horizons As with many other items on the island, you need to craft the ladder on your workbench. The thing is, you'll need to have completed several prerequisites if you want to unlock the ladder's DIY recipe. Here's what you need to do. 1. Invite new villagers to your island

As soon as you begin your island life, you're going to want to start earning Nook Miles. These are just rewards given to you for completing specific tasks, whether that be catching a certain number of bugs, bagging a certain amount of fish, or even making a certain amount of money. Once you have 2,000 Nook Miles, head to Tom Nook's green Resident Services tent and approach the green kiosk on the right side.

Here, you'll need to access Nook Miles Rewards and purchase a Nook Miles Ticket for 2,000 Nook Miles. Now it's time to head to the airport. Note that the airport isn't available on your first day of playing the game. Talk to Orville behind the counter and let him know that you want to visit other islands using your Nook Miles Ticket. Upon flying to another island, run around until you discover an animal NPC wandering about. Talk to them a couple of times until you get the opportunity to invite them to your island. Now, I ended up visiting three different islands and inviting three different NPCs to my village. So, I'm not sure if you just need to encourage the one or if you need to ask three villagers to unlock the next part. To play it safe, you probably want to travel to three islands and invite three different Villagers. 2. Build a bridge

Now, you have to wait for Tom Nook to initiate the next step. Visit him in Resident Services after you've invited three Villagers to your island. This Tanooki will get a call from one of the animals you invited. Nook will tell you that he wants to make sure it will be easier for the incoming villagers to get around. His solution is for you to choose the location for a new bridge which will be built the following morning. He'll give you a recipe for the bridge, and then you'll need to craft it using four log stakes, four clay, and four stone. Once you've created the bridge, scout around your island for a good place to put it. Note that this recipe will disappear from your workbench list once you've made the bridge, so be sure to place this bridge somewhere useful. 3. Pick out some land for your new residents

Go back and report to Nook that you've placed the bridge somewhere on the island. He'll inform you that he needs your help picking out decent locations for each of the new residents that are on their way. Now you'll need to run around the island and stake out future homes for each of these newcomers. Once each of the three future homesites has been claimed, Tom Nook will call and tell you that he's sent you a recipe for a ladder. 4. Get crafting!

After all that running around, the only thing left for you to do is to craft the ladder. Head back to a workbench and supply four wood, four hardwood, and four softwood to build this handy tool.

