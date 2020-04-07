On the surface, Animal Crossing: New Horizons looks like an overly simplistic game, but in fact, there are hundreds of little mechanics that make it very complex indeed. Whether it's the little hidden gems throughout or the ways you can interact with activities. One such hidden gem is the ability to poop using a toilet. Here's how to use the crapper in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.
- How to poop
- How to send a toilet to a friend using Nook Stop
- Can I poop using a bidet or squatty potty?
How to poop in Animal Crossing: New Horizons
To go to the bathroom in this adorable island game, you're going to need two things: a toilet and some form of food. Here's what you need to do to poop in New Horizons.
1. Acquire a toilet
There are at least five ways to acquire a toilet:
- Nook's Cranny: Keep your eye's out for a toilet being sold at Nook's Cranny. When one becomes available, save up your Bells and purchase it. Toilets sell for 4,400 Bells.
- Shaking Trees: If you're lucky, you might even be able to acquire one without spending any Bells. For instance, you can dislodge furniture and other items from trees by shaking their trunks.
- Popping Balloons: You might also be able to obtain a toilet by popping balloons. Those flying presents often contain furniture and items for your home.
- From a villager: Your villagers often give you presents when you talk to them or when you upgrade your home. When my husband added a new room to his house, one of his villagers mailed him a toilet.
- From a friend: If one of your friends has a toilet or similar device in their Nook's Cranny shop, you can either visit their island to purchase one for yourself, or they can buy one and then send it to you in the mail.
How to send a toilet to a friend using Nook Stop
Additionally, if a friend has progressed far enough in the game and has already obtained a toilet, they'll be able to purchase one and send it to you using the Nook Stop kiosk at Resident Services. However, you both need to have a Nintendo Switch Online subscription. You might want to consider sending them Bells or purchasing an item for them in return for the toilet. Here's what they need to do in order to send a toilet to you:
- Access the Nook Stop terminal.
Select Nook Shopping.
- Select the catalog of furniture you've obtained.
Select the toilet.
- Select Send as Gift.
Choose the friend you wish to send the toilet to.
Select the card design that you want to accompany the toilet.
You can either send the generic message that pops up on the card or your can delete it and write your own message. Select Confirm when you're ready.
- Select OK.
After making the order, the toilet will show up in the mail after just a few minutes. Simply check the mailbox to get your toilet.
2. Place the toilet somewhere
I felt like my house wouldn't be complete without a bathroom, so I spruced up one of my rooms specifically for the purpose and placed my toilet there. But you don't have to create an actual bathroom for this to work. Simply place the toilet somewhere either inside or outside of your home.
3. Consume some food
It doesn't matter what kind of food you use as long as it's digestible within the game. That means that any of the island fruits, whether that be cherries, apples, pears, peaches, coconuts, or oranges will do the trick. If there's a special event going on that introduces a new type of consumable, you can use that as well. For instance, Bunny Day eggs can also be eaten.
- Simply go into your inventory.
- Select the food item you wish to eat.
- Select Eat 1.
4. Hop on
Now that you've digested some food, simply run up to your toilet until your character jumps on it. If there is any furniture or items in the way, it might prevent your character from being able to hop on. Shortly after mounting the toilet, your character will poop. After pooping, simply move your joystick to jump back off of the toilet. The toilet will flush automatically.
Can I use a bidet or a squatty potty to poop?
Unfortunately, no. Only the toilet allows you to poop out any of the food you've consumed in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. That's probably why it costs so much more than the other bathroom furniture.
Take a dump
Now you know how to poop in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. There are plenty of silly things hidden throughout the games for you to discover. Have fun removing your excess consumables, and enjoy playing!
