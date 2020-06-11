This event starts on June 1 in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and players will get the chance to celebrate Cyrus and Reese's anniversary. Get all the details on how to get involved in the wedding season in our guide . After finishing up your first day of wedding season activities, Wilbur shares that you can have items from Harv's island that you may be given from these activities delivered to your home or sold courtesy of Dodo Airlines.

In Animal Crossing: New Horizons, a new month means new experiences to look forward to. This month is Wedding Season! Along with all the fun, the Wedding Season event comes a cool new feature to sell and store items with Dodo Airlines, sort of.

Throughout Wedding Season, you will be asked to take photos on Harv's Island. By doing this and completing the tasks, you will receive specialty items like furniture, walls, and rugs related to the wedding activity. You will also receive heart crystals, which, after your first photoshoot, can be used to purchase more wedding items from Cyrus. These are the ones you will likely decide to liquidate or deliver while on the island. Any time you talk to Wilbur outside Harv's house, you will now have options to liquidate or deliver items.

For delivery, the items you select will free up pocket space and arrive in your home inventory the next morning. For liquidating, decide what you want to get rid of, and the Dodos will give you bells just like the Nook's Cranny Drop Box. One thing to keep in mind with that is the 20% drop in bells offered to you for the items sold this way.

Hope for another update

This feature is currently only available on Harv's island. It would be super helpful on the Mystery Islands, especially when gathering building materials. I'm hopeful that this is just a teaser for an update to come, making this available in a more useful fashion in the near future.