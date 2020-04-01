You can literally spend hundreds of hours crafting the perfect island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. That makes it the perfect game to stream on Twitch. Allow other people to see the gorgeous designs you've made or gush over the beautiful layout of your home. If nothing else, it's fun having other people see your reactions when you're chased by scorpions, tarantulas, and wasps. Here's how to stream your games on Twitch using your Nintendo Switch.
Products used in this guide
- Capture Card: Elgato HD60 S ($180 at Best Buy)
- Streaming software: OBS Studio (Free at OBS)
- Island getaway: Animal Crossing: New Horizons ($60 at Best Buy)
How to stream Nintendo Switch games on Twitch
- The equipment you need to stream on Twitch
- How to set up the capture card
- How to download and set up the streaming software
- How to stream your Animal Crossing gameplay
The equipment you need to stream on Twitch
Several devices, equipment, and software are needed in order to successfully stream your gameplay. While not everything on this list is absolutely necessary, some of the equipment will definitely make things easier for you.
Required
- Computer or Laptop - It needs to be powerful enough that it won't freeze or run too slowly while you're streaming. Additionally, this computer must have a USB 3.0 port in order to be compatible with the capture card.
- Microphone - This can be either a quality headset or a standalone mic. You just want to make sure that any voice recordings you do while playing come through clearly for your audience to hear.
- Capture Card - Since the Nintendo Switch doesn't support internal streaming, you'll need to purchase a capture card. I personally recommend the Elgato HD60 S, which is a phenominal choice that works with several different gaming platforms.
- HDMI cable - You'll need to supply one of these cables and run it to your monitor or TV.
- Nintendo Switch Dock - You're going to be hooking cables into this device.
Recommended
- Webcam - If you intend to film yourself while you play, then it's best to have a camera that can support HD.
- Lighting - In order to look your best while streaming, you might want to pick up some lighting devices. Otherwise it could be hard for viewers to see your face.
How to set up the capture card
- The Elgato HD60 S comes with both a USB-C to USB 3.0 cable as well as an HDMI cable. Plug the USB-C cable into the Elgato's USB-C port.
Plug the USB 3.0 end of the cable into your computer or laptop. It must be plugged into a USB 3.0 port or else the Elgato won't function properly.
- Plug one end of the HDMI cable that came with the Elgato into the Switch Dock.
Plug the other end of this HDMI cable into the Elgato's HDMI IN port
- Grab another HDMI cable and plut it into the HDMI OUT port.
Plug the other end of this second cable into your monitor or TV.
Download Elgato Game Capture. I don't like using the Elgato software when streaming, but downloading it to your computer makes it easier to use the device with other streaming software.
How to download and set up the streaming software
While Elgato has its own software that you can use for streaming, I find that OBS Studio is better to use. Plus, it's free! Here's how to download and set up OBS Studio.
- Download OBS Studio. Your computer might start acting strange after downloading the software. If that's the case, make sure to restart your computer and that should hopefully fix the issue.
- If you don't already have a Twitch account, create one now.
- Open OBS Studio after the program has finished downloading on your computer.
- The auto-configuration wizard will pop up. Select Yes.
The Usage information window will appear. Make sure that Optimize for streaming, recording is secondary is selected and then click Next.
- If possible, you'll want to stream with the settings we have here. If that's not going to work, then adjust the resolution and FPS accordingly. Select Next when done.
Choose the streaming service you want to use. The software automatically defaults to Twitch but you can also select Mixer or several other options.
- Click on Connect Account.
A login window will appear. Enter your information and then click Log In.
- A 6-digit code will get sent to the email that's connected to your Twitch account. Check your email and then enter the code.
Select Submit.
- Another window will pop up. Select Authorize.
If these settings work for you, select Next.
- Wait for OBS Studio to finish configuring your settings.
Now select Apply Settings.
- Now we're ready to set everything up. You'll see a window on the screen that's labled Sources. Right click within this window.
Select Add > Video Capture Device.
- If you like, go ahead and name the device.
Select OK.
- Now we need to adjust some settings. First, change the Device tab to Elgato Game Capture HD.
Next click on Resolution/FPS Type and change the setting to Custom.
- Now select 1920x1080 from the Resolution dropdown menu.
Next, click on Configure Video.
- Change Input device to Nintendo Switch.
Change Profile to HD 1080.
Make sure that the "with Analog Audio" section is unchecked. This allows you to hear your game's sound through your speakers or headset.
Next we want to make sure that the images captured from your Switch are displayed to their best advantage. Right click on the device you recently added to the Sources window.
Select Transform > Edit Transform.
- Enter the same information found here into your own software.
- Position (box one): 960.000
- Position (box two): 536.000
- Rotation: 0.00
- Size (box one): 2133.0000
- Size (box two): 1232.0000
- Positional Alignment: Center
- Alignment in Bounding Box: Center
- Bounding Box Type: No Bounds
How to stream your Animal Crossing gameplay
You must have completed all of the steps in the previous two sections in order to start streaming your Animal Crossing: New Horizons gameplay.
- Turn on your Nintendo Switch.
Make sure your mic or headset is connected and ready to go.
- Make sure your webcam is positioned in such a way that you are displayed well on screen.
Open OBS Studio.
- If you want to make it easier for players to find your videos, you'll want to enter information into the Stream Information tab within OBS Studios. For instance, I titled my stream as "Animal Crossing: New Horizons", added the Category as Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and then added two tags: Animal and Simulator.
When you're all ready to go, click on the Start Streaming button.
If anyone chats with you from Twitch, you can read their comments in the Stream Chat window.
Fishing on the stream
There you have it. Now you know how to stream your games from Nintendo Switch onto Twitch or other similar streaming services. Let others see you fishing for rare fish, catching those rare bugs, or simply chilling on your New Horizons island. Good luck with your videos. I hope you're able to have a blast while sharing your games with others.
Our top equipment picks
Capture card
Elgato HD60 S
Game streaming device
Connect this device to your Nintendo Switch, Xbox, or PlayStation in order to stream your favorite video games to Twitch, Mixer, or YouTube.
Streaming software
OBS Studio
The software you need
This free software allows you to record and manage your streaming content. Its work on Windows, Mac, and Linux.
Island getaway
Animal Crossing: New Horizions.
Perfect tropical retreat
Spend your days collecting shells, fishing, and catching bugs. If you earn enough money, you can repay your house loan and build the perfect little village.
Other helpful items to enhance your streaming experience
If you want to stream yourself playing Nintendo Switch games, there are a few other helpful devices that you should consider getting.
Yeti Nano ($100 at Best Buy)
This microphone will help you sound your best when recording yourself or while live streaming. It's relatively small and doesn't take up a lot of room on your desk or table.
Logitech C920 HD Pro Webcam ($90 at Adorama)
This webcam supports Full HD 1080p video and produces bright images. It's a great option for anyone looking to stream content on YouTube, Twitch, or Mixer.
Foam mic cover ($8 at Amazon)
Place this over your microphone in order to prevent spit, wind, or hissing from making its way onto your recordings. It easily fits into place and doesn't cost much either.
HDMI cables ($7 at Best Buy)
You're gonna need an extra set of HDMI cables in order to connect your capture card to a monitor or TV. These ones are inexpensive, six-feet long, and will get the job done.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Get these Pokémon Mystery Dungeon accessories for your Switch
Are you loving being a Pokémon in Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX? Bring the love to your Nintendo Switch with these great accessories.
Take your Nintendo Switch Lite on the go with these great cases
Looking to take your Nintendo Switch Lite with you on a vacation or business trip? Here are the best cases for the job.
These Nintendo Switch exclusives made our list of the best
Since the release of the Nintendo Switch, there have been a lot of games made only for the switch. Check out our list of best exclusives this year.