Animal Crossing Blathers standing in front of a fake and a genuine work of art

There are so many things to collect in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, whether that be fish, bugs, clothes, recipes, or dozens of other things. Once players take the necessary steps to invite Redd the fox to their island and upgrade their museum to allow for an art gallery, they will also have the opportunity to collect iconic statues and classic paintings. But buyer beware! This little fox is, in fact, a scammer and sells forgeries along with the genuine articles. Here's how to tell if you're buying a fake in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

How to tell if Redd is selling a fake painting or statue

Each of the pieces that you can purchase in New Horizons is based off of a real-life work of art. Forgeries look very similar to the originals, but usually have one incorrect thing about them. For instance, the figure in the painting might be pointing in the wrong direction or someone's clothing might be a little different. If you can pull up a picture of the original work of art, you can spot the difference between the fake and the real deal.

All paintings and statues

Unfortunately, while the in-game artwork is based off of classic works, they are given different names in New Horizons. Here are images of all of the real-life pieces you can buy along with their New Horizons names and their real-world titles. Compare these images with what Redd is selling to see if they are geninue or not.

Paintings

Here are all of the paintings that players can obtain in Animal Crossing. They're listed alphabetically by the name given to them within New Horizons.

ACNH Name Actual Name & Artist Real-world Artwork
Academic Painting Vitruvian Man by Leonardo Da Vinci Vitruvian Man
Amazing Painting The Night Watch by Rembrandt The Night Watch
Basic Painting The Blue Boy by Thomas Gainsborough Acnh How To Spot Fake Art Blue Boy
Calm Painting A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte by Georges Seurat A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte
Common Painting (The Gleaners by Jean-François Millet) The Gleaners
Detailed Painting Rooster and Hen with Hydrangeas by Ito Jakuchu Rooster and Hen with Hydrangeas
Dynamic Painting Great Wave off Kanagawa by Katsushika Hokusai Great Wave off Kanagawa
Famous Painting The Mona Lisa by Leonardo Da Vinci Mona Lisa
Flowery Painting Sunflowers by Vincent Van Gogh Sunflowers
Glowing Painting The Fighting Temeraire by Joseph Mallord William Turner The Fighting Temeraire
Graceful Painting Beauty Looking Back by Hishikawa Moronobu Beauty Looking Back
Jolly Painting Summer by Giuseppe Arcimboldo Summer
Moody Painting The Sower by Jean-François Millet The Sower
Moving Painting The Birth of Venus by Sandro Botticelli The Birth of Venus
Mysterious Painting Isle of the Dead by Arnold Böcklin Isle of the Dead
Nice Painting Young Flautist or The Fifer by Édouard Manet Young Flautist
Perfect Painting Apples and Oranges by Paul Cézanne Apples and Oranges
Proper Painting A Bar at the Folies-Bergère - Édouard Manet A Bar at the Folies-Bergère
Quaint Painting The Milkmaid by Johannes Vermeer The Milkmaid
Scary Painting Ōtani Oniji III as the manservant Edobei by Toshusai Sharaku Ōtani Oniji III as the manservant Edobei
Scenic Painting The Hunters in the Snow by Peiter Bruegel Hunters in the Snow
Serene Painting Lady with an Ermine by Leonardo Da Vinci Lady with an Ermine
Sinking Painting Ophelia by John Everett Millais Ophelia
Solumn Painting Las Meninas by Diego Velasquesz Las Meninas
Twinkling Painting The Starry Night by Vincent Van Gogh The Starry Night
Warm Painting The Clothed Maja by Francisco De Goya The Clothed Maja
Wild Painting Right Half Wind God and Thunder God by Tawaraya Sōtatsu Wind God and Thunder God
Wild Painting Left Half Wind God and Thunder God by Tawaraya Sōtatsu Wind God and Thunder God
Wistful Painting Girl with a Pearl Earring by Johannes Vermeer Girl with a Pearl Earring
Worthy Painting Liberty Leading the People by Eugène Delacroix Liberty Leading the People

Statues

Here are all of the statues that players can obtain in Animal Crossing. They're listed alphabetically by the name given to them within New Horizons.

ACNH Name Actual Name & Artist Real-world Artwork
Ancient Statue Dogū by Unknown Dogu
Beautiful Statue Venus de Milo by Alexandros of Antioch Venus de Milo
Familiar Statue The Thinker by Auguste Rodin The Thinker
Gallant Statue David by Michelangelo David
Great Statue King Kamehameha I by Thomas R. Gould King Kamehameha I
Informative Statue Rosetta Stone by Unknown Rosetta Stone
Motherly Statue Capitoline Wolf Unknown | Capitoline Wolf
Mystic Statue Bust of Nefertiti by Thutmose Bust of Nefertiti
Robust Statue Discobolus by Myron Dicobolus
Rock-head Statue Olmec Colossal Head by Unknown Olmec Colossal Head
Tremendous Statue Houmuwu Ding by Unknown Houmuwu Ding
Valiant Statue Nike of Samothrace by Unknown Nike of Samothrace
Warrior Statue Terracotta Warrior by Unknown Terracotta Warriors

The real deal

Now that you know what the original artwork looks like, you'll be more likely to be able to spot a fake. Pay close attention to hand positions, accessories, and markings to be able to identify Redd's forgeries in New Horizons. You'll be able to fill up your art gallery in no time.

