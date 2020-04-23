There are so many things to collect in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, whether that be fish, bugs, clothes, recipes, or dozens of other things. Once players take the necessary steps to invite Redd the fox to their island and upgrade their museum to allow for an art gallery, they will also have the opportunity to collect iconic statues and classic paintings. But buyer beware! This little fox is, in fact, a scammer and sells forgeries along with the genuine articles. Here's how to tell if you're buying a fake in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.
How to tell if Redd is selling a fake painting or statue
Each of the pieces that you can purchase in New Horizons is based off of a real-life work of art. Forgeries look very similar to the originals, but usually have one incorrect thing about them. For instance, the figure in the painting might be pointing in the wrong direction or someone's clothing might be a little different. If you can pull up a picture of the original work of art, you can spot the difference between the fake and the real deal.
All paintings and statues
Unfortunately, while the in-game artwork is based off of classic works, they are given different names in New Horizons. Here are images of all of the real-life pieces you can buy along with their New Horizons names and their real-world titles. Compare these images with what Redd is selling to see if they are geninue or not.
Paintings
Here are all of the paintings that players can obtain in Animal Crossing. They're listed alphabetically by the name given to them within New Horizons.
|ACNH Name
|Actual Name & Artist
|Real-world Artwork
|Academic Painting
|Vitruvian Man by Leonardo Da Vinci
|Amazing Painting
|The Night Watch by Rembrandt
|Basic Painting
|The Blue Boy by Thomas Gainsborough
|Calm Painting
|A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte by Georges Seurat
|Common Painting
|(The Gleaners by Jean-François Millet)
|Detailed Painting
|Rooster and Hen with Hydrangeas by Ito Jakuchu
|Dynamic Painting
|Great Wave off Kanagawa by Katsushika Hokusai
|Famous Painting
|The Mona Lisa by Leonardo Da Vinci
|Flowery Painting
|Sunflowers by Vincent Van Gogh
|Glowing Painting
|The Fighting Temeraire by Joseph Mallord William Turner
|Graceful Painting
|Beauty Looking Back by Hishikawa Moronobu
|Jolly Painting
|Summer by Giuseppe Arcimboldo
|Moody Painting
|The Sower by Jean-François Millet
|Moving Painting
|The Birth of Venus by Sandro Botticelli
|Mysterious Painting
|Isle of the Dead by Arnold Böcklin
|Nice Painting
|Young Flautist or The Fifer by Édouard Manet
|Perfect Painting
|Apples and Oranges by Paul Cézanne
|Proper Painting
|A Bar at the Folies-Bergère - Édouard Manet
|Quaint Painting
|The Milkmaid by Johannes Vermeer
|Scary Painting
|Ōtani Oniji III as the manservant Edobei by Toshusai Sharaku
|Scenic Painting
|The Hunters in the Snow by Peiter Bruegel
|Serene Painting
|Lady with an Ermine by Leonardo Da Vinci
|Sinking Painting
|Ophelia by John Everett Millais
|Solumn Painting
|Las Meninas by Diego Velasquesz
|Twinkling Painting
|The Starry Night by Vincent Van Gogh
|Warm Painting
|The Clothed Maja by Francisco De Goya
|Wild Painting Right Half
|Wind God and Thunder God by Tawaraya Sōtatsu
|Wild Painting Left Half
|Wind God and Thunder God by Tawaraya Sōtatsu
|Wistful Painting
|Girl with a Pearl Earring by Johannes Vermeer
|Worthy Painting
|Liberty Leading the People by Eugène Delacroix
Statues
Here are all of the statues that players can obtain in Animal Crossing. They're listed alphabetically by the name given to them within New Horizons.
|ACNH Name
|Actual Name & Artist
|Real-world Artwork
|Ancient Statue
|Dogū by Unknown
|Beautiful Statue
|Venus de Milo by Alexandros of Antioch
|Familiar Statue
|The Thinker by Auguste Rodin
|Gallant Statue
|David by Michelangelo
|Great Statue
|King Kamehameha I by Thomas R. Gould
|Informative Statue
|Rosetta Stone by Unknown
|Motherly Statue
|Capitoline Wolf
|Unknown |
|Mystic Statue
|Bust of Nefertiti by Thutmose
|Robust Statue
|Discobolus by Myron
|Rock-head Statue
|Olmec Colossal Head by Unknown
|Tremendous Statue
|Houmuwu Ding by Unknown
|Valiant Statue
|Nike of Samothrace by Unknown
|Warrior Statue
|Terracotta Warrior by Unknown
The real deal
Now that you know what the original artwork looks like, you'll be more likely to be able to spot a fake. Pay close attention to hand positions, accessories, and markings to be able to identify Redd's forgeries in New Horizons. You'll be able to fill up your art gallery in no time.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple says bands attached to Apple Watches sent for service won't come back
If you're sending an Apple Watch off for service, make sure to remove its band first. Unless you never want to see it again, of course.
You should probably charge your MacBook using the ports on its right side
You can charge your MacBook Pro using the USB-C ports on either side, right? Sure. But you should probably use the one on the right. Here's why.
Bloomberg: Apple planning to sell Macs with its own processors by next year
A report claims that Apple plans to sell Macs with its own processors as early as next year.
You'll find these great games only available on the Nintendo Switch in 2020
While many Nintendo Switch games are ports, remakes, or even simultaneous releases with other platforms, there are still some amazing titles that are coming exclusively to the Switch only.