There are so many things to collect in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, whether that be fish, bugs, clothes, recipes, or dozens of other things. Once players take the necessary steps to invite Redd the fox to their island and upgrade their museum to allow for an art gallery, they will also have the opportunity to collect iconic statues and classic paintings. But buyer beware! This little fox is, in fact, a scammer and sells forgeries along with the genuine articles. Here's how to tell if you're buying a fake in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

How to tell if Redd is selling a fake painting or statue

Each of the pieces that you can purchase in New Horizons is based off of a real-life work of art. Forgeries look very similar to the originals, but usually have one incorrect thing about them. For instance, the figure in the painting might be pointing in the wrong direction or someone's clothing might be a little different. If you can pull up a picture of the original work of art, you can spot the difference between the fake and the real deal.

All paintings and statues

Unfortunately, while the in-game artwork is based off of classic works, they are given different names in New Horizons. Here are images of all of the real-life pieces you can buy along with their New Horizons names and their real-world titles. Compare these images with what Redd is selling to see if they are geninue or not.

Paintings

Here are all of the paintings that players can obtain in Animal Crossing. They're listed alphabetically by the name given to them within New Horizons.