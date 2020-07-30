One of the worst things that can happen to you is having your expensive Nintendo Switch console get lost, broken, or stolen. Since Animal Crossing: New Horizons doesn't save data to the backup cloud like other Switch games, if an incident were to occur, you might lose all those hundreds of hours you put into your island unless you already manually enabled the Island Backup service. Once that safeguard is in place, players can use this service to transfer their save data to a new Nintendo Switch once they've acquired one. Remember, Nintendo states that this service is only intended if your Switch gets seriuosly damaged or lost. Without further ado, here's how to use the Island Backup & Restoration Service. Get an iPhone SE with Mint Mobile service for $30/mo

How to enable backups While the ability to backup games was added with the version 1.4.0 update, players must still enable the backup feature in order to take advantage of this service. Here's how to do it. Start the game from your Nintendo Switch's main menu. While on the title screen, press the - button. Tom Nook will appear. Select Island backup. Select Enable island backup. Tom Nook will explain a few things. When he's done talking select Yep! Enable, please! The most recent backup timestamp will appear in the bottom left of the Animal Crossing:New Horizons main menu. From now on, your game file will be backed up whenever the game isn't being played (as long as you are connected to the internet, of course). So, be sure to turn the game off every once in a while to make sure your most recent island changes get stored. How to restore your game on a new Switch

Remember, this service is only to be used if your Switch gets severly damaged or stolen. Additionally, you must have already enabled Island Backup on your game before the original Switch got destroyed or went missing in order for this to work. Instead of allowing you to restore the information from the console, you will need to contact the Nintendo Support Center. Tell them what happened and they should be able to help you get your game sorted out. Additional information about the Restoration Service