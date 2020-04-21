Considering that so many people are playing Animal Crossing: New Horizons right now, it's fantastic news that the game is going to be receiving several updates to keep gameplay interesting. One of these updates is for International Museum Day, where players will be able to participate in a Stamp Rally hosted by our favorite curator owl, Blathers. Here's everything you need to know about International Museum Day and the Stamp Rally.
When is International Museum Day?
Much like Bunny Day, International Museum Day is an event that spans multiple days instead of just one. The 2020 event runs from May 18 - May 31.
What do you do for International Museum Day?
We still don't know that much about this event, but we definitely know where the main events are going to take place — the museum! You'll run into the museum and talk to Blathers, who will tell you all about the limited-time activities. This includes but may or may not be limited to the Stamp Rally.
The Stamp Rally
This is an activity hosted by Blathers at the museum. He'll give you a stamp card and will ask you to collect stamps by visiting special tables scattered throughout your museum. From Nintendo's video, we know for certain that players will need to get stamps for Serenity Tank, Coral Reef, and The Coast.
There will likely be additional stamp cards and stamps for you to uncover. For instance, we suspect there will be stamp cards for each wing of the museum, including the fossil exhibit and the bug wing. We'll update this section when we learn more.
Owl be there
International Museum Day is fast approaching and bringing with it the Stamp Rally. Blathers is super eager for us all to participate in this event, so let's see how many of these stamps we can collect.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
