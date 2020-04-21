Considering that so many people are playing Animal Crossing: New Horizons right now, it's fantastic news that the game is going to be receiving several updates to keep gameplay interesting. One of these updates is for International Museum Day, where players will be able to participate in a Stamp Rally hosted by our favorite curator owl, Blathers. Here's everything you need to know about International Museum Day and the Stamp Rally. When is International Museum Day?

We still don't know that much about this event, but we definitely know where the main events are going to take place — the museum! You'll run into the museum and talk to Blathers, who will tell you all about the limited-time activities. This includes but may or may not be limited to the Stamp Rally.