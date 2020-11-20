I absolutely adore Animal Crossing: New Horizons and consider it to be one of the best Nintendo Switch games of all time. However, the fact that players weren't able to easily transfer their game data from one Switch to another was a serious oversight. Fortunately, Nintendo has recently released the Island Transfer Tool, which does allow players to transfer their Animal Crossing islands from one Switch to another.
The process isn't too complicated, but we'll be here to step you through it. Here's how to complete your Animal Crossing island transfer from one Switch to another
Things you need to know about the Island Transfer Tool
- Requires two Switch devices: You'll only be able to transfer your Animal Crossing island to a new Switch if both the new Switch and the old Switch are present.
- If you've lost the first Switch you'll need to do things differently: If you've lost the first Switch or it's gotten damaged beyond use, the only way to transfer data is if you already enbaled the Island Backup & Restore Service on your original Switch.
- Make sure both Switch consoles are updated to the lastest software: If the devices aren't up-to-date, they might not be able to do the transfer. Make sure to update your Switch first.
- Software must be on both Switch devices: Both the old and new Switch will need to have the Island Transfer Tool downloaded in order to start the transfer process.
- Both Switch units must be plugged in: Transferring your data can take a very long time. You'll need to have both Switch devices plugged in and charging to prevent the gaming system from running out of juice and potentially losing your game data midway through.
- Local wireless connection is required: In order to make the transfer, you'll need to use a local wireless connection, so make sure the two devices have it enabled and are close together.
- You won't be able to access the island on the first Switch once the transfer is completed: Transfers completely pull your Animal Crossing island over to a new device. This means you will no longer be able to access your specific island game data on the original Switch.
How to download the Island Transfer Tool
- Open the eShop from the Nintendo Switch's main menu.
Scroll up to Search/Browse.
- Type in "island transfer".
Select Search.
- Select Animal Crossing: New Horizons Island Transfer Tool.
Select Free Download.
- Select Free Download again.
When this screen pops up, select Close.
You'll be taken to the Nintendo Switch's main menu and the Island Transfer Tool will be the first program in the queue.
Once the Island Transfer Tool is downloaded on both the old and new Switch, you're ready to start the transfer process.
How to transfer your Animal Crossing island from one Switch to another
- Download the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Island Transfer Tool onto both the old and the new Switch.
- Open the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Island Transfer Tool on both devices.
- Select Continue on both devices.
- Now select Let's Begin on both devices.
- On the first Switch, select Source.
- When the correct name for your island is displayed select Yes.
- On the new Switch select Target.
- Now go back to the old Switch and select Continue.
- Jump back to the new Switch and select Proceed.
- Wait for the transfer to complete. After the transfer has completed, a message will pup up on both devices to state that the save data has been deleted on the old Switch and transferred to the new Switch.
- On the new Switch, select Animal Crossing: New Horizons from the main menu.
- Some text will pop up, select Existing data.
- If there are multiple residents worth of data on the transfer, you'll need to select your resident name to continue.
- Select Yes to continue playing your game on the new Switch.
- If there are additional user accounts that need to be added to the new Switch, repeat steps 11 - 14 for additional users until they are all on the new system.
- Don't forget to enable the Island Backup & Restoration Service once you game has successfully transferred to the new Switch.
Animal Crossing island transfer
That's everything you need to know in order to download the new Island Transfer Tool and then transfer your Animal Crossing data from one Switch console to another one. This is perfect for when you upgrade to a newer Switch model, like the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Edition Nintendo Switch.
If you're having any issues with the transfer, reach out to Nintendo Customer Support and they'll help sort things out.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple teases 'The Oprah Conversation' with Barack Obama in new video
Apple TV+ has a new teaser for Oprah's interview with President Obama and we even get a look at how the whole thing went down remotely.
Apple execs say AR has 'enormous potential' for devices today and tomorrow
In a new interview, Apple's AR execs have said that the technology has 'enormous' potential to help folks in their lives right now and in devices of the future.
Apple TV+ reportedly picks up a Tetris movie starring Taron Egerton
Everyone loves Tetris but do you know the backstory to the game? This Apple TV+ movie is going to fix that.
What games can kids play on the Switch that are fun and safe?
Looking for games you can hand off to your kids without worrying about bad online interactions or adult content? Here are some perfect ones to try!