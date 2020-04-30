Spring is in full swing in the Northern Hemisphere of Animal Crossing: New Horizons , which means that May is right around the corner. To celebrate this time of the year, players will be able to experience a May Day event from May 1 - May 7 in New Horizons. There's a new kind of island to discover and a familiar face to meet. Here's everything you need to know about May Day.

At this time, it is unclear if visiting this special island will be a one-time event or if players will be able to access this special island tour from now on. We'll update when we learn more.

Starting May 1, players will be given a special ticket, which will allow them to fly to a new type of island. From Nintendo's official video, it looks like players will need to navigate through a maze on that island to find items and eventually meet Rover, a familiar villager from previous Animal Crossing games.

Despite having a name that you'd typically associate with dogs, Rover is a blue and white cat. He has red eyes, wears a red argyle sweater vest, and loves to roam around — thus his name. This cat is very friendly and usually has a smile on his face when you interact with him.

He's appeared in several previous Animal Crossing games and typically holds some kind of special function like driving players to a different area or helping the player start a new game. In the case of New Leaf, answering his questions at the start of the game also helped determine the player's facial features.

Considering that Rover is appearing so much later in the game and that Timmy and Tommy were the ones that helped set up the main character at the beginning of the island getaway package, it's unclear what Rover's role will be in New Horizons. Perhaps finding him during May Day allows players to use him to visit these special island mazes. He just might be like Kapp'n in New Leaf and take you by boat to visit unique islands. We don't know for sure. At any rate, we know that he will have a very different role from helping players start up their game.

We're bound to find out more about what he does tomorrow when May Day starts. We'll definitely update once more has been discovered.