Now that Animal Crossing Halloween is over, the leaves on your island will continue to change colors until they become warm autumn hues. What's more, mushrooms will pop up all over your island and you'll be able to use them to craft super cute Mushroom sets. Dying to learn more? Here's everything you need to know about Animal Crossing mushrooms and mushroom DIY recipes.

How many mushroom types are there?

Five different types of mushrooms sprout on your island during the fall. I've listed them in alphabetical order and have included how much they sell for at Nook's Cranny.

Image Name Selling price Elegant Mushroom 10,000 Bells Flat Mushroom 200 Bells Rare Mushroom 16,000 Bells Round Mushroom 200 Bells Skinny Mushroom 300 Bells

When do mushrooms sprout? If you live in the Northern Hemisphere, mushrooms will pop up on your island throughout the month of November. If you're in the Southern Hemisphere, mushrooms will sprout in May. Where to find each mushroom

Mushrooms are partial to trees so you'll find them near wooded areas. The most valuable one is the Rare Mushroom and unlike the others it's actually hidden underground. If you see a crack in the ground near a tree, like the ones you see when you're digging for fossils, then it might just yield a Rare Mushroom when you use your shovel. How to gather the most mushrooms

There are a few things you can do to increase the chances of your island sprouting more mushrooms. Plant several trees if you don't have that many: Since mushrooms sprout near tree trunks, your island will have a higher liklihood of spawning mushrooms if you have plenty of trees. It doesn't matter if they are fruit trees or evergreens.

Clean up around your tree trunks: Mushrooms won't be able to spawn if the floor around the base of your trees is covered with weeds, sticks, flowers, or other items. Clear the area and then you're more likely to get more mushrooms.

Harvest mushrooms every day: A fresh batch of mushrooms will appear on your island each morning. Clear out the old to make way for new fungi. How to get Mushroom recipes

Mushroom DIY recipes can be collected by popping the balloons that fly over your island. Much like the Cherry Blossom recipes, they can be rather hard to find so pop as many balloons as you can during this month. All Mushroom DIY recipes Mushroom recipes are simply enchanting. They're the perfect way to create a fantasy-themed area of your island. My personal favorite is the Mush Lamp, which glows in the dark. Here are all Mushroom DIY recipes listed in alphabetical order.

Name Required Materials Forest Flooring ○ Rare Mushroom x 1

○ Round Mushrooms x 2

○ Skinny Mushrooms x 2

○ Flat Mushroom x 2

○ Weeds x 10 Forest Wall ○ Elegant Mushroom x 2

○ Round Mushrooms x 2

○ Skinny Mushrooms x 2

○ Flat Mushroom x 2

○ Wood x 10 Mush Lamp ○ Skinny Mushrooms x 1

○ Clay x 5 Mush Log ○ Skinny Mushrooms x 2

○ Log Stool x 1 Mush Low Stool ○ Round Mushrooms x 2 Mush Parasol ○ Flat Mushroom x 3 Mush Partition ○ Skinny Mushrooms x 3 Mush Table ○ Flat Mushroom x 2

○ Wood x 6 Mush Umbrella ○ Flat Mushroom x 3 Mush Wall ○ Rare Mushroom x 1

○ Round Mushrooms x 2

○ Skinny Mushrooms x 2

○ Flat Mushroom x 2

○ Weeds x 10 Mushroom Wand ○ Skinny Mushrooms x 3

○ Star Fragment x 3 Mushroom Wreath ○ Tree Branch x 10

○ Round Mushroom x 1

○ Skinny Mushroom x 1

○ Flat Mushroom x 1