Back on March 26, 2020, during the Nintendo Direct mini, we got a teaser showing Leif the Sloth with text that implied that there would be a free update later in April. Since Leif has been connected with Nature Day events in past games, which correspond with the real-life Earth Day, we assumed that there will be an Earth Day event within New Horizons . Just recently, Nintendo confirmed that Nature Day 2020 will take place from April 23 - May 4 . Here's everything you need to know about Nature Day in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Leif the Sloth appears in front of Resident Services and sets up a small garden shop. Here you can purchase different types of shrubs and flower seeds to beautify your island with. Additionally, there will be limited-time Nature Day Nook Miles+ activities that will earn you Nook Miles when completed. These activities will include things like planting a certain number of shrubs or taking part in other nature related events.

Leif is a sloth who first appeared in the 3DS game Animal Crossing: New Leaf. He ran a Garden Store where players could purchase flower seeds and saplings to beautify their village with. His Garden Store eventually merged with Timmy and Tommy's Nook's Cranny store to become one large supermarket.

He's also appeared in the mobile game Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp where he tasked players with promoting the ecosystem by having them grow specific flowers to attract ladybugs. In exchange for doing this, players were rewarded with clothing, furniture, and other items.

Get back to nature

The events in Animal Crossing games correspond to real-life holidays, seasons, and activities. We're super excited to meet Leif the Sloth, and celebrate Nature Day by planting shrubs around our islands. Enjoy the event and have fun decorating your island.