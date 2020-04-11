Acnh Fishing Outfits HeroSource: iMore

When I got up this morning, I was already excited to catch a bunch of fish during the Fishing Tourney in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. But I was delighted to find that all of my villagers had dressed up in their best fishing attire specifically for the event. This inspired me to run around my island and snap pictures with each one of them. Here are some pictures of each of my villagers wearing their best fishing attire.

Sprinkle

Sprinkle looks cute no matter what she's doing, but she looks especially adorable in these clothes. I included two pictures, cause she's my favorite. Shhh. . . don't tell the others.

Acnh Fishing Outfits SprinkleAcnh Fishing Outfits SprinkleSource: iMore

Flora

This fashionable bird sports a red coat with a matching hat. It sure makes her stand out, but her hot pink coloring already did that anyway.

Acnh Fishing Outfits FloraSource: iMore

Sterling

I'm still not entirely sure if Sterling's helmet is part of his body or not. Either way, I think it's hilarious that he wears a baseball cap over it.

Acnh Fishing Outfits SterlingSource: iMore

Axel

Axel is a Jock and so he fittingly chose to wear a baseball cap and a sports jacket for the Fishing Tourney. Look at that adorable face. He knows he looks good.

Acnh Fishing Outfits AxelSource: iMore

Merengue

I can't stress enough how much I love Merengue's hat. What makes it so cute is that it's so small compared to the rest of her head. She also sports a red sports jacket which compliments her general pinkness and strawberry nose.

Acnh Fishing TourneySource: iMore

Sherb

Sherb is a bit of a hermit, so I wasn't too surprised when I found him fishing on his own up in the mountains. His blue hat and sports jacket look perfect for a spring outing.

Acnh Fishing Outfits SherbSource: iMore

Midge

Midge looks like a super serious fisherman with her black sports jacket and her tan hat. I bet she's one of people you have to watch out for when taking part in these fishing competitions.

Acnh Fishing Outfits MidgeSource: iMore

Ken

Ken looks eternally grumpy with his permanent angry eyes, but he's really just a big softy. I love that he chose a purple hat and a blue sports jacket to match his blue-ish purple feathers.

Acnh Fishing Outfits KenSource: iMore

Chester

This little panda is one of my lazy villagers, so I was a bit surprised to find him outside fishing. He looks great in his blue cap and green jacket.

Acnh Fishing Outfits ChesterSource: iMore

Just wait for a holiday event

Seeing all of my villagers dressed up in these adorable fishing clothes made this Fishing Tourney an extra happy event for me. Now that I know that my villagers dress up for different occaisions, I can't wait to see how they dress for April's Bunny Day, November's Harvest Festival, and December's Toy Day events. All I know is that I'm going to probably have a cuteness overload each of those times.

