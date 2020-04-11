When I got up this morning, I was already excited to catch a bunch of fish during the Fishing Tourney in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. But I was delighted to find that all of my villagers had dressed up in their best fishing attire specifically for the event. This inspired me to run around my island and snap pictures with each one of them. Here are some pictures of each of my villagers wearing their best fishing attire.
Sprinkle
Sprinkle looks cute no matter what she's doing, but she looks especially adorable in these clothes. I included two pictures, cause she's my favorite. Shhh. . . don't tell the others.
Flora
This fashionable bird sports a red coat with a matching hat. It sure makes her stand out, but her hot pink coloring already did that anyway.
Sterling
I'm still not entirely sure if Sterling's helmet is part of his body or not. Either way, I think it's hilarious that he wears a baseball cap over it.
Axel
Axel is a Jock and so he fittingly chose to wear a baseball cap and a sports jacket for the Fishing Tourney. Look at that adorable face. He knows he looks good.
Merengue
I can't stress enough how much I love Merengue's hat. What makes it so cute is that it's so small compared to the rest of her head. She also sports a red sports jacket which compliments her general pinkness and strawberry nose.
Sherb
Sherb is a bit of a hermit, so I wasn't too surprised when I found him fishing on his own up in the mountains. His blue hat and sports jacket look perfect for a spring outing.
Midge
Midge looks like a super serious fisherman with her black sports jacket and her tan hat. I bet she's one of people you have to watch out for when taking part in these fishing competitions.
Ken
Ken looks eternally grumpy with his permanent angry eyes, but he's really just a big softy. I love that he chose a purple hat and a blue sports jacket to match his blue-ish purple feathers.
Chester
This little panda is one of my lazy villagers, so I was a bit surprised to find him outside fishing. He looks great in his blue cap and green jacket.
Just wait for a holiday event
Seeing all of my villagers dressed up in these adorable fishing clothes made this Fishing Tourney an extra happy event for me. Now that I know that my villagers dress up for different occaisions, I can't wait to see how they dress for April's Bunny Day, November's Harvest Festival, and December's Toy Day events. All I know is that I'm going to probably have a cuteness overload each of those times.
