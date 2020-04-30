With its long days and warm weather, summer is traditionally one of the busiest times for weddings. Animal Crossing: New Horizons allows players to celebrate this fact by hosting Wedding Season for the entire month of June, from the 1st through the 31st. Here's everything you need to know about these merry festivities.
What is Wedding Season?
During the month of June, players will be able to travel to Harv's Island and meet Reese and Cyrus, two alpacas who are very much in love. These lovebirds want to celebrate their anniversary by getting dolled up and having their pictures taken in a romantic environment. It's up to you to decorate Harv's house to perfection and then take these alpacas' pictures.
This is really the perfect activity for hopeless romantics and lovebirds. There will be wedding-centric decorations and furniture, including things like flowers and church pews.
Reese and Cyrus are also wearing different clothes when inside Harvey's house compared to what they wear outside. This might mean that you can dress them up in different clothing, but we don't know that for sure. You do get to position everyone, adjust the lighting, and arrange the furniture and decor just as you like it, though.
There might be more to this event, but that's all we know at present. We'll update when we learn more.
Who are Reese and Cyrus?
These adorable alpacas first appeared in New Leaf where the two of them ran the Re-Tail store. Re-Tail functioned much like Nook's Cranny where players could sell materials and items to the pink alpaca, Reese, for Bells. One noteable difference was that Re-Tail also kind of functioned like Craigslist. Players could place items for sale within the shop and set a price for that item. Another player might walk into their own Re-Tail shop and see another person's item for sale. If they agreed to the price, the other player could purchase the item and use it in their own village.
After meeting certain conditions, players could ask Cyrus, the blue alpaca, to alter the appearance of various furniture they brought in. However, players didn't know what the furniture would look like after placing an order with Cyrus unless they gave him a pattern to work from. The catch with giving him a pattern was that it would then be permanently removed from the player's menu. Eventually, Cyrus could also shrink the size of fossils making it easier for players to display them in their homes.
It's uncertain whether or not Reese and Cyrus will open up a shop in New Horizons. We would definitely like to have the ability to post unwanted items for other players to purchase, so hopefully Re-Tail or something like it pops up on our islands. We'll update when we learn more about this.
