With its long days and warm weather, summer is traditionally one of the busiest times for weddings. Animal Crossing: New Horizons allows players to celebrate this fact by hosting Wedding Season for the entire month of June, from the 1st through the 31st. Here's everything you need to know about these merry festivities. What is Wedding Season?

Who are Reese and Cyrus? What is Wedding Season?

During the month of June, players will be able to travel to Harv's Island and meet Reese and Cyrus, two alpacas who are very much in love. These lovebirds want to celebrate their anniversary by getting dolled up and having their pictures taken in a romantic environment. It's up to you to decorate Harv's house to perfection and then take these alpacas' pictures. Get an iPhone SE with Mint Mobile service for $30/mo

Source: Nintendo

This is really the perfect activity for hopeless romantics and lovebirds. There will be wedding-centric decorations and furniture, including things like flowers and church pews. Reese and Cyrus are also wearing different clothes when inside Harvey's house compared to what they wear outside. This might mean that you can dress them up in different clothing, but we don't know that for sure. You do get to position everyone, adjust the lighting, and arrange the furniture and decor just as you like it, though. There might be more to this event, but that's all we know at present. We'll update when we learn more. Who are Reese and Cyrus?

Source: Nintendo