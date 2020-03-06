Animal Crossing: New Horizons starts you off on a deserted island with hardly anything to your name. That means you won't really be able to craft tools or get the necessary items you need without some help. Fortunately, Tom Nook lends a hand by providing you with a bunch of free features within Resident Services. This Resident Services building will evolve along with your island giving you more features and opportunities as you progress through the game. We're bound to learn more about Resident Services when the game releases. We'll update this article when we get more information. For now, here's everything we know so far about Resident Services and what you can do there.

Critter Town Animal Crossing: New Horizons Build a life on a deserted island With the help of Tom Nook, you'll build a life for yourself and your fellow villagers on a deserted island paradise. There are plenty of things to craft, build, harvest, and explore. $60 at Amazon

Resident Services

When you first begin your New Horizons game, Resident Services will be in a simple green tent, but after some time passes and your island becomes more developed, Resident Services will turn into an official-looking building. As it develops, the services offered inside also evolve. Get ready to live stream UFC 248 with an ESPN+ subscription Resident Services (Tent) This is what Resident Services looks like when you arrive on the island. Here are all of the things you can do in the Resident Services tent:

Source: Nintendo

DIY Workbench : The workbench in the upper right-hand corner allows you to craft items as long as you have the materials necessary. If you've progressed far enough in the game, you'll also be able to customize the look of the items you craft.

: The workbench in the upper right-hand corner allows you to craft items as long as you have the materials necessary. If you've progressed far enough in the game, you'll also be able to customize the look of the items you craft. Recycle Box : If you participate in local or online multiplayer, the items you acquire while on another person's island will show up in the box in the lower left corner of Resident Services.

: If you participate in local or online multiplayer, the items you acquire while on another person's island will show up in the box in the lower left corner of Resident Services. Nook Stop : The green terminal in the bottom right corner is where you access the Nook Mileage Program, which rewards you with Nook Miles for completing specific challenges.

: The green terminal in the bottom right corner is where you access the Nook Mileage Program, which rewards you with Nook Miles for completing specific challenges. Buy/Sell: When you start off on the island, there won't be any shops. In order to sell items for Bells or to purchase new items, you'll need to talk to Timmy, the small Tanooki inside the tent. He'll purchase anything from you, even weeds. Wait, isn't selling weed to minors a serious felony?? Resident Services (Building) This is what Resident Services eventually evolves into. We aren't sure at present what is required to get it to this stage, but we'll update as soon as we learn more. Here are all of the things you can do in the Resident Services building:

Source: Nintendo

DIY Workbench : The workbench in the upper right-hand corner allows you to craft items as long as you have the materials necessary. If you've progressed far enough in the game, you'll also be able to customize the look of the items you craft.

: The workbench in the upper right-hand corner allows you to craft items as long as you have the materials necessary. If you've progressed far enough in the game, you'll also be able to customize the look of the items you craft. Recycle Box : If you participate in local or online multiplayer, the items you acquire while on another person's island will show up in the box in the lower left corner of Resident Services.

: If you participate in local or online multiplayer, the items you acquire while on another person's island will show up in the box in the lower left corner of Resident Services. Nook Stop : The green terminal in the bottom right corner is where you access the Nook Mileage Program, which rewards you with Nook Miles for completing specific challenges.

: The green terminal in the bottom right corner is where you access the Nook Mileage Program, which rewards you with Nook Miles for completing specific challenges. Isabelle: This heckin' good pupper is basically your PR consultant. She can help you evaluate your island, change your island's music, change the island flag, or even discuss your residents. Resident Services Plaza

In addition to providing helpful features within Resident Services, you'll be able to participate in planned events like bug-catching competitions, fish-catching competitions, and holiday activities by talking to creatures in front of Resident Services. Make sure to check the plaza frequently so you don't miss anything.