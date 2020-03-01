Within Animal Crossing: New Horizons, there are a lot of new features that we haven't seen before in previous series Animal Crossing titles. One of these new things is the NookPhone, a handy little device that players use for several different purposes like taking pictures, accessing crafting recipes, customizing the main character, looking at the map, viewing contacts, calling residents for party play, and much more. Here are all of the apps found on the NookPhone and what they do.
Use your NookPhone to call other islanders together, make changes to your island, purchase goods, manage your items, and more. You'll have fun building the island getaway of your dreams.
NookPhone apps
The NookPhone basically acts like a menu allowing you to access various features in New Horizons. You should note that these apps get unlocked as you progress through the game. Additionally, Nintendo has revealed that more apps will come to the NookPhone as time goes on. We'll be sure to update as that happens. Without further ado, here are all of the apps on the NookPhone and what they do.
- Camera: Take pictures of the Villagers and your creations and then show them off for other players to see.
Nook Miles: This app allows you to view challenges like catching a certain number of fish in a row, pulling a certain number of weeds, crafting a certain number of tools, and so on. Upon meeting goals you'll receive rewards in the form of Nook Miles, which you can use to purchase things for your island.
- DIY and Crafting Recipes: This allows you to view all of the crafting recipes you've found. Crafting is essential to New Horizons and allows you to upgrade your tools and items.
- Nook Shopping: Nintendo hasn't officially stated what this app is for. However, we believe that this is where you can spend the Nook Miles that you earn. We'll update when we learn more.
Custom Designs: This allows players to pull in custom designs for things like clothing and bedding by scanning QR codes they've created within the 3DS games Animal Crossing: New Leaf and Animal Crossing: Happy Home Designer. However, this app can only be used if you have NookLink on your real-life smartphone.
- Map: Helps you orient yourself after traveling around your island. If you hover over the various icons on the sides, those locations will get highlighted on the map.
- Passport: If you have Nook Miles Tickets, you can use this app to visit other islands. Eventually, going to these other islands will allow you to recruit more villagers and harvest items that aren't found on your own island.
Rescue: Should you get lost on your island, use this app in the NookPhone to call for help. A chopper will show up and take you back to your home.
- Island Designer: This app gets unlocked later in the game once you've acquired a building permit. It allows you to pave your own pathways, as well as change the layout of terrain, cliffs, and rivers.
- Call Resident: Up to four players can share an island together. This app allows you to call other residents who live on the same island together for party play. The person who calls the group together becomes the leader and the other players will follow the leader around to different locations. Whenever you've stopped, you can all take part in different activities while in close vicinity to each other.
- Best Friends: New Horizons allows you to invite other people online to your island. However, to protect your island's resources, only players marked as best friends are able to use all of their harvesting tools. This app allows you to manage your Best Friends list.
